Enthusiast Gaming Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
Revenue of $50.6 million, up 17%YOY
Record gross profit of $16.6 million, up 64%YOY
Record gross margin of 32.7%, up 930 bps YOY
Record direct sales of $10.1 million, up 49% YOY
Record subscription revenue of $3.8 million, up 51% YOY
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
“We are pleased to report that we have achieved yet another record quarter on the back of all-time-highs in key KPIs, including quarterly gross profit, gross margins, direct sales and subscriptions, all despite the macroeconomic headwinds impacting the digital media and entertainment industry,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “These results reflect the strength and resilience of our flywheel business model, which has allowed us to maintain strong financial growth while building out diversified revenue streams. Our disciplined focus on high-margin revenue opportunities, cost efficiencies and strategic investments like our first-of-its-kind partnership with the NFL for Tuesday Night Gaming have built Enthusiast into a fully-integrated media and entertainment company, a partner of choice for the world’s leading brands, and a dominant player in the gaming and esports world, now on the cusp of sustainable profitability with ample liquidity to achieve that objective.”
Q3 2022 Financial Highlights
Revenue of $50.6 million, a 17% increase vs revenue of $43.3 million in Q3 2021. The year-over-year increase in revenue was driven by increased direct sales, higher subscription revenue, the acquisitions and growth of the Addicting Games and U.GG properties.
Gross profit of $16.6 million, a 64% increase vs gross profit of $10.1 million in Q3 2021, and the highest quarterly gross profit to date.
Gross margin of 32.7%, an increase of 930 bps vs gross margin of 23.4% in Q3 2021. The increase in gross margin is driven by the high growth in direct sales and subscription revenue, and strong performances by Addicting Games, U.GG, and Pocket Gamer.
Direct sales of $10.1million, a 49% increase vs direct sales of $6.8 million in Q3 2021. Renewals and additional business with existing customers accounted for 65% of direct sales. Direct sales are included in revenue.
Subscription revenue of $3.8 million, a 51% increase vs subscription revenue of $2.5 million in Q3 2021. The increase in subscription revenue was driven by an increase in paid subscribers and pricing optimization. Paid subscribers were 260,000 as at September 30, 2022, a 25.6% increase vs paid subscribers of 207,000 as at September 30, 2021.
Recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment expense of $31.3 million.
Secured $10 million expansion of credit facility in September.
Sale of certain video gaming editorial websites for a purchase price of approx. $6.8 million, representing a multiple of approx. 4.5x associated revenue, and resulting in a gain on sale of intangible assets of $4.8 million.
Q3 2022 Operational Highlights
Renewals or new business with key notable partners including State Farm, HBO Max, Lego, Hulu, Nickelodeon, Amazon, RBC, Universal Pictures, Uber, Doordash, Hasbro, Nintendo US, Pandora Jewelry, GFuel, the FDA and Fidelity.
Signed multi-year partnership with the NFL to launch a first-of-its-kind gaming collaboration, NFL Tuesday Night Gaming (NFL TNG), which debuted on September 13, 2022. NFL TNG had approximately 1.9 million views across livestream and video content in Q3 2022.
EV.IO’s limited edition NFT mint of 2,500 tokens sold out in six hours at a price between 2.00-2.50 SOL.
Hosted two live events of Pocket Gamer Connects - Toronto in July and Helsinki in September.
Launched Raise Your Game initiative, a new inclusivity campaign which aims to support women in gaming.
Update on CEO Search Process
As previously announced on August 8, 2022, the Search Committee of the Board – which was struck immediately following the Company’s annual general meeting and is comprised entirely of independent directors – is conducting a thorough review process to identify a world-class executive to lead the Company as it continues to build the pre-eminent media and entertainment company for gamers, centered around Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences.
Having interviewed a number of leading firms based in the United States, the Search Committee retained Russell Reynolds Associates by way of its CEO-practice based in California to assist the Search Committee with its identification and review of potential candidates. The Search Committee, together with Russell Reynolds, remains deep in-process conducting interviews and is encouraged by the quality of initial candidates.
Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information
Management will host a conference call and webcast on November 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review and discuss the third quarter 2022 results.
Please call the following numbers to participate:
North America (toll-free): 1-855-239-1101
International: 1-412-317-5231
Conference ID: 10172910
A live webcast can be heard at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/investors. If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Enthusiast Gaming website.
Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis (“MD&A”) of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the financial statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The financial statements and MD&A have been published on the Company’s profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.
All amounts are in Canadian dollars.
About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
15,815,860
$
22,654,262
Trade and other receivables
37,579,516
33,801,990
Investments
131,858
131,342
Loans receivable
50,935
176,931
Income tax receivable
305,105
356,366
Prepaid expenses
2,791,103
2,145,184
Total current assets
56,674,377
59,266,075
Non-current
Property and equipment
198,528
247,988
Right-of-use assets
2,355,477
2,885,662
Investment in associates and joint ventures
1,886,271
885,269
Long-term portion of prepaid expenses
283,181
261,922
Intangible assets
120,526,179
129,138,595
Goodwill
172,196,371
195,097,659
Total assets
$
354,120,384
$
387,783,170
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
34,433,167
$
34,391,221
Contract liabilities
4,797,857
3,890,569
Income tax payable
403,375
114,094
Current portion of long-term debt
2,000,000
2,000,000
Current portion of deferred payment liability
2,172,633
27,244,146
Current portion of lease contract liabilities
849,051
796,835
Current portion of other long-term debt
8,016
11,121
Total current liabilities
44,664,099
68,447,986
Non-current
Long-term debt
16,547,428
7,681,867
Long-term portion of deferred payment liability
1,410,008
20,794,275
Long-term lease contract liabilities
1,752,038
2,213,512
Other long-term debt
146,769
136,324
Deferred tax liability
25,143,587
25,740,885
Total liabilities
$
89,663,929
$
125,014,849
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
439,922,535
387,087,948
Contributed surplus
30,582,079
25,485,361
Accumulated other comprehensive income
9,291,371
527,166
Deficit
(215,339,530
)
(150,332,154
)
Total shareholders' equity
264,456,455
262,768,321
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
354,120,384
$
387,783,170
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Revenue
$
50,578,758
$
43,341,907
$
148,865,324
$
110,421,843
Cost of sales
34,018,169
33,216,294
103,470,191
86,345,922
Gross margin
16,560,589
10,125,613
45,395,133
24,075,921
Operating expenses
Professional fees
766,057
434,862
2,358,559
2,385,837
Consulting fees
1,338,329
725,408
4,593,506
3,111,761
Advertising and promotion
662,279
609,587
1,417,344
2,465,529
Office and general
2,288,057
1,963,965
7,232,551
4,836,416
Annual general meeting legal and advisory costs
1,149,396
-
3,386,596
-
Salaries and wages
9,325,237
6,574,338
27,135,015
16,768,850
Technology support, web development and content
6,050,270
3,146,453
13,309,341
7,239,996
Esports player, team and game expenses
623,913
1,615,655
3,618,761
4,609,978
Foreign exchange gain
(480,528
)
(1,060,724
)
(1,105,730
)
(2,136,979
)
Share-based compensation
821,811
4,971,949
5,336,617
14,690,294
Amortization and depreciation
4,055,415
2,372,839
13,257,813
5,668,276
Total operating expenses
26,600,236
21,354,332
80,540,373
59,639,958
Other expenses (income)
Goodwill impairment
31,281,286
-
31,281,286
-
Transaction costs
-
301,343
114,853
510,472
Share of (income) loss from investment in associates and joint ventures
226,940
158,415
(1,001,002
)
230,675
Interest and accretion
414,203
430,538
2,963,981
1,702,839
Loss on settlement of deferred payment liability
-
-
3,302,824
-
Loss (gain) on revaluation of deferred payment liability
332,208
33,162
(539,555
)
122,346
Loss on derecognition of long-term debt
482,282
-
482,282
-
Gain on repayment of long-term debt
-
-
-
(39,502
)
Gain on sale of intangible assets
(4,836,075
)
-
(4,836,075
)
-
Gain on player buyouts
(24,660
)
-
(505,197
)
-
Change in fair value of investment
-
288,093
-
444,764
Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan
-
-
-
316,241
Interest income
(5,257
)
(9,315
)
(7,978
)
(50,546
)
Net loss before income taxes
(37,910,574
)
(12,430,955
)
(66,400,659
)
(38,801,326
)
Income taxes
Current tax expense
202,185
127,101
509,431
161,138
Deferred tax recovery
(1,018,542
)
(130,212
)
(1,902,714
)
(255,273
)
Net loss for the period
(37,094,217
)
(12,427,844
)
(65,007,376
)
(38,707,191
)
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment
6,904,338
124,873
8,764,205
3,579
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(30,189,879
)
$
(12,302,971
)
$
(56,243,171
)
$
(38,703,612
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.25
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.46
)
$
(0.33
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
150,257,805
126,395,192
140,930,554
118,514,822
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss for the period
$
(65,007,376
)
$
(38,707,191
)
Items not affecting cash:
Goodwill impairment
31,281,286
-
Amortization and depreciation
13,257,813
5,668,276
Share-based compensation
5,336,617
14,690,294
Interest and accretion
2,266,161
606,060
Deferred tax recovery
(1,902,714
)
(255,273
)
Share of (income) loss from investment in associates and joint ventures
(1,001,002
)
230,675
Gain on sale of intangible assets
(4,876,659
)
-
Loss on settlement of deferred payment liability
3,302,824
-
(Gain) loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability
(539,555
)
122,346
Foreign exchange gain
(1,416,264
)
(101,302
)
Gain on player buyouts
(505,197
)
-
Gain on settlement of accounts payable
(587,769
)
-
Loss on derecognition of long-term debt
482,282
-
Gain on repayment of long-term debt
-
(39,502
)
Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan
-
316,241
Shares for services
84,388
110,565
Change in fair value of investment
-
444,764
Changes in working capital:
Changes in trade and other receivables
(2,476,193
)
(3,896,016
)
Changes in prepaid expenses
(645,919
)
(2,584,504
)
Changes in loans receivable
125,995
37,500
Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,479,331
2,383,538
Changes in contract liabilities
559,566
881,756
Changes in income tax
371,458
209,890
Income tax paid
(93,433
)
(359,358
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(19,504,360
)
(20,241,241
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for mergers and acquisitions
(2,937,520
)
(27,071,176
)
Cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions
1,748,602
489,107
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets
5,460,959
-
Proceeds from player buyouts, net of transaction costs
505,197
-
Repayment of deferred payment liability
(472,833
)
-
Investment in associates and joint venture
-
(125,000
)
Acquisition of property and equipment
(5,245
)
(3,398
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
4,299,160
(26,710,467
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from the issuance of shares for Offerings, net of transaction costs
-
95,150,810
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of transaction costs
13,621,717
944,787
Repayment of long-term debt
(5,362,673
)
(14,023,470
)
Proceeds from exercise of options
69,821
784,431
Repayment of vendor-take-back loan
-
(6,158,329
)
Repayment of other long-term debt
(13,026
)
-
Lease payments
(705,075
)
(531,085
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
7,610,764
76,167,144
Foreign exchange effect on cash
756,034
(12,725
)
Net change in cash
(6,838,402
)
29,202,711
Cash, beginning of period
22,654,262
4,323,823
Cash, end of period
$
15,815,860
$
33,526,534