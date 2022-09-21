Enterprise Data Management Market to Reach $94.65 billion by 2028 | 70% Enterprises Wants Providers to Understand their unique needs and expectations for EDM

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global enterprise data management market was valued at USD 83.25 billion in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 94.65 billion by 2028, increasing at a CAGR of 14% from 2022 to 2028.

Westford, USA, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses increasingly rely on data to power their decisions, it is no surprise that demand for data management solutions is on the rise. Enterprise Data Management Market can help organizations achieve several objectives, including improving decision making and accountability, boosting efficiency and productivity, and reducing risk.

From capturing and storing data to making it accessible for analysis, EDM solutions provide a holistic approach to managing data. While there are many different EDM options available, some of the most common services include data warehousing, business intelligence (BI), big data analytics, and report management. In addition to these traditional services, some vendors are offering innovative new offerings such as artificial intelligence (AI)–powered data discovery and predictive modeling.

The main drivers behind this growing demand for enterprise data management market are the widespread realization of the power of big data and the growing need for organizations to achieve ultra-fast insights to make better decisions. Today, most businesses suffer from a lack of timely and actionable insights due to a lack of data processing power and skillsets. By implementing an EDM solution, businesses can overcome this challenge and get your business to see tangible results in a short amount of time.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/enterprise-data-management-market

How Providers are coping up with this rapidly growing demand for EDM?

As per SkyQuest analysis, there has been a significant increase in the demand for enterprise data management market in recent years. This is due to the increasing complexity of data and the need for organizations to efficiently manage their data in order to improve their business performance. As a result, there has been an increase in the number of providers of EDM solutions.

There are a number of factors that have helped providers of EDM solutions grow their businesses. First, the demand for enterprise data management market has been driven by the need for organizations to effectively manage their data resources. Second, many providers have leveraged technology advances to improve their solutions. For example, providers have developed application programming interface (API) capabilities to allow them to integrate with other systems. As a result, customers can use these APIs to access data from other systems within an organization more easily.

As enterprise data management market providers continue to create innovative and pragmatic solutions to manage data across the enterprise, they are faced with the challenge of how to reaching new customers and grow their businesses. There are a variety of growth strategies that providers can explore to grow their businesses, including building upon strengths, expanding product offerings and developing marketing initiatives.

Some providers in the global enterprise data management market have also focused on growing their customer base by creating collaborative ecosystems with complementary providers. By doing this, they can offer comprehensive data management solutions at a lower cost than if they worked alone.

In addition, providers can focus on developing new market segments by differentiate themselves from competitors through innovation or service quality. By doing this, they can capitalize on the needs of specific customer bases and attract new customers.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/enterprise-data-management-market

However, it is not just technological advancements that have helped providers of enterprise data management market grow their businesses. Another key factor has been the growth in cloud-based solutions. Many customers now want solutions that they can deploy on a cloud-based platform. This means that providers of EDM Solutions can offer easy-to-use and elastic solutions that can be adapted as required by customers.

Followings are some of the key approaches market players in the enterprise data management market are taking to stay competitive:

  • In September 2022, Schlumberger Enterprise Data Solution announced the launch of enterprise data management services. It has started providing the solution powered by Microsoft Azure. The company is aiming to offers its services specially to organization engaged in the energy industry to gain better insights and control over data modernization.

  • In September 2022, Aiven entered into data warehousing market. In line with this, the company launched its new platform called Aiven for ClickHouse. This will allow real data generation and analysis

  • In September 2022, Oracle announced a lunch of its  MySQL HeatWave on AWS platform. With the launch it become only company that provides analytics, OLTP, machine learning-based automation and machine learning, and within a single MySQL database.

  • In September 2022, Salesforce and Snowflake expanded their partnership to cater clients personalized customer relationship

Unique and Customized Solution Gaining Momentum in Enterprise Data Management Market

As the enterprise data management (EDM) market continues to grow, businesses are beginning to realize the importance of catering to their customers' unique needs and expectations. In a recent survey, 70% of respondents said that they have been witnessing increased demand from clients for personalized customer service and unique services. As per SkyQuest analysis, it was around 50% in 2021, which translates to 20% growth in just one year.

This trend in the enterprise data management market is likely due to the fact that businesses are beginning to realize the value of big data analytics and insights. By understanding their customers' needs and preferences, businesses can create more personalized experiences and improve their products and services overall.

To meet this demand, many enterprises have turned to third-party data management providers, which specialize in providing customized solutions to meeting customer data needs. Third-party providers can provide a wide range of services, including data collections and analysis, data governance, data quality assurance, and customer relationship management (CRM).  In addition, these providers can help businesses identify and address customer demands for new features or enhancements to existing systems.

Third-party providers in the enterprise data management market can offer several advantages over traditional enterprise data management (EDM) solutions. These advantages include increased flexibility and customization of services, the ability to tailor services specifically to meet customer needs, and rapid response times to changing customer demands. These benefits have helped third-party providers retain a large share of the enterprise data management market.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/enterprise-data-management-market

Top Players in Global Enterprise Data Management Market

  • IBM Corporation (US)

  • SAS Institute Inc. (US)

  • Teradata Corporation (US)

  • Oracle Corporation (US)

  • SAP SE (Germany)

  • Talend (US)

  • Symantec (US)

  • Cloudera, Inc. (US)

  • Ataccama (Canada)

  • Informatica (US)

  • Mindtree Limited (India)

  • Qlik (US)

  • EnterWorks, Inc. (US)

  • MapR (US)

  • GoldenSource Corporation (US)

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

  • MuleSoft, LLC. (US)

  • Micro Focus International plc (UK)

  • Zaloni, Inc. (US)

  • Actian (US)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Public Cloud Market

Global High Performance Computing Market

Global SAAS Market

Global Digital Transformation Market

Global Green Technology And Sustainability Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

    P.K. Subban has announced his retirement. The former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman shared the news on his social media channels Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old Toronto native played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 post-season contests. The flashy blue-liner won the Norris in

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said