Entertainment Partners Offers Free Accounting & Payroll Courses During WGA Strike

Entertainment Partners, the global payroll and production finance firm, is offering its entire lineup of Academy Training Courses free of charge during the Writers Guild strike, which is now entering its second month. The on-line courses, which normally range from $99-$199, cover a range of back-office production functions, from accounting and payroll to budgeting and scheduling.

“Entertainment Partners is committed to supporting the entertainment industry as it navigates the WGA strike by providing resources that will help pave the way toward future success for the entire industry,” said Markham L. Goldstein, president & CEO of Entertainment Partners. “Our Academy courses provide access to EP’s experts and equip industry professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to grow and succeed. We’re focused on helping the industry hit the ground running when the strike is resolved.”

The courses are open to beginners and pros alike. Those who wish to sign up can do so here.

The WGA West, meanwhile, has a long list of local businesses – from restaurants and fitness centers to entertainment venues, electronics stores and beauty shops – that are supporting striking writers by offering discounts and special offers. Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, for instance, is offering free meals to writers who show their WGA membership cards for the duration of the strike.

See the WGA’s full list of supporting businesses here.

