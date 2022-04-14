The entire American Horror Story franchise is coming to Disney+ this month

Lady Gaga in American Horror Story (Fox)

Last month American Horror Story fans were heartbroken to find out that every single season of the series was being withdrawn from Netflix.

But now they can breathe a sigh of relief because the entire back catalogue of Ryan Murphy’s show will arrive on Disney+ on April 27, with the first eight series joining American Horror Story: 1984 and American Horror Story: Double Feature, which were already on the streaming site.

Disney+ and Netflix have been in fierce competition since the former’s November 2019 launch. Although Netflix is still the biggest streaming site, with over 222 million subscribers, Disney+ is set to catch up soon, with projections of reaching 260 million subscribers by 2024. Currently, Disney+ has 84 million subscribers.

The American Horror Story relaunch on Disney+ comes as part of an ambitious Disney+ release timetable that includes the new series Moon Knight, Sketchbook and Scrat Tales being launched this month. American Horror Story is produced by FX who currently creates content for Hulu - and Hulu has been part-owned by The Walt Disney Company since 2009.

American Horror Story’s Angela Bassett (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

The show is an anthology series that delves into subjects such as horror myths, legends, and witches across each season. It’s produced and written by Murphy and Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk respectively, the team that’s also behind Nip/Tuck, Glee and The Politician.

American Horror Story first came to our screens in 2011, and there have since been nine more smash series of the show. The latest aired in August 2021 and in January it was announced that FX would be renewing it for three more seasons.

Earlier seasons starred Jessica Lange - who has also played roles in Tim Burton’s Big Fish, Jim Jarmusch’s Broken Flowers, and HBO’s Grey Gardens – as Constance Langdon, one of the main repeating characters. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Emma Roberts, Lady Gaga, Mare Winningham and John Carroll Lynch have also starred in the show.

Macaulay Culkin starred in the latest series (YouTube / The Tonight Show)

The most recent season saw Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin play a prostitute and he was widely praised for his acting in the role.

American Horror Story has been nominated for 357 awards and won 139, including a 2016 Golden Globe award for Lady Gaga as Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television, sixteen Emmy Award wins.

FX is also the studio behind upcoming TV show Pistol, about the British punk band the Sex Pistols, which will star Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams.