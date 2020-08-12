'Entire families are arriving at our shores': Covid drives Tunisian exodus

Unsurprisingly for a coastal town perched upon Tunisia’s border with Libya, it’s hot when Ahmed climbs into the back of the car outside the petrol station in Zarzis.

It’s clear from the outset he feels uncomfortable talking to a journalist. Nevertheless, he’s here.

Speaking through a translator, Ahmed explains how, with the loss of this year’s tourist season due to the pandemic, his seasonal job in the nearby island resorts of Djerba has failed to materialise. Now he’s saving what money he can from casual work at a local gym for the 4,000 Tunisian dinars, (£1,125) he’ll need to make the illegal crossing from Tunisia into Europe.

“In Tunisia you can work, but you don’t make money. What you earn, you consume. Before coronavirus there were no jobs,” he says, referring to the country’s endemic unemployment. “Now with coronavirus it’s not going to get better.”

Departing from points along Tunisia’s coast, Tunisians are now the largest group of nationals arriving in Italy, according to figures from the interior ministry, testing its reception centres to the limit. In the first six months of 2019, 1,277 arrivals from Tunisia were intercepted by Italian authorities. This year, that number rose to 6,628.

In July alone, as the pandemic took hold and the waters calmed, 4,252 migrants were intercepted by Italian authorities, compared with 502 the previous year. These numbers do not include those who landed in Italy undetected.

Compared with many countries so far Tunisia’s brush with Covid-19 has been light. At the time of writing, only 1,678 cases of the virus had been detected, resulting in 51 deaths, though the threat of a potential second spike looms ominously.

However, for an economy still struggling to recover from the conditions that led to its 2011 revolution, the combined effect of the lockdown, the loss of its tourism season and the global economic downturn is proving devastating.

They’re arriving with their pets and large suitcases, but not for a holiday. They’ve left their homes forever Salvatore Vella, prosecutor

Unemployment, one of the key triggers for the 2011 revolution, has not decreased after nine years of stagnation. Before the pandemic, the unemployment rate across Tunisia was around 16%. In some areas, such as the governorate in which Zarzis sits, it reached 30%. The impact of the pandemic will worsen the situation. In April, the IMF predicted that Tunisia’s battered economy would shrink by 4.3%, the largest contraction since the country gained independence in 1956.

By the government’s own estimate, joblessness in the tourism sector alone could reach 400,000.

“While the pandemic has directly affected the tourism sector and its related activities, it is above all the containment, [lockdown] that has impacted many other economic sectors,” says economist Radhi Meddeb. “This ranges from export-oriented industries which have suffered the decline, if not the collapse, of their European principals.”

Moreover, Tunisia’s small traders working on the margins of society risk being pushed to breaking point.

View photos During the Covid crisis, smuggling migrants to Italy has become an additional source of income for some Tunisian fishermen. Photograph: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images More

Meddeb said a recent law prohibiting the dismissal of workers for economic reasons during the pandemic was well-intentioned but has only served to postpone the coming storm, as wage bills remain fixed and the drastic drop in demand pushes Tunisian companies to the brink.

In the meantime, illegal migration flourishes. Unlike the industrial human trade in nearby Libya – and, according to locals, from points north along the Tunisian coast where migrants make the trip on larger craft – migration from Zarzis remains very much an artisan affair. Fishermen in Zarzis, one of the country’s largest fishing ports, occasionally make their boats available to pilots, who will then steer the tiny craft to Italy, undisturbed by international radars. Given the huge scale of the sprawling port, passage is not hard to find.

