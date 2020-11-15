Entertainer Des O'Connor dies aged 88

Entertainer Des O'Connor has died at the age of 88, his agent has confirmed.

The comedian, singer and TV host died on Saturday following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire just over a week ago.

He was known hosting his own chat show, as well as Take Your Pick and Countdown - and for his friendship with Morecambe and Wise.

In a statement his agent said he was "well loved by absolutely everybody" and "loved life".

His longtime agent and family friend Pat Lake-Smith described him as the "ultimate entertainer" and said he had been recovering from the fall before his condition had suddenly deteriorated.

She said: "He was a joy to work with - he was talented, fun, positive, enthusiastic, kind and a total professional. He loved life, and considered enthusiasm almost as important as oxygen."

London-born O'Connor presented his own prime time TV shows for more than 45 years but also had success as a singer.

His friendship with comedy duo Morecambe and Wise saw him mocked for his singing ability in sketches despite a successful career which included four Top 10 hits and more than 30 albums.

O'Connor appeared on stages around the world including hundreds of shows at the London Palladium.

He hosted the Channel 4 quiz show Countdown with Carol Vorderman, with the pair bowing out together in 2008, and was made a CBE for his services to entertainment and broadcasting in that year's birthday honours.

Des O'Connor was made a CBE in the 2008 Birthday Honours

Tributes have been paid by celebrities following his death including Susie Dent who described him as a "true gent" and Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann who said O'Connor "never took himself too seriously".

Melanie Sykes, who hosted Today With Des And Mel alongside O'Connor, said it was an "education and a privilege to work with him".

She wrote on Instagram: "He had talent in every fibre of his being and was stubborn as a mule. He was the full ticket as a friend and colleague."

Broadcaster Tony Blackburn said: "he was a great entertainer and more importantly a very nice person", while TV star Kate Robbins described O'Connor as a "true pro and a gorgeous person".

Speaking about his sketches with Morecambe and Wise comedian David Baddiel said: "RIP Des O' Connor. It's worth remembering how brilliant he is at his own expense in these sketches."

O'Connor leaves behind his wife Jodie, their son Adam, and his four daughters, Karin, TJ, Samantha and Kristina.