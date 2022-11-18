Enterprise eLearning Global Market Report 2022: Government and Digital Initiatives to Promote Enterprise e-Learning Boost Sector

Company Logo

Global Enterprise eLearning Market

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise eLearning Market Research Report by Organization Size, Technology, Training Type, Deployment, End-user, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Enterprise eLearning Market size was estimated at USD 114.42 billion in 2021, USD 129.34 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.21% to reach USD 240.92 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Enterprise eLearning to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Organization Size, the market was studied across Large Enterprize and SMEs.

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Learning content management system, Learning management system, Podcast, Virtual classroom, and Web-Based.

Based on Training Type, the market was studied across Instructor-Led & text-based and Outsourced.

Based on Deployment, the market was studied across Cloud-based and On-premises.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Manufacturing, Retail, and Services.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Enterprise eLearning Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of E-Learning Solutions Across Enterprises

Government and Digital Initiatives to Promote Enterprise e-Learning

Rapid Internet Penetration Along With Rising Adoption of Mobile Technology

Restraints

Lack Social Interaction

Opportunities

Advances in Artificial Intelligence for Enterprise Elearning

Introduction of AR & VR Technologies

Challenges

Cybersecurity Threats and Adaptability Issues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1mhij

