Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

Enterprise Bancorp Inc
·25 min read
Enterprise Bancorp Inc
Enterprise Bancorp Inc

LOWELL, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, of $10.8 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, compared to $10.3 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Jack Clancy commented, "We are pleased with our first quarter results. Net income increased 5% over the prior year quarter. Net interest income growth of 17% drove the positive results and was partially offset by a reduction in net gains on sales of debt securities and increases in the provision for credit losses and operating expenses. Turning to the balance sheet, total loans increased 1.6% (6% annualized) since December 31, 2022, and 9% over the past twelve months. Customer deposits declined by 0.5% (2% annualized) since December 31, 2022, and are 0.5% lower than one year ago."

Mr. Clancy continued, "Given recent events in the banking industry, I want to take a moment to summarize the strength and stability of Enterprise Bank as reflected by our strong first quarter results and our financial consistency, capital, liquidity, asset quality and loan loss reserves including that:

  • Enterprise has now recorded 134 consecutive profitable quarters and increased its shareholder dividend for 32 consecutive years.

  • Our regulatory capital ratios as of quarter end all exceeded the regulatory levels necessary to be deemed "well-capitalized," which is the highest designation.

  • Our liquidity position as of quarter end was strong, marked by our cash equivalents position, no wholesale funding, aside from $3.2 million in borrowings related to pass through community programs, and unused Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank borrowing capacity of $1.1 billion.

  • Our credit quality and loan loss reserves remain strong. As of March 31, 2023, non-performing loans and the allowance for credit losses to total loans amounted to 0.23% and 1.70%, respectively. Additionally, we had $4.7 million in reserves for unfunded commitments."

Mr. Clancy added, "Our operating strategy has always been to serve our customers and communities through consistent and disciplined lending, a conservative and long-term focus, being highly responsive to our customers' banking needs and making ongoing investments in our products, services, and people to provide the best banking options through all economic cycles."

Executive Chairman & Founder George Duncan commented, "We have always sought to fund asset growth through relationship-based customer deposits and use wholesale borrowings as supplemental funding for relatively short periods of time. This approach has served us well over time and especially now. We have a relatively high level of liquidity with significant funding capacity and are well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities in our current environment."

Mr. Duncan added, "I am also pleased to comment that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share on April 18th, an increase of 12% over the prior year quarter."

Liquidity, Deposit Composition and Funding Capacity

All balances and ratios presented in this update section are at March 31, 2023 unless otherwise indicated.

  • We had a favorable overnight and short-term investment balance of $172.9 million, which was reported on the balance sheet as interest-earning deposits with banks.

  • Our loan to deposit ratio was 80%.

  • We had no brokered deposits and only $3.2 million in wholesale borrowings, which are related to our participation in specific pass-through community development programs under the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston ("FHLB") and to a lesser extent the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority.

  • Core deposits (which are total deposits excluding CDs over $250 thousand) amounted to 96% of total deposits.

  • Total checking account balances amounted to 47% of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, which were 31% of total deposits.

  • We utilize enhanced Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insured products and pledge investment securities as collateral as needed. Uninsured deposits, not collateralized, amounted to 36% of total deposits. We have significant additional capacity to further utilize enhanced FDIC insured products.

  • Our FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston ("FRB") secured borrowing capacity amounted to $1.1 billion. In April 2023, we pledged additional collateral to the FHLB and intend to participate in the FRB’s Bank Term Funding Program. We anticipate these changes will increase our secured borrowing capacity to approximately $1.4 billion, exclusive of any borrowings outstanding.

  • We have several brokered deposit relationships (unsecured borrowings) which we estimate could provide an additional $800.0 million in funding capacity.

Net Income

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, amounted to $10.8 million, an increase of $481 thousand, or 5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • The increase in net income during the period was due primarily to an increase in net interest income of $5.9 million, partially offset by increases in the provision for credit losses of $2.2 million and non-interest expense of $2.3 million and a decrease in non-interest income of $838 thousand.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, amounted to $40.0 million, an increase of $5.9 million, or 17%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • The increase in net interest income during the period was due largely to increases in loan interest income of $8.9 million and other interest-earning asset income of $2.0 million, partially offset by an increase in deposit interest expense of $5.4 million.

Net Interest Margin

Three months ended – March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022

Tax-equivalent net interest margin ("net interest margin") (non-GAAP) was 3.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 3.28% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest margin compared to the prior year quarter was impacted by the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning deposits with banks decreased $185.1 million, or 49%, while the yield increased 430 basis points. The decrease in average balance resulted primarily from funding loan growth and the increase in yield reflected a significant increase in market interest rates over the last twelve months.

  • Average investment securities decreased $9.3 million, or 1%, while the tax-equivalent yield increased 22 basis points.

  • Average loans increased $289.6 million, or 10%, and the tax-equivalent yield increased 73 basis points. The increase in loan yields resulted primarily from increases in the prime lending rate of 475 basis points over the last twelve months, partially offset by a decrease in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") income of $1.5 million, due to the continued forgiveness of PPP loans, over the respective periods.

  • Average total deposits increased $62.6 million, or 2%, and the yield increased 55 basis points from increases in market interest rates, a shift in deposit mix to higher-yielding products and competition from bank and non-bank alternatives. The yield increases occurred principally over the last six months.

Three months ended – March 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022

Net interest margin was 3.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 3.81% for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was impacted primarily by the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning deposits with banks decreased $161.8 million, or 45%, while the yield increased 79 basis points. The decrease in average balance resulted from funding loan growth and a decrease in average total deposits while the increase in yield reflected the increase in market interest rates during the period.

  • Average loans increased $82.5 million, or 3%, and the tax-equivalent yield increased 20 basis points. The increase in loan yields resulted primarily from increases in the prime lending rate during the period.

  • Average total deposits decreased $106.2 million, or 3%, while the yield increased 32 basis points. The decrease in average balance resulted primarily from first quarter seasonality and customers seeking higher-yielding alternatives. The increase in yield resulted from increases in market interest rates, a shift in deposit mix to higher-yielding products and competition from bank and non-bank alternatives during the period.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, amounted to $4.8 million, a decrease of $838 thousand, or 15%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • Non-interest income in the prior year period included net gains on sales of debt securities of $1.1 million. Excluding this item, non-interest income increased $223 thousand, or 5%.

  • The change resulted primarily from increases in deposit and interchange fees of $246 thousand and swap fee income of $313 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in insurance commission income of $147 thousand. The latter two items were recorded in other income.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023, amounted to $28.0 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 9%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.7 million, primarily to support the Company's strategic growth initiatives.

Provision for Credit Losses & Credit Quality

The increases in the provision for credit losses, allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans and reserve for unfunded commitments, as noted below, resulted primarily from a forecasted increase in the probability and severity of a recession in our allowance model, and to a lesser extent, growth in the Company's loan portfolio and off-balance sheet commitments.

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, amounted to $2.7 million, compared to $530 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The ACL for loans amounted to $55.0 million, or 1.70% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $52.6 million, or 1.66% of total loans, at December 31, 2022.

The reserve for unfunded commitments (included in other liabilities) amounted to $4.7 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $4.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Non-performing loans amounted to $7.5 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $6.1 million, or 0.19% of total loans, at December 31, 2022.

Net recoveries for the three months ended March 31, 2023, amounted to $44 thousand, compared to net charge-offs of $105 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets amounted to $4.44 billion at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Total interest-earning deposits with banks, which consists of overnight and short-term investments, amounted to $172.9 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $230.7 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $57.8 million, or 25%. The decrease was primarily to fund loan growth.

Total investment securities at fair value amounted to $830.9 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $820.4 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $10.5 million, or 1%. The increase was attributable principally to an increase in the fair value of the debt securities portfolio of $26.2 million from lower market interest rates compared to December 31, 2022, partially offset by principal pay downs, calls and maturities. Net unrealized losses on the debt securities portfolio amounted to $98.0 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $124.1 million at December 31, 2022 and were attributable to the significant increase in market interest rates experienced over the last twelve months. Management has determined that no ACL for available-for-sale securities was necessary as of March 31, 2023.

Total loans amounted to $3.23 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $3.18 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $49.6 million, or 2%. Growth during the first quarter of 2023 was primarily in the commercial construction portfolio, amounting to $32.7 million, or 8%, and to a lesser extent commercial and industrial of $9.4 million and commercial real estate of $8.1 million.

Customer deposits amounted to $4.02 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $19.7 million. The deposit balance at March 31, 2023 was positively impacted by the receipt of a large deposit of approximately $60.0 million that management believes may be temporary and resulted from a customer business transaction. In addition, the Company experienced a shift in deposit mix at March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, resulting from customers moving funds out of lower yield checking and savings accounts (which together, decreased 8%) into higher yield money market and certificate of deposit products (which together, increased 10%).

Deposit portfolio segmentation at March 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 was as follows:

  • Checking accounts represented 47% of total deposits, compared to 51%.

  • Savings and money market accounts represented 44% of total deposits, compared to 42%.

  • Certificates of deposits accounts represented 9% of total deposits, compared to 7%.

Shareholders' Equity & Regulatory Capital

Total shareholders' equity amounted to $311.3 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $282.3 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $29.1 million, or 10%. The increase was due primarily to an increase in retained earnings and a reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL"), which was driven by an increase in the fair value of debt securities ($20.2 million, net of tax), resulting from lower market interest rates during the period.

Total capital and tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets, of which AOCL is not a component, amounted to 13.55% and 10.64%, respectively, at March 31, 2023 compared to 13.49% and 10.56%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The increases were driven primarily by an increase in retained earnings, partially offset by commercial loan growth during the period.

Wealth Management

Wealth assets under management and wealth assets under administration, which are not carried as assets on the Company's consolidated balance sheets, amounted to $930.7 million and $206.6 million, respectively, at March 31, 2023, representing increases of $39.3 million, or 4%, and $8.0 million, or 4%, respectively, compared to December 31, 2022.

About Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 134 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bank has 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "will," "should," "could," "plan," and other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, potential recession in the United States and our market areas, the impacts related to or resulting from recent bank failures and any continuation of the recent uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto, increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior, changes in market interest rates, the persistence of the current inflationary environment in our market areas and the United States, the uncertain impacts of quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, regulatory considerations, competition and market expansion opportunities, changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, changes in tax laws, and current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For more information about these factors, please see our reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty, and specifically disclaim any duty, to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents:

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

42,843

 

 

$

36,901

 

Interest-earning deposits with banks

 

 

172,850

 

 

 

230,688

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

 

215,693

 

 

 

267,589

 

Investments:

 

 

 

 

Debt securities at fair value (amortized cost of $923,485 and $940,227, respectively)

 

 

825,520

 

 

 

816,102

 

Equity securities at fair value

 

 

5,375

 

 

 

4,269

 

Total investment securities at fair value

 

 

830,895

 

 

 

820,371

 

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

 

 

2,343

 

 

 

2,343

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

362

 

 

 

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

Total loans

 

 

3,230,156

 

 

 

3,180,518

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(55,002

)

 

 

(52,640

)

Net loans

 

 

3,175,154

 

 

 

3,127,878

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

43,821

 

 

 

44,228

 

Lease right-of-use asset

 

 

24,751

 

 

 

24,923

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

18,540

 

 

 

17,117

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

44,432

 

 

 

51,981

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

64,463

 

 

 

64,156

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

 

3,636

 

 

 

683

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

12,150

 

 

 

11,408

 

Goodwill

 

 

5,656

 

 

 

5,656

 

Total assets

 

$

4,441,896

 

 

$

4,438,333

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

$

4,016,156

 

 

$

4,035,806

 

Borrowed funds

 

 

3,199

 

 

 

3,216

 

Subordinated debt

 

 

59,261

 

 

 

59,182

 

Lease liability

 

 

24,285

 

 

 

24,415

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

25,737

 

 

 

31,442

 

Accrued interest payable

 

 

1,940

 

 

 

2,005

 

Total liabilities

 

 

4,130,578

 

 

 

4,156,066

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,222,717 and 12,133,516 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

122

 

 

 

121

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

104,621

 

 

 

103,793

 

Retained earnings

 

 

282,534

 

 

 

274,560

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(75,959

)

 

 

(96,207

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

311,318

 

 

 

282,267

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

4,441,896

 

 

$

4,438,333

 


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

2022

Interest and dividend income:

 

 

 

 

Loans and loans held for sale

 

$

39,556

 

$

30,695

Investment securities

 

5,073

 

4,588

Other interest-earning assets

 

2,208

 

181

Total interest and dividend income

 

46,837

 

35,464

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

5,987

 

600

Borrowed funds

 

12

 

13

Subordinated debt

 

867

 

818

Total interest expense

 

6,866

 

1,431

Net interest income

 

39,971

 

34,033

Provision for credit losses

 

2,736

 

530

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

37,235

 

33,503

Non-interest income:

 

 

 

 

Wealth management fees

 

1,587

 

1,729

Deposit and interchange fees

 

2,048

 

1,802

Income on bank-owned life insurance, net

 

307

 

295

Net gains on sales of debt securities

 

 

1,062

Net gains on sales of loans

 

14

 

22

Loss on equity securities

 

(16)

 

(67)

Other income

 

817

 

752

Total non-interest income

 

4,757

 

5,595

Non-interest expense:

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

18,521

 

16,792

Occupancy and equipment expenses

 

2,501

 

2,415

Technology and telecommunications expenses

 

2,675

 

2,636

Advertising and public relations expenses

 

681

 

667

Audit, legal and other professional fees

 

640

 

710

Deposit insurance premiums

 

675

 

556

Supplies and postage expenses

 

255

 

220

Other operating expenses

 

2,092

 

1,761

Total non-interest expense

 

28,040

 

25,757

Income before income taxes

 

13,952

 

13,341

Provision for income taxes

 

3,184

 

3,054

Net income

 

$

10,768

 

$

10,287

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

 

$

0.89

 

$

0.85

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.88

 

$

0.85

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

 

12,155,320

 

12,055,991

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

12,193,756

 

12,119,836


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios
(unaudited)

 

 

At or for the three months ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

Balance Sheet Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

$

215,693

 

 

$

267,589

 

 

$

413,688

 

 

$

306,460

 

 

$

429,687

 

Total investment securities at fair value

 

 

830,895

 

 

 

820,371

 

 

 

831,030

 

 

 

866,580

 

 

 

910,013

 

Total loans

 

 

3,230,156

 

 

 

3,180,518

 

 

 

3,109,369

 

 

 

3,084,915

 

 

 

2,962,721

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(55,002

)

 

 

(52,640

)

 

 

(51,211

)

 

 

(50,703

)

 

 

(48,424

)

Total assets

 

 

4,441,896

 

 

 

4,438,333

 

 

 

4,529,820

 

 

 

4,417,447

 

 

 

4,454,474

 

Total deposits

 

 

4,016,156

 

 

 

4,035,806

 

 

 

4,138,038

 

 

 

4,016,814

 

 

 

4,034,500

 

Subordinated debt

 

 

59,261

 

 

 

59,182

 

 

 

59,102

 

 

 

59,039

 

 

 

59,009

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

311,318

 

 

 

282,267

 

 

 

272,193

 

 

 

285,110

 

 

 

310,539

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

 

4,441,896

 

 

 

4,438,333

 

 

 

4,529,820

 

 

 

4,417,447

 

 

 

4,454,474

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wealth Management

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wealth assets under management

 

$

930,714

 

 

$

891,451

 

 

$

835,661

 

 

$

849,536

 

 

$

961,491

 

Wealth assets under administration

 

$

206,569

 

 

$

198,586

 

 

$

185,977

 

 

$

205,646

 

 

$

243,247

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

 

$

25.47

 

 

$

23.26

 

 

$

22.44

 

 

$

23.53

 

 

$

25.66

 

Dividends paid per common share

 

$

0.230

 

 

$

0.205

 

 

$

0.205

 

 

$

0.205

 

 

$

0.205

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regulatory Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

13.55

%

 

 

13.49

%

 

 

13.49

%

 

 

13.38

%

 

 

13.72

%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(1)

 

 

10.64

%

 

 

10.56

%

 

 

10.52

%

 

 

10.38

%

 

 

10.65

%

Tier 1 capital to average assets

 

 

8.47

%

 

 

8.10

%

 

 

7.89

%

 

 

8.03

%

 

 

7.83

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit Quality Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans

 

$

7,532

 

 

$

6,122

 

 

$

5,717

 

 

$

6,321

 

 

$

25,173

 

Non-performing loans to total loans

 

 

0.23

%

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

0.18

%

 

 

0.20

%

 

 

0.85

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.13

%

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.57

%

ACL for loans to total loans

 

 

1.70

%

 

 

1.66

%

 

 

1.65

%

 

 

1.64

%

 

 

1.63

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Statement Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

39,971

 

 

$

42,165

 

 

$

39,779

 

 

$

35,821

 

 

$

34,033

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

2,736

 

 

 

1,861

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

2,409

 

 

 

530

 

Total non-interest income

 

 

4,757

 

 

 

4,210

 

 

 

4,525

 

 

 

4,132

 

 

 

5,595

 

Total non-interest expense

 

 

28,040

 

 

 

28,167

 

 

 

27,537

 

 

 

26,853

 

 

 

25,757

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

13,952

 

 

 

16,347

 

 

 

15,767

 

 

 

10,691

 

 

 

13,341

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

3,184

 

 

 

4,041

 

 

 

3,805

 

 

 

2,530

 

 

 

3,054

 

Net income

 

$

10,768

 

 

$

12,306

 

 

$

11,962

 

 

$

8,161

 

 

$

10,287

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Statement Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

1.01

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

0.85

 

Return on average total assets

 

 

0.99

%

 

 

1.08

%

 

 

1.05

%

 

 

0.76

%

 

 

0.95

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

 

14.67

%

 

 

18.08

%

 

 

16.47

%

 

 

11.24

%

 

 

12.56

%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)

 

 

3.76

%

 

 

3.81

%

 

 

3.61

%

 

 

3.45

%

 

 

3.28

%

  1. Ratio also represents common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets as of the periods presented.

  2. Tax-equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax-equivalent effect associated with tax-exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Loan and Deposit Data
(unaudited)

Major classifications of loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

Commercial real estate

 

$

1,929,544

 

 

$

1,921,410

 

 

$

1,886,365

 

 

$

1,865,198

 

 

$

1,779,691

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

423,864

 

 

 

414,490

 

 

 

413,347

 

 

 

422,006

 

 

 

408,341

 

Commercial construction

 

 

456,735

 

 

 

424,049

 

 

 

396,027

 

 

 

385,752

 

 

 

375,709

 

SBA PPP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,725

 

 

 

15,288

 

 

 

32,153

 

Total commercial loans

 

 

2,810,143

 

 

 

2,759,949

 

 

 

2,698,464

 

 

 

2,688,244

 

 

 

2,595,894

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgages

 

 

335,834

 

 

 

332,632

 

 

 

321,663

 

 

 

307,131

 

 

 

280,507

 

Home equity loans and lines

 

 

75,809

 

 

 

79,807

 

 

 

80,882

 

 

 

81,648

 

 

 

78,557

 

Consumer

 

 

8,370

 

 

 

8,130

 

 

 

8,360

 

 

 

7,892

 

 

 

7,763

 

Total retail loans

 

 

420,013

 

 

 

420,569

 

 

 

410,905

 

 

 

396,671

 

 

 

366,827

 

Total loans

 

 

3,230,156

 

 

 

3,180,518

 

 

 

3,109,369

 

 

 

3,084,915

 

 

 

2,962,721

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ACL for loans

 

 

(55,002

)

 

 

(52,640

)

 

 

(51,211

)

 

 

(50,703

)

 

 

(48,424

)

Net loans

 

$

3,175,154

 

 

$

3,127,878

 

 

$

3,058,158

 

 

$

3,034,212

 

 

$

2,914,297

 

Deposits are summarized as follows as of the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands)

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

Non-interest checking

 

$

1,247,253

 

$

1,361,588

 

$

1,441,104

 

$

1,457,220

 

$

1,444,047

Interest-bearing checking

 

 

641,194

 

 

678,715

 

 

719,474

 

 

712,898

 

 

718,107

Savings

 

 

297,790

 

 

326,666

 

 

351,665

 

 

334,728

 

 

334,923

Money market

 

 

1,454,858

 

 

1,381,645

 

 

1,395,756

 

 

1,293,453

 

 

1,337,670

CDs $250,000 or less

 

 

222,116

 

 

187,758

 

 

163,520

 

 

144,084

 

 

149,309

CDs greater than $250,000

 

 

152,945

 

 

99,434

 

 

66,519

 

 

74,431

 

 

50,444

Deposits

 

$

4,016,156

 

$

4,035,806

 

$

4,138,038

 

$

4,016,814

 

$

4,034,500



ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Yields (tax-equivalent basis)
(unaudited)

The following table presents the Company's average balance sheets, net interest income and average rates for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three months ended March 31, 2023

 

Three months ended December 31, 2022

 

Three months ended March 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest(1)

 

Average
Yield(1)

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest(1)

 

Average
Yield(1)

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest(1)

 

Average
Yield(1)

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and loans held for sale(2) (tax-equivalent)

 

$

3,200,842

 

$

39,679

 

5.02

%

 

$

3,118,304

 

$

37,895

 

4.82

%

 

$

2,911,282

 

$

30,806

 

4.29

%

Investment securities(3) (tax-equivalent)

 

 

937,382

 

 

5,300

 

2.26

%

 

 

952,975

 

 

5,099

 

2.14

%

 

 

946,732

 

 

4,820

 

2.04

%

Other interest-earning assets(4)

 

 

198,741

 

 

2,208

 

4.51

%

 

 

360,557

 

 

3,372

 

3.71

%

 

 

383,588

 

 

181

 

0.19

%

Total interest-earnings assets (tax-equivalent)

 

 

4,336,965

 

 

47,187

 

4.40

%

 

 

4,431,836

 

 

46,366

 

4.16

%

 

 

4,241,602

 

 

35,807

 

3.41

%

Other assets

 

 

86,580

 

 

 

 

 

 

71,289

 

 

 

 

 

 

154,167

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

4,423,545

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,503,125

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,395,769

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest checking, savings and money market

 

$

2,354,967

 

 

4,105

 

0.71

%

 

$

2,413,646

 

 

2,211

 

0.36

%

 

$

2,371,320

 

 

378

 

0.06

%

CDs

 

 

337,361

 

 

1,882

 

2.26

%

 

 

260,265

 

 

769

 

1.17

%

 

 

202,702

 

 

222

 

0.44

%

Borrowed funds

 

 

3,206

 

 

12

 

1.57

%

 

 

2,999

 

 

13

 

1.69

%

 

 

4,263

 

 

13

 

1.27

%

Subordinated debt(5)

 

 

59,213

 

 

867

 

5.85

%

 

 

59,132

 

 

867

 

5.86

%

 

 

58,991

 

 

818

 

5.54

%

Total interest-bearing funding

 

 

2,754,747

 

 

6,866

 

1.01

%

 

 

2,736,042

 

 

3,860

 

0.56

%

 

 

2,637,276

 

 

1,431

 

0.22

%

Non-interest checking

 

 

1,317,534

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,442,108

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,373,267

 

 

 

 

Total deposits, borrowed funds and subordinated debt

 

 

4,072,281

 

 

6,866

 

0.68

%

 

 

4,178,150

 

 

3,860

 

0.37

%

 

 

4,010,543

 

 

1,431

 

0.14

%

Other liabilities

 

 

53,665

 

 

 

 

 

 

54,922

 

 

 

 

 

 

53,192

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

4,125,946

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,233,072

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,063,735

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

297,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

270,053

 

 

 

 

 

 

332,034

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

4,423,545

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,503,125

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,395,769

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest-rate spread (tax-equivalent)

 

 

 

 

 

3.39

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.60

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.19

%

Net interest income (tax-equivalent)

 

 

 

 

40,321

 

 

 

 

 

 

42,506

 

 

 

 

 

 

34,376

 

 

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)

 

 

 

 

 

3.76

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.81

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.28

%

Less tax-equivalent adjustment

 

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

 

 

 

341

 

 

 

 

 

 

343

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

39,971

 

 

 

 

 

$

42,165

 

 

 

 

 

$

34,033

 

 

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

3.73

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.78

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.25

%

  1. Average yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, calculated using a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% for each period presented, based on tax-equivalent adjustments associated with tax-exempt loans and investments interest income.

  2. Average loans and loans held for sale include non-accrual loans and are net of average deferred loan fees.

  3. Average investments are presented at average amortized cost.

  4. Average other interest-earning assets include interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold and FHLB stock.

  5. Subordinated debt is net of average deferred debt issuance costs.

Contact Info: Joseph R. Lussier, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (978) 656-5578