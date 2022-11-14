Enthusiast Gaming Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Enthusiast Gaming Inc.

Revenue of $50.6 million, up 17%YOY

Record gross profit of $16.6 million, up 64%YOY

Record gross margin of 32.7%, up 930 bps YOY

Record direct sales of $10.1 million, up 49% YOY

Record subscription revenue of $3.8 million, up 51% YOY

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

“We are pleased to report that we have achieved yet another record quarter on the back of all-time-highs in key KPIs, including quarterly gross profit, gross margins, direct sales and subscriptions, all despite the macroeconomic headwinds impacting the digital media and entertainment industry,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “These results reflect the strength and resilience of our flywheel business model, which has allowed us to maintain strong financial growth while building out diversified revenue streams. Our disciplined focus on high-margin revenue opportunities, cost efficiencies and strategic investments like our first-of-its-kind partnership with the NFL for Tuesday Night Gaming have built Enthusiast into a fully-integrated media and entertainment company, a partner of choice for the world’s leading brands, and a dominant player in the gaming and esports world, now on the cusp of sustainable profitability with ample liquidity to achieve that objective.”

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $50.6 million, a 17% increase vs revenue of $43.3 million in Q3 2021. The year-over-year increase in revenue was driven by increased direct sales, higher subscription revenue, the acquisitions and growth of the Addicting Games and U.GG properties.

Gross profit of $16.6 million, a 64% increase vs gross profit of $10.1 million in Q3 2021, and the highest quarterly gross profit to date.

Gross margin of 32.7%, an increase of 930 bps vs gross margin of 23.4% in Q3 2021. The increase in gross margin is driven by the high growth in direct sales and subscription revenue, and strong performances by Addicting Games, U.GG, and Pocket Gamer.

Direct sales of $10.1million, a 49% increase vs direct sales of $6.8 million in Q3 2021. Renewals and additional business with existing customers accounted for 65% of direct sales. Direct sales are included in revenue.

Subscription revenue of $3.8 million, a 51% increase vs subscription revenue of $2.5 million in Q3 2021. The increase in subscription revenue was driven by an increase in paid subscribers and pricing optimization. Paid subscribers were 260,000 as at September 30, 2022, a 25.6% increase vs paid subscribers of 207,000 as at September 30, 2021.

Recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment expense of $31.3 million.

Secured $10 million expansion of credit facility in September.

Sale of certain video gaming editorial websites for a purchase price of approx. $6.8 million, representing a multiple of approx. 4.5x associated revenue, and resulting in a gain on sale of intangible assets of $4.8 million.

Q3 2022 Operational Highlights

Renewals or new business with key notable partners including State Farm, HBO Max, Lego, Hulu, Nickelodeon, Amazon, RBC, Universal Pictures, Uber, Doordash, Hasbro, Nintendo US, Pandora Jewelry, GFuel, the FDA and Fidelity.

Signed multi-year partnership with the NFL to launch a first-of-its-kind gaming collaboration, NFL Tuesday Night Gaming (NFL TNG), which debuted on September 13, 2022. NFL TNG had approximately 1.9 million views across livestream and video content in Q3 2022.

EV.IO’s limited edition NFT mint of 2,500 tokens sold out in six hours at a price between 2.00-2.50 SOL.

Hosted two live events of Pocket Gamer Connects - Toronto in July and Helsinki in September.

Launched Raise Your Game initiative, a new inclusivity campaign which aims to support women in gaming.



Update on CEO Search Process

As previously announced on August 8, 2022, the Search Committee of the Board – which was struck immediately following the Company’s annual general meeting and is comprised entirely of independent directors – is conducting a thorough review process to identify a world-class executive to lead the Company as it continues to build the pre-eminent media and entertainment company for gamers, centered around Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences.

Having interviewed a number of leading firms based in the United States, the Search Committee retained Russell Reynolds Associates by way of its CEO-practice based in California to assist the Search Committee with its identification and review of potential candidates. The Search Committee, together with Russell Reynolds, remains deep in-process conducting interviews and is encouraged by the quality of initial candidates.

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

Management will host a conference call and webcast on November 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review and discuss the third quarter 2022 results.

Please call the following numbers to participate:

North America (toll-free): 1-855-239-1101

International: 1-412-317-5231

Conference ID: 10172910

A live webcast can be heard at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/investors . If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Enthusiast Gaming website.

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis (“MD&A”) of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the financial statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The financial statements and MD&A have been published on the Company’s profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Cash $ 15,815,860 $ 22,654,262 Trade and other receivables 37,579,516 33,801,990 Investments 131,858 131,342 Loans receivable 50,935 176,931 Income tax receivable 305,105 356,366 Prepaid expenses 2,791,103 2,145,184 Total current assets 56,674,377 59,266,075 Non-current Property and equipment 198,528 247,988 Right-of-use assets 2,355,477 2,885,662 Investment in associates and joint ventures 1,886,271 885,269 Long-term portion of prepaid expenses 283,181 261,922 Intangible assets 120,526,179 129,138,595 Goodwill 172,196,371 195,097,659 Total assets $ 354,120,384 $ 387,783,170 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 34,433,167 $ 34,391,221 Contract liabilities 4,797,857 3,890,569 Income tax payable 403,375 114,094 Current portion of long-term debt 2,000,000 2,000,000 Current portion of deferred payment liability 2,172,633 27,244,146 Current portion of lease contract liabilities 849,051 796,835 Current portion of other long-term debt 8,016 11,121 Total current liabilities 44,664,099 68,447,986 Non-current Long-term debt 16,547,428 7,681,867 Long-term portion of deferred payment liability 1,410,008 20,794,275 Long-term lease contract liabilities 1,752,038 2,213,512 Other long-term debt 146,769 136,324 Deferred tax liability 25,143,587 25,740,885 Total liabilities $ 89,663,929 $ 125,014,849 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 439,922,535 387,087,948 Contributed surplus 30,582,079 25,485,361 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,291,371 527,166 Deficit (215,339,530 ) (150,332,154 ) Total shareholders' equity 264,456,455 262,768,321 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 354,120,384 $ 387,783,170







Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Revenue $ 50,578,758 $ 43,341,907 $ 148,865,324 $ 110,421,843 Cost of sales 34,018,169 33,216,294 103,470,191 86,345,922 Gross margin 16,560,589 10,125,613 45,395,133 24,075,921 Operating expenses Professional fees 766,057 434,862 2,358,559 2,385,837 Consulting fees 1,338,329 725,408 4,593,506 3,111,761 Advertising and promotion 662,279 609,587 1,417,344 2,465,529 Office and general 2,288,057 1,963,965 7,232,551 4,836,416 Annual general meeting legal and advisory costs 1,149,396 - 3,386,596 - Salaries and wages 9,325,237 6,574,338 27,135,015 16,768,850 Technology support, web development and content 6,050,270 3,146,453 13,309,341 7,239,996 Esports player, team and game expenses 623,913 1,615,655 3,618,761 4,609,978 Foreign exchange gain (480,528 ) (1,060,724 ) (1,105,730 ) (2,136,979 ) Share-based compensation 821,811 4,971,949 5,336,617 14,690,294 Amortization and depreciation 4,055,415 2,372,839 13,257,813 5,668,276 Total operating expenses 26,600,236 21,354,332 80,540,373 59,639,958 Other expenses (income) Goodwill impairment 31,281,286 - 31,281,286 - Transaction costs - 301,343 114,853 510,472 Share of (income) loss from investment in associates and joint ventures 226,940 158,415 (1,001,002 ) 230,675 Interest and accretion 414,203 430,538 2,963,981 1,702,839 Loss on settlement of deferred payment liability - - 3,302,824 - Loss (gain) on revaluation of deferred payment liability 332,208 33,162 (539,555 ) 122,346 Loss on derecognition of long-term debt 482,282 - 482,282 - Gain on repayment of long-term debt - - - (39,502 ) Gain on sale of intangible assets (4,836,075 ) - (4,836,075 ) - Gain on player buyouts (24,660 ) - (505,197 ) - Change in fair value of investment - 288,093 - 444,764 Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan - - - 316,241 Interest income (5,257 ) (9,315 ) (7,978 ) (50,546 ) Net loss before income taxes (37,910,574 ) (12,430,955 ) (66,400,659 ) (38,801,326 ) Income taxes Current tax expense 202,185 127,101 509,431 161,138 Deferred tax recovery (1,018,542 ) (130,212 ) (1,902,714 ) (255,273 ) Net loss for the period (37,094,217 ) (12,427,844 ) (65,007,376 ) (38,707,191 ) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment 6,904,338 124,873 8,764,205 3,579 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (30,189,879 ) $ (12,302,971 ) $ (56,243,171 ) $ (38,703,612 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

150,257,805 126,395,192 140,930,554 118,514,822







Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period $ (65,007,376 ) $ (38,707,191 ) Items not affecting cash: Goodwill impairment 31,281,286 - Amortization and depreciation 13,257,813 5,668,276 Share-based compensation 5,336,617 14,690,294 Interest and accretion 2,266,161 606,060 Deferred tax recovery (1,902,714 ) (255,273 ) Share of (income) loss from investment in associates and joint ventures (1,001,002 ) 230,675 Gain on sale of intangible assets (4,876,659 ) - Loss on settlement of deferred payment liability 3,302,824 - (Gain) loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability (539,555 ) 122,346 Foreign exchange gain (1,416,264 ) (101,302 ) Gain on player buyouts (505,197 ) - Gain on settlement of accounts payable (587,769 ) - Loss on derecognition of long-term debt 482,282 - Gain on repayment of long-term debt - (39,502 ) Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan - 316,241 Shares for services 84,388 110,565 Change in fair value of investment - 444,764 Changes in working capital: Changes in trade and other receivables (2,476,193 ) (3,896,016 ) Changes in prepaid expenses (645,919 ) (2,584,504 ) Changes in loans receivable 125,995 37,500 Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,479,331 2,383,538 Changes in contract liabilities 559,566 881,756 Changes in income tax 371,458 209,890 Income tax paid (93,433 ) (359,358 ) Net cash used in operating activities (19,504,360 ) (20,241,241 ) Cash flows from investing activities Cash paid for mergers and acquisitions (2,937,520 ) (27,071,176 ) Cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions 1,748,602 489,107 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 5,460,959 - Proceeds from player buyouts, net of transaction costs 505,197 - Repayment of deferred payment liability (472,833 ) - Investment in associates and joint venture - (125,000 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (5,245 ) (3,398 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,299,160 (26,710,467 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of shares for Offerings, net of transaction costs - 95,150,810 Proceeds from long-term debt, net of transaction costs 13,621,717 944,787 Repayment of long-term debt (5,362,673 ) (14,023,470 ) Proceeds from exercise of options 69,821 784,431 Repayment of vendor-take-back loan - (6,158,329 ) Repayment of other long-term debt (13,026 ) - Lease payments (705,075 ) (531,085 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 7,610,764 76,167,144 Foreign exchange effect on cash 756,034 (12,725 ) Net change in cash (6,838,402 ) 29,202,711 Cash, beginning of period 22,654,262 4,323,823 Cash, end of period $ 15,815,860 $ 33,526,534



