'It will be entertaining' - Bidvest Wits' Goss anticipates thrilling clash with Orlando Pirates

Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Ricardo Goss is expecting an entertaining match when they take on Orlando Pirates in a PSL match on Saturday.

The two Gauteng teams have met twice this season and both encounters were thrillers as they produced 13 goals.

Wits secured a 4-3 victory over Pirates in an enthralling PSL encounter which was played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in September last year.

The two former PSL champions then played to a 3-3 draw in the Nedbank Cup match at Orlando Stadium in January and Wits went on to win on penalties.

Goss returned to action for the Clever Boys against Kaizer Chiefs in midweek after serving a four-match ban.

“I think it will be entertaining, there have been a lot of goals [between the sides],” Goss told the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja).

“It was 4-3 at the Moses Mabhida and 3-3 in the Nedbank Cup so it is usually very entertaining. I think it is 50/50 and the team that defends better will win.”

The former South Africa under-23 international played the entire league encounter which ended in a 1-1 against Chiefs at Orlando Stadium.

Goss had been suspended by the PSL after pushing match referee Mxolisi Bambiso during Wits’ 2-0 defeat to Cape Town City in a league match in January.

The 26-year-old explained that his emotions got the better of him and he added that he has learned a lesson.

“We knew it was an important game to win and my emotions got the better of me,” he said.

“It is something I am not proud of and something that will never happen again. I have apologised to the referee and to my teammates for the way I reacted.

"I think I have learnt my lesson, I was out for six months and I do not want to go through that … again.”

Goss, who is competing with Brandon Peterson and Brighton Mhlongo in the Wits goalkeeping department, has made 13 appearances across all competitions for the Clever Boys this season.

The former Lamontville Golden Arrows keeper is set to join Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the current campaign.