Entertainment and arts figures we lost in 2021

As the year draws to a close, it is time to remember figures from the worlds of arts and entertainment who died in 2021. Here is a look back at some of those we said goodbye to.

January

Hal Holbrook, Cloris Leachman and Cicely Tyson

The year began with the deaths of three Hollywood veterans - All the President's Men actor Hal Holbrook, the Oscar-winning Cloris Leachman and pioneering actress Cicely Tyson. We also lost:

Short presentational grey line

February

Johnny Briggs, Christopher Plummer and Mary Wilson

This was the month we said farewell to Coronation Street's Johnny Briggs, The Sound of Music star Christopher Plummer and Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson. We also lost:

Short presentational grey line

March

Story continues

Yaphet Kotto, Trevor Peacock and George Segal

We paid our respects to Bond villain and Alien actor Yaphet Kotto, The Vicar of Dibley actor Trevor Peacock and A Touch of Class star George Segal. We also lost:

Short presentational grey line

April

Nikki Grahame, Helen McCrory and Paul Ritter

Big Brother contestant Nikki Grahame, Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory and Friday Night Dinner actor Paul Ritter were among those we mourned this month. We also lost:

Short presentational grey line

May

Olympia Dukakis, Charles Grodin and Nick Kamen

This was the month that Steel Magnolias actress Olympia Dukakis, Beethoven actor Charles Grodin and model and singer Nick Kamen died. We also lost:

Short presentational grey line

June

Ned Beatty

The death of Deliverance and Superman star Ned Beatty this month robbed us of one of Hollywood's most versatile and hard-working actors. We also lost:

Short presentational grey line

July

Jackie Mason and Tom O'Connor

This was the month we said goodbye to two famous funny-men - US comedian Jackie Mason and British comic Tom O'Connor. We also lost:

Short presentational grey line

August

Sean Lock, Una Stubbs and Charlie Watts

This was the month we paid our respects to the comedian Sean Lock, Sherlock actress Una Stubbs and Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. We also lost:

Short presentational grey line

September

Jean-Paul Belmondo, John Challis and Sarah Harding

French film star Jean-Paul Belmondo, Only Fools and Horses star John Challis and Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding died this month. We also lost:

Short presentational grey line

October

Leslie Bricusse and James Michael Tyler

This was the month we remembered the prolific songwriter Leslie Bricusse and Friends cast member James Michael Tyler. We also lost:

Short presentational grey line

November

Mick Rock and Lionel Blair

Dancer and TV presenter Lionel Blair, and David Bowie photographer Mick Rock were among those we mourned this month. We also lost:

Short presentational grey line

December

Janice Long and Michael Nesmith

This was the month we remembered BBC DJ and broadcaster Janice Long and Monkees star Michael Nesmith. We also lost:

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.