An entire California town evacuates

About 10,000 residents of Montecito, California, and its surrounding canyons were ordered to evacuate amid the downpours that continue to pound the state. Also in the news: The House has adopted new rules for the 118th Congress and Prince Harry's explosive memoir "Spare" is out today.

Montecito evacuated amid relentless California storms

Forecasters expect a relentless string of storms to continue through Tuesday after dumping up to 14 inches of rain at higher elevations in central and Southern California. The storm on Monday prompted evacuation orders for 10,000 people along the central California coast, including the entire town of Montecito — home to Prince Harry and other celebrities — which saw 23 people killed in a mudslide five years ago. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week, including two people killed by falling trees. Read more

The 101 Freeway is seen flooded out as a result of San Ysidro Creek overflowing due to heavy rainfall in the area on January 09, 2023, in Montecito, California.

What we know about the death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed

Ohio residents and online activists are raising concerns about the actions of local police and county prosecutors after the homicide of a 13-year-old Black child killed in Columbus nearly three months ago. Columbus police arrested his white neighbor, Krieg Butler, 36, within 48 hours of Reed's death, and the Franklin County Prosecutor's office charged him with murder. However, those charges were dismissed a few days later after Butler claimed self-defense.

One thing to know: Reed's family compared his death to the death of Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old unarmed Black child in Florida who was killed in 2012 by a man who claimed self-defense and was ultimately not found guilty.

  • Under an Ohio law that went into effect in 2019, a potential suspect no longer has to prove they shot someone in self-defense, instead the burden rests on the prosecution.

  • What happened to Sinzae Reed? Columbus police were called at about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 12 to an apartment complex on a report of a shooting. According to court records, an eyewitness saw Krieg Butler exit a red truck and fire multiple times at Reed.

  • Why were charges dismissed against Butler? Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case in Franklin County Municipal Court after Butler's arrest. At the time, prosecutors said he alleged he had fired shots at Reed in self-defense. Contacted by USA TODAY on Monday, the Franklin County Prosecutor's office said Columbus police are "in the process of investigating" Reed's death.

👉 Click here to read more about the case.

Jan 1, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Makayla Nichols, sister of Sinzae Reed, holds a picture frame with photos of him during a community press event. Reed was killed Oct. 12, 2022 by Krieg Butler. Butler was initially charged with murder, but those charges have since been dropped and have not been refiled. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

New rules: The first big test for Republican-led chamber

Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy survived the first test of his leadership, passing a rules package Monday that Republicans say will help the U.S. “get its fiscal house in order.” The rules adopted by the 118th Congress give more power to individual members, allow for aggressive investigation of the Biden administration on issues such as COVID-19 and the southern border; and make it more difficult to increase federal spending. The rules passed in a 220-213 vote: Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas was the only Republican to vote with Democrats. Read more

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) departs from his office for a series of votes in the U.S. Capitol Building on January 09, 2023 in Washington, DC.

'Three amigos summit"

President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to meet for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change. The three leaders are trying to mend tensions that have divided the continent. Tuesday's gathering of North American countries is held most years, and it's often called the “three amigos summit." Although Biden has faced some hiccups and snubs from López Obrador over the past year, the two leaders will need to work together on key issues facing both their countries: migration, drugs and guns. Read more

US President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a welcome ceremony at Palacio Nacional (National Palace) in Mexico City, on January 9, 2023.

The biggest bombshells from 'Spare'

If you thought Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's 2021 Oprah interview was explosive, just wait until you get your hands on Harry's book. His new tell-all memoir "Spare" out Tuesday has already made droves of headlines thanks to leaked copies ahead of its release. But there's still plenty to learn from the book, which delivers tons of drama and insider knowledge of the inner workings of the royal family, but also a thoughtful, nuanced recollection of the biggest stories the public thought it knew about Harry. From how King Charles broke news of Princess Diana's death to how Harry and Prince William asked their father not to marry Camilla, these are the biggest things we learned

Prince Harry spoke about his relationship with his family during an interview with a British news outlet to promote his new book, 'Spare.'

📷 Photo of the day: 2023 College Football Playoff national championship 📷

Georgia beat TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national championship game to secure the program's first unbeaten season since 1980 and a place in history as back-to-back national champions. The offense went sideline to sideline and opened things up for quarterback Stetson Bennett, who completed 18 of 25 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns and was named the MVP in the final game of his college career. Read more about the game.

Click here to see more photos from the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett reacts after winning the CFP national championship game.

Nurses stage a strike in front of Mt. Sinai Hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, after negotiations broke down hours earlier.

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. By now we've all seen the footage. Midway through the first quarter of Monday night's NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, ball tucked under his right arm, plowed into Damar Hamlin, the Bills defensive back who hauled him to the ground. On the Richter scale we use to measure pro football's sei