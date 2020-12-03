Enterprise Collaboration Market to hit US $45 billion by 2025 – Industry Analysis by Communication Protocol, Platforms, Tools, Business Operations, Applications, Top Vendors and Regional Overview: Adroit Market Research

The growing regulatory scrutiny coupled with enhanced customer satisfaction, as well as advantages such as data sharing, and real-time communication are boosting demand for enterprise collaboration industry.

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Enterprise Collaboration Market By Component (Solutions (Enterprise Video, Unified Messaging, File Sharing & Synchronization, Portals & Intranet Platforms, Project Management & Analytics, Enterprise Social Network), Services (Professional Service, Managed Services), Organization Size (Small & Medium, Large), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Application and Region, Global Forecast 2018 To 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The communication process in enterprises has become intricate owing to the ever-changing business landscape along with a dynamic nature of customer needs. Businesses are expanding their geographical footprints, which results in expansion of workforce and new teams that operate in diverse locations and various time zones. Thus, the requirement of effective and proficient communication arises within the enterprise.

Enterprise collaboration solutions include IT tools that streamline communication processes, improve operational efficiency, and enhance business productivity. The vendors operating within the enterprise collaboration industry deliver customized solutions that integrate different stakeholders and bridge the communication gap within the customers, employees, partners, and suppliers. With the varying business scenario, enterprise collaboration tools, predominantly the cloud-based solutions, are progressively adopted by large enterprises are likely to fuel the industry growth in the coming future.

The global enterprise collaboration market contains both solution and service segment. The solution segment is further classified into unified messaging, enterprise video, file sharing & synchronization, project management & analytics, portals & intranet platforms, and enterprise social network. The enterprise video is likely to have maximum revenue share within the global enterprise collaboration market in 2019. This is predominantly owing to the capability to integrate with present systems and availability of deployment alternatives for various mobile devices. The services segment is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate from 2020 to 2025.

The global enterprise collaboration market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global enterprise collaboration market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the enterprise collaboration applications, owing to an outsized presence of organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the enterprise collaboration market in North America.

The major players of the global enterprise collaboration market are IBM, Microsoft, VMware, Atlassian, Cisco Systems, Google, Adobe Systems, Facebook, Igloo Software, Jive Software, Mitel Networks, Salesforce, and SAP, Slack Technologies, and more. The enterprise collaboration market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Segment Overview of Global Enterprise Collaboration Market

Component Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Solutions

Enterprise Social Network

Enterprise Video

File Sharing & Synchronization

Portals & Intranet Platforms

Project Management & Analytics

Unified Messaging

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Organization Size Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Small & Medium

Large

Deployment Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

On-premise

Cloud

Application Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Enterprise Collaboration Market by Component

Chapter 6 Enterprise Collaboration Market by Organization Size

Chapter 7 Enterprise Collaboration Market by Deployment

Chapter 8 Enterprise Collaboration Market by Application

Chapter 9 Enterprise Collaboration Market By Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

