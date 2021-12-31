Entertainment and arts figures we lost in 2021
As the year draws to a close, it is time to remember figures from the worlds of arts and entertainment who died in 2021. Here is a look back at some of those we said goodbye to.
January
The year began with the deaths of three Hollywood veterans - All the President's Men actor Hal Holbrook, the Oscar-winning Cloris Leachman and pioneering actress Cicely Tyson. We also lost:
Film director Michael Apted
Media billionaire David Barclay
US TV producer Allan Burns
Rock Follies actress Charlotte Cornwell
Circus owner Gerry Cottle
Former BBC journalist Chris Cramer
US author Eric Jerome Dickey
Coronation Street actor Mark Eden
Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried and Roy
Babylon 5 and Lost actress Mira Furlan
Scottish actor Andy Gray
South African jazz musician Jonas Gwangwa
Former BBC One controller Alan Hart
Stunt performer Rémy Julienne
US talk show host Larry King
Gerry Marsden of Gerry and the Pacemakers
Theatre and opera director Elijah Moshinsky
The Only Way Is Essex star Mick Norcross
Police Academy actress Marion Ramsey
Irish Eurovision singer Liam Reilly
James Bond actress Tanya Roberts
Chef and restaurateur Albert Roux
Hammer Horror star Barbara Shelley
Experimental musician and producer Sophie
Music producer and murderer Phil Spector
New York Dolls guitarist Sylvain Sylvain
ER actor Dearon Thompson, aka Deezer D
The Animals guitarist Hilton Valentine
February
This was the month we said farewell to Coronation Street's Johnny Briggs, The Sound of Music star Christopher Plummer and Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson. We also lost:
Palestinian poet Mourid Barghouti
Crossroads and stage actress Jean Bayless
Jazz composer and keyboardist Chick Corea
Saved by the Bell actor Dustin Diamond
US poet and publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti
Hustler founder and free-speech activist Larry Flynt
Engelbert Humperdinck's wife Patricia Healey
US radio host and commentator Rush Limbaugh
Singer Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj
Chart-topping fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore
Film, theatre and TV actor Ronald Pickup
Jamaican reggae artist U-Roy, aka Ewart Beckford
Midnight Train to Georgia songwriter Jim Weatherly
March
We paid our respects to Bond villain and Alien actor Yaphet Kotto, The Vicar of Dibley actor Trevor Peacock and A Touch of Class star George Segal. We also lost:
British jazz trombonist Chris Barber
Australian music impresario Michael Gudinski
Glastonbury Pyramid Stage designer Bill Harkin
Dismissed conductor James Levine
Watergate mastermind and radio host G Gordon Liddy
Lonesome Dove author Larry McMurtry
Audio cassette tape inventor Lou Ottens
Upstairs, Downstairs actress Nicola Pagett
Eddie Rothe, Liquid Gold and Searchers drummer
Driver and Top Gear presenter Sabine Schmitz
Cliff Simon, South African star of Stargate SG-1
Footballer turned broadcaster Ian St John
French film director Bertrand Tavernier
Jamaican reggae musician Bunny Wailer
Formula 1 commentator Murray Walker
Arrested Development star Jessica Walter
April
Big Brother contestant Nikki Grahame, Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory and Friday Night Dinner actor Paul Ritter were among those we mourned this month. We also lost:
Azaylia Cain, daughter of reality star Ashley
Rapper and actor DMX, aka Earl Simmons
Fashion designer Alber Elbaz
Irish broadcaster Shay Healy
Nigerian film-maker Ladi Ladebo
German opera star Christa Ludwig
Former Bay City Rollers star Les McKeown
Louie Louie guitarist Mike Mitchell
British composer Anthony Payne
Bollywood composer Shravan Rathod
Ballet choreographer Liam Scarlett
Rapper Shock G, aka Gregory Jacobs
Sopranos and Jersey Boys actor Joseph Siravo
Bat Out of Hell composer Jim Steinman
Zigger Zagger playwright Peter Terson
May
This was the month that Steel Magnolias actress Olympia Dukakis, Beethoven actor Charles Grodin and model and singer Nick Kamen died. We also lost:
Very Hungry Caterpillar author Eric Carle
School of Rock drummer Kevin Clark
True Milli Vanilli singer John Davis
Irish author and poet Seamus Deane
Tarzan actor and singer Joe Lara
Rapper Lil Loaded, aka Dashawn Robertson
St Elsewhere actor Norman Lloyd
BBC Radio Derby presenter Tony Lyman
Freddy Marks of Rod, Jane and Freddy
Belfast blues musician Rab McCullough
Berserk manga creator Kentaro Miura
BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw
Countdown creator Marcel Stellman
Little Mermaid actor Samuel E Wright
June
The death of Deliverance and Superman star Ned Beatty this month robbed us of one of Hollywood's most versatile and hard-working actors. We also lost:
Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes
Welsh musician David R Edwards
Gogglebox star Pete McGarry
The Bill actor Ben Roberts
British film-maker Menelik Shabazz
Mod Squad actor Clarence Williams III
July
This was the month we said goodbye to two famous funny-men - US comedian Jackie Mason and British comic Tom O'Connor. We also lost:
Home and Away actor Dieter Brummer
Radio and TV presenter Jonathan Coleman
Superman director Richard Donner
Parent 'Hood actress Suzzanne Douglas
Film-maker and actor Robert Downey Sr
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill
Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison
Legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar
US actor Jay Pickett
Indian actress Surekha Sikri
Dominican singer Johnny Ventura
Opera director Sir Graham Vick
Danish cartoonist Kurt Westergaard
August
This was the month we paid our respects to the comedian Sean Lock, Sherlock actress Una Stubbs and Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. We also lost:
Lou Grant and Up actor Ed Asner
Scottish artist Dame Elizabeth Blackadder
Welsh rock drummer Charli Britton
Martial arts great Sonny Chiba
Gogglebox star Mary Cook
Don Everly of The Everly Brothers
Frankie and the Heartstrings drummer Dave Harper
Pat Hitchcock, actress daughter of director Alfred
House music DJ Paul Johnson
Gogglebox star Andrew Michael
The Worst Witch author Jill Murphy
Jamaican singer and producer Lee 'Scratch' Perry
Kool & The Gang founder Dennis Thomas
UB40 saxophonist and co-songwriter Brian Travers
Songwriter Johnny Worth
September
French film star Jean-Paul Belmondo, Only Fools and Horses star John Challis and Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding died this month. We also lost:
Newsround creator Edward Barnes
Archbishop and former singer Carl Bean
Lady Marmalade singer Sarah Dash
Last of the Summer Wine actor Robert Fyfe
Sex and the City actor Willie Garson
Greg Gilbert of indie band Delays
Cabaret Voltaire member Richard H Kirk
Status Quo bassist Alan Lancaster
Canadian comic Norm Macdonald
En Vogue songwriter Andrea Martin
Notting Hill director Roger Michell
Sri Lankan baila star Sunil Perera
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers actress Jane Powell
Manga artist Takao Saito
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? composer Matthew Strachan
Film-maker Melvin Van Peebles
Dialect coach Joan Washington
The Wire actor Michael K Williams
October
This was the month we remembered the prolific songwriter Leslie Bricusse and Friends cast member James Michael Tyler. We also lost:
Dutch conductor Bernard Haitink
Countdown composer Alan Hawkshaw
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Irish poet and author Brendan Kennelly
Jazz musician Gay McIntyre
The Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney
Businessman and broadcaster Sir Gerry Robinson
Comedian and political satirist Mort Sahl
Blue Peter host and film-maker Max Stahl
Elvis Presley drummer Ronnie Tutt
November
Dancer and TV presenter Lionel Blair, and David Bowie photographer Mick Rock were among those we mourned this month. We also lost:
Designer and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh
Monster's Ball actor Coronji Calhoun Sr
1950s actress and beauty columnist Arlene Dahl
Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge
Popular Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça
Musical theatre icon Stephen Sondheim
Quantum leap actor Dean Stockwell
Novelist Wilbur Smith
The Gap Band founding member Ronnie Wilson
British vocalist and former member of UB40 Terence 'Astro' Wilson
US Rapper Young Dolph
December
This was the month we remembered BBC DJ and broadcaster Janice Long and Monkees star Michael Nesmith. We also lost:
Bronski Beat founder Steve Bronski
US literary icon Joan Didion
LA rapper Drakeo the Ruler
Mexico's king of ranchera Vicente Fernández
Author and feminist bell hooks
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes
Roots bassist Leonard "Hub" Hubbard
Il Divo singer Carlos Marin
Laverne & Shirley star Eddie Mekka
Music singer-songwriter John Miles
Wurzels drummer John Morgan
Interview with a Vampire author Anne Rice
Millennium Dome architect Richard Rogers
Sly and Robbie bassist Robbie Shakespeare
Classic actor Sir Antony Sher
Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée
Italian film director Lina Wertmüller
TV's Call Centre boss Nev Wilshire
The Marvelettes singer Wanda Young
Model, actress and trans trailblazer April Ashely
