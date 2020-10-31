Entertainment World Remembers Sean Connery Following The James Bond Legend's Death, Aged 90

Tributes have been paid to Sean Connery, following the actor’s death at the age of 90.

Sir Sean was best known for his iconic portrayal of James Bond. The Scottish actor was the first to bring 007 to the big screen, appearing in seven of the spy thrillers.

Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli paid tribute to the actor in a statement: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery.

“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words – “The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.

“He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Pinewood Studios, home of the Bond film franchise, said in a statement: “We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Sir Sean Connery. Memories of this outstanding actor and his unforgettable embodiment of superspy James Bond will forever be cherished at Pinewood.”

Tributes have been pouring in from the entertainment world on Twitter after his death was announced by his family on Saturday.

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

‘Sean Connery WAS James Bond, the rest of us were just imposters.’ - what George Lazenby, the man who replaced him as 007, told me a few years ago. He was right..... pic.twitter.com/l16Ck8iEK4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 31, 2020

RIP Sir Sean Connery.. a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman https://t.co/hkLwouejZI — Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) October 31, 2020

