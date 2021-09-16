A new entertainment center broke ground in Meridian. What’s in the works?

It’s official. Topgolf is coming to Meridian.

After years of potential since 2019, the sports and entertainment group has announced plans to build the multilevel golf driving range in Meridian south of Interstate 84 and east of Eagle Road. It’ll be in BVA Development’s 52-acre Eagle View Landing development.

Topgolf hails itself as a combination of a driving range, party venue, sports bar and restaurant.

Topgolf customers “will soon experience a tech-driven place to play with point-scoring games in the venue’s 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming,” the company said in a news release.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking was for the second phase of the Eagle View Landing development, which also features a Hyatt hotel, 396 residential units and new businesses, BVA CEO Tommy Ahlquist said in the release.

“Eagle View Landing will become a true mixed-use development where people can work, live, and play,” Ahlquist said. “That has always been our vision and ultimate goal for the site.”

There’s already 200,000 square feet of office space, which houses Idaho Central Credit Union. The location used to be home to The Farmstead, the corn maze next to Interstate 84 at Eagle Road.

