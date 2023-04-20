Enterprise Connectivity and Networking Market is Set to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% Leading to a Revenue of US$ 86.8 Billion by 2031 | Get In-Depth Studies by Transparency Market Research
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Steady demand of networking solutions for advanced enterprise network architectures is likely to bolster the enterprise connectivity and networking market in the next few years.
Demand for high-speed and secure broadband and fiber optics for enterprise connectivity is likely to propel the enterprise connectivity and networking industry. The global enterprise connectivity and networking market stood at US$ 56.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 86.8 Bn by 2031.
Enterprise connectivity and networking market trends indicate that surge in remote work mode among employees in the past few years has fueled demand for enterprise connectivity. Organizations are intent on improving the performance of enterprise network. They are focusing on reducing downtime and disruptions.
Cloud networking has gained significant traction among enterprises due to the fact that cloud services allow end-users (enterprises) to design and implement a scalable enterprise network.
For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities by 2031 - Download a Sample Report!
Market Snapshot:
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue
USD 56.6 Bn
Estimated Value
USD 86.8 Bn
Growth Rate - CAGR
4.9 %
Forecast Period
2023-2031
No. of Pages
250 Pages
Market Segmentation
Component, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
Companies covered
Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Arista Networks, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Dell, Inc., NetScout Systems, Inc., Extreme Networks, AT&T Inc.
Key Findings of Study
High Demand for IoT Connectivity Solutions among Enterprises to Generate Significant Revenue: Increase in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) platforms among enterprises is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to service providers in the enterprise connectivity and networking market.
Deployment of IoT devices is increasing rapidly in several industries. For instance, adoption of IoT connectivity in the manufacturing industries is rising. Moreover, IoT is also used in the transportation sector to monitor fleets. These application are likely to fuel market development in the near future.
Surge in Adoption of Cloud Networking: Rapid penetration of cloud computing solutions in several regions is expected to boost market value. This could be ascribed to rise in popularity of scalable networking solutions among enterprises. Increase in spending on cloud networking by businesses is poised to accelerate market development. Hence, adoption of cloud connectivity among enterprises is a key driver of the market.
Rising trend of integrating IoT devices with cloud computing is likely to unlock new business opportunities for service providers in the market. An example is implementation of IoT-cloud-based e-Health systems.
Service providers focus on addressing security and privacy concerns prevalent in IoT devices. This is likely to augment the enterprise connectivity and networking market.
Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85411<>
Key Drivers
Increase in trend of digitalization in multiple end-use industries is a key factor expected to propel the enterprise connectivity and networking market
Need for enterprise network infrastructure for remote work and cloud computing is expected to drive the enterprise connectivity and networking industry
Proliferation of enterprise IoT platforms to manage and analyze the increasing amount of data generated by IOT devices is expected to accelerate market development in the near future
Surge in demand for data-intensive applications in numerous industry verticals is bolstering adoption of enterprise connectivity and networking hardware, software, and services.
Regional Growth Dynamics
North America is projected to account for major share of the global enterprise connectivity and networking market from 2023 to 2031. High penetration of cloud computing solutions is expected to fuel market growth in North America. Presence of prominent players in the U.S. is anticipated to augment the market in the region in the next few years.
The market in Asia Pacific is poised to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Rise in investment in smart city projects, rapid pace of digital transformation of industries, and surge in implementation of IoT platforms are prominent trends expected to augment the enterprise connectivity and networking market size in Asia Pacific.
Competition Landscape
Leading players strive to build new alliances and partnerships in order to strengthen their market positions. Some players are focusing on acquiring new technologies in order to expand customer base and gain market share during the forecast period. For instance, companies strive to leverage AI to help make enterprise networking more efficient.
Key players operating in the market are Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Juniper Networks, ZTE Corporation, Arista Networks, Broadcom Inc., Dell, Inc., NetScout Systems, AT&T, and Extreme Networks.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85411
Enterprise Connectivity and Networking Market Segmentation
Components
Hardware
Software
Services
Enterprise Size
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Industry Verticals
BFSI
Manufacturing
IT & Telecom
Retail & Ecommerce
Healthcare
Others
Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latest It and Telecom Industry Reports: -
IoT Software Engineering Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031
Voice-based Payment Technology Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031
Open RAN Security Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031
Managed Print Services Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2031
5G RAN Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2022-2031
Edge AI Market Size & Share Report, 2022 - 2031
Network Function Virtualization Market Size | Industry Report, 2020-2031
AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031
Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031
Online Charging System (OCS) Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031
Digital Risk Management Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2031
Edge Computing in IoT Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2022-2031
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750326/Enterprise-Connectivity-and-Networking-Market-is-Set-to-Grow-at-a-CAGR-of-49-Leading-to-a-Revenue-of-US-868-Billion-by-2031-Get-In-Depth-Studies-by-Transparency-Market-Research