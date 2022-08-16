Entertainment One CEO Darren Throop to Exit by End of the Year

Darren Throop, the CEO and president of Hasbro’s Entertainment One (eOne), plans to step down from his role at the end of the year when his contract expires, the company announced Tuesday.

Throop became CEO in 2001 of the production company then called ROW Entertainment before it morphed into eOne in 2007 and was acquired by Hasbro in 2019. Throop’s contract was extended along with the company’s acquisition.

“Darren built a team with deep passion, creativity and talent and, on behalf of all of us at Hasbro, I thank him for his steadfast leadership,” said Chris Cocks, Hasbro’s CEO. “Darren’s vision and legacy will be felt for years, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

“As eOne and Hasbro have hit their stride, we have already begun to see what is possible working together. We have been working towards this milestone from the moment eOne joined Hasbro, and I’m proud to see the vision being realized through Hasbro’s shared passion for creativity and storytelling. Looking to the future, I have tremendous confidence in Hasbro and eOne leadership to continue to build on eOne’s track record of bringing outstanding entertainment to audiences,” Throop said. “I have had the privilege of leading eOne for more than 20 years and I am incredibly proud of the team, and what we built together. I want to thank the visionary leaders, world-class colleagues, and extraordinary eOners, past and present, who made this amazing adventure possible.”

Among some of the over 200 film and TV projects eOne has in the works based on Hasbro brands includes projects inspired by “Transformers,” “Magic,” “Dungeons & Dragons,” “Peppa Pig,” “My Little Pony,” “Power Rangers” and “Play-Doh.”

More to come…