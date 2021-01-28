Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Financial Results

Enterprise Bancorp Inc
·29 min read

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $31.5 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, compared to $34.2 million, or $2.89 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $9.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to $8.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

As previously announced on January 19, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share to be paid on March 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Jack Clancy commented, “Our 2020 results compared to 2019 were largely the result of net interest income growth offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses. As of December 31, 2020, both loans and customer deposits have grown significantly compared to the year ended December 31, 2019, with loan growth principally coming from PPP loans, which also positively impacted deposit growth. Deposit growth in 2020 additionally benefited from government stimulus checks and customers proactively building liquidity in response to the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic. We anticipate that as the majority of outstanding PPP loans are forgiven or paid off, which we believe will occur principally within the next 6 to 12 months, and as customers spend down their PPP funds, we will experience a reduction in assets, loans and deposits.”

Mr. Clancy further commented, “During the year we prudently increased our loan loss reserves in response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our loan loss reserves were $11 million higher at December 31, 2020 than a year earlier. We also issued $60.0 million in subordinated notes, which is a form of capital for the Bank, in July of 2020. We believe the increase in total loan loss reserves combined with the subordinated notes issuance positions us very well to absorb the pandemic’s potential impact on the Company and the additional capital also provides us with a stronger foundation for growth and to seize potential opportunities that may arise once business activity returns to more normal levels.”

Regarding recent branch activity, Founder and Chairman of the Board George Duncan commented, “We successfully opened our North Andover branch on January 4th and have announced plans to open our 27th branch in Londonderry, New Hampshire in late 2021 or early 2022. Additionally, we plan to relocate our Lawrence, Massachusetts branch in the spring to an end-unit in the same building that will allow for a drive-up window and drive-up ATM, as well as additional space to better accommodate our customers’ needs.”

Over the past few months, the Company has received positive accolades for its commitment to community and to its team members. In September, the Boston Business Journal’s Corporate Citizenship Summit ranked the Company 2nd for the highest average hours of community service and 48th among the largest corporate donors in Massachusetts. In November, the Company was ranked 1st on the Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work (“TPTW”) list among large sized companies in Massachusetts.

Mr. Duncan, Mr. Clancy, Chief Human Resources Officer Jamie Gabriel and Community Relations & Customer Experience Officer Alison Burns jointly commented, “We are personally very proud of these accomplishments. Our commitment to the communities we serve and to all team members is entrenched in our culture and reflects our deep sense of purpose as a genuine community bank. This is our ninth consecutive year on the TPTW list, and we are very proud to be ranked #1 for the third time in four years. We want to personally thank and commend our entire dedicated team for their continual efforts in serving our communities and in fostering an employee-centric culture whose foundation is based on respect, trust, caring, personal accountability and excellence. We believe these values and behaviors lead to positive morale, lower turnover and recruiting advantages and ultimately translate to memorable customer experiences, active community involvement, customer growth and increased shareholder returns.”

Mr. Clancy and Mr. Duncan jointly added, “We want to thank our valued customers for their patience and understanding over the past nine months as we navigated through the various pandemic protocols which were all intended to keep everyone safe. We have been intensely focused on our team members’ and customers’ safety and well-being. We want to thank every team member in our Enterprise family. We could not be prouder of the dedication, care and teamwork each team member has displayed for our customers and each other. It has really energized us both and we look forward to continued growth and achievement in the years to come.”

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

Throughout this press release we have noted certain balances, ratios or other measures of the Company’s performance which exclude the impact of PPP loans, which we expect to be short-term in nature. We refer to any balance, ratio or measure that excludes PPP loans as core. The core balances, ratios and measures were derived in order to provide more meaningful comparisons to prior periods as the majority of PPP loans outstanding are expected to pay off shortly. The table on page 10 provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the information presented under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

The PPP was created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) and instituted by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). The PPP allowed entities to apply for a 1.00% interest rate loan with payments generally deferred until the date the lender receives the applicable forgiveness amount from the SBA. The PPP loans may be partially or fully forgiven by the SBA if the entity meets certain conditions. The maturity term for any principal portion left unforgiven is either 2 or 5 years from the funding date, depending on when the loan was originated. All PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA and are included in total loans outstanding. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company closed 2,762 PPP loans totaling $510.1 million. In the fourth quarter, the Company began to receive PPP loan forgiveness payments and as of December 31, 2020, 2,633 PPP loans were outstanding totaling $453.1 million.

In addition to generating interest income, the SBA pays lenders fees for processing PPP loans. As of December 31, 2020, the Company has recorded $17.2 million in PPP related SBA fees and is accreting these fees into interest income over the life of the applicable loans. If a PPP loan is forgiven or paid off before maturity, the remaining unearned fee is recognized into income at that time. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company has recognized $7.2 million in PPP related SBA fees. The majority of the remaining $10.0 million in fees are expected to be recognized as the PPP loans are forgiven, which we expect to occur over the next several quarters.

The Economic Aid Act, signed into law on December 27, 2020, authorized new PPP funding and extended the authority of lenders to make PPP loans through March 31, 2021. Under the revised terms of the PPP, loans may be made to first time borrowers as well as certain businesses that previously received a PPP loan and experienced a significant reduction in revenue. The Company has begun participation in the new round of the PPP by offering first and second draw loans.

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $9.9 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 13%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was positively impacted by growth in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $31.5 million, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 8%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was driven primarily by an increase in the provision for loan losses and to a lesser extent an increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by growth in net interest income.

The increases in net interest income resulted mainly from PPP income and lower deposit interest expense. The provision for loan losses increased in 2020 over the prior year periods as the Company added to general reserves to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s loan portfolio and from an increase in impaired loan reserves.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, non-interest expense increased primarily from salary and benefits expense and deposit insurance premiums assessed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), which were lower in the comparable period due to credits received from the FDIC in 2019, partially offset by lower advertising and public relations and other operating expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2020, technology costs also contributed to the increase in non-interest expenses due primarily to the Company’s continued strategic initiatives.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $34.2 million, an increase of $4.6 million, or 16%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $130.1 million, an increase of $14.3 million, or 12%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in net interest income was due largely to interest-earning asset growth, primarily in PPP loans, and lower deposit interest expense, partially offset by a decline in tax equivalent net interest margin (“net interest margin” or “margin”). For the three months ended December 31, 2020, net interest income included $1.3 million in PPP interest income and $3.5 million in PPP related SBA fees. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest income included $3.5 million in PPP interest income and $7.2 million in PPP related SBA fees.

Average loan balances increased $603.2 million, or 24%, for the three months ended, and $553.8 million, or 23%, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the respective 2019 period averages. Average core loan balances increased $122.2 million, or 5%, for the three months ended, and $217.3 million, or 9%, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the respective 2019 period averages.

Net interest margin was 3.49%, 3.46%, and 3.93% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Net interest margin was 3.59% and 3.95% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Core net interest margin for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 was 3.44% and 3.64%, respectively. The lower margin results in 2020 reflected primarily the significant decline in interest rates since the comparable periods that resulted in interest-earning asset yields declining faster than the cost of funding. Interest-earning asset yields were impacted by a 150 basis-point decrease in the Federal Funds rate since December 31, 2019. Term interest rates have also fallen significantly over the respective periods and collectively these interest rate decreases have reduced yields on loan repricing, short-term and overnight investments and interest-earning asset growth. The Company funds these interest-earning assets principally through non-term customer deposits, which were less impacted by the interest rate declines. In addition, net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was also impacted by a significantly higher quarter-to-date average balance in lower-yielding short-term and overnight investments of $305.7 million compared to $45.6 million in the corresponding 2019 period. The average balance of these short term and overnight investments was $189.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $80.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the provision for loan losses amounted to $2.1 million, compared to a credit of $400 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The provision for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 consisted of $1.4 million related to net changes in classified and impaired loans and $746 thousand related to net charge-offs, partially offset by a reduction in the loan portfolio, among other factors. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the provision for loan losses amounted to $12.5 million, compared to $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The provision for the year ended December 31, 2020 consisted of $6.2 million in general reserve factor increases related primarily to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on credit quality, $4.5 million related to net changes in classified and impaired loans and $1.8 million related to loan growth, changes in loan mix and net charge-offs. The change in classified and impaired loans is discussed further in the “Credit Quality” section below.

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020, amounted to $4.7 million, an increase of $421 thousand, or 10%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019. Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020, amounted to $17.2 million, an increase of $928 thousand, or 6%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Non-interest income increased in 2020 due primarily to increases in net gains on sales of loans and wealth management fees, partially offset by a decrease in deposit and interchange fees.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2020, amounted to $23.5 million, an increase of $763 thousand, or 3%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019. Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020, amounted to $93.3 million, an increase of $6.8 million, or 8%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Increases in non-interest expense in 2020 related primarily to the Company’s strategic growth initiatives, particularly salaries and employee benefits, and to a lesser extent technology and telecommunications expenses. Additionally, FDIC deposit insurance premiums increased primarily because the 2019 expense was positively impacted by a $683 thousand credit from the FDIC Deposit Insurance Fund. The non-interest expense increase was partially offset by lower expenses for advertising and public relations and other operating expenses that decreased because of the pandemic’s impact on business operations.

Credit Quality

At December 31, 2020, the Company determined its allowance for loan losses using the incurred loss methodology. The allowance for loan losses totaled $44.6 million, or 1.45%, of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2020, compared to $33.6 million, or 1.31%, at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to total core loans, excluding PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the SBA, was 1.69% at December 31, 2020.

In the first quarter of 2020, the Company, in accordance with the provisions of the CARES Act, chose to delay its implementation of the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, including the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology for estimating the allowance for credit losses. Under the CARES Act, companies could delay the implementation of CECL until the earlier of (i) the date on which the national emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic terminates, or (ii) December 31, 2020. The Economic Aid Act, which was passed in December 2020, extended the period during which companies may delay the implementation of CECL until the earlier of (i) the first day of the fiscal year that begins after the national emergency termination date or (ii) January 1, 2022. While the Company has not yet adopted CECL, we estimate that at December 31, 2020, under the CECL methodology, the allowance for credit losses would have amounted to approximately $50.0 to $52.0 million, or 1.90% to 1.98%, of total core loans outstanding. Total credit loss reserves, including the reserve for unfunded commitments, would have amounted to approximately $53.0 to $55.0 million, or 2.01% to 2.09%, of total core loans outstanding. On the date the Company adopts the CECL methodology, the difference in total credit loss reserves between the two models will be recorded through stockholders’ equity, net of applicable income tax.

As of December 31, 2020, short-term payment deferrals due to the COVID-19 pandemic remained active on 47 loans, amounting to $46.7 million, or 1.8%, of total core loans, compared to 178 loans amounting to $104.1 million, or 3.9%, of total core loans, as of September 30, 2020 and 1,130 loans amounting to $594.8 million, or 22.1%, of total core loans, as of June 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, approximately 50% of the balance consisted of loans that were paying monthly interest and were current. The remaining balance, which amounted to less than 1% of total core loans, was deferred for principal and interest.

Non-performing assets are comprised of non-accrual loans and other real estate owned (“OREO”). The Company had no OREO at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 or December 31, 2019. Non-performing assets to total core assets amounted to 1.07% at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.61% and 0.46% at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Non-performing loans to total core loans amounted to 1.45% at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.81% and 0.58% at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The increase at December 31, 2020, compared to September 30, 2020, consisted of a net increase of $16.4 million, largely related to three commercial relationships, which are in industries that have been highly impacted by the pandemic. The Company’s credit rating review and analysis process resulted in these relationships being classified as impaired and non-accrual with a specific reserve allocation of $3.2 million.

Net charge-offs for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, amounted to $1.4 million and $1.5 million, respectively, compared to recoveries of $79 thousand and net charge-offs of $1.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. The majority of the 2020 charge-offs were provided specific reserves earlier in 2020 and were due primarily to two unrelated commercial construction relationships, and a smaller portion of commercial and industrial loans, while the 2019 charge-offs were primarily due to two commercial and industrial relationships.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Total assets amounted to $4.01 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $3.24 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $779.3 million, or 24%. Since September 30, 2020, total assets have increased slightly. Total core assets have increased $336.2 million, or 10%, since December 31, 2019 and slightly since September 30, 2020.

  • Total loans amounted to $3.07 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $2.57 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $508.4 million, or 20%. Since September 30, 2020, total loans have decreased $77.0 million, or 2%. Total core loans have increased $65.3 million, or 3% since December 31, 2019 and decreased $25.3 million, or 1%, since September 30, 2020.

  • Customer deposits amounted to $3.48 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $2.79 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $689.5 million, or 25%. Since September 30, 2020, customer deposits have decreased $58.8 million, or 2%. Management believes the deposit growth since December 31, 2019 was due in large part to customers depositing funds received from PPP loan advances and stimulus checks, and generally maintaining higher liquidity in response to the pandemic.

  • Investment assets under management amounted to $1.00 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $916.6 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $87.2 million, or 10%. Since September 30, 2020, investment assets under management have increased $78.5 million, or 8%, due primarily to asset growth from market appreciation along with strong new customer growth.

  • Total Regulatory capital to risk weighted assets ratio for the Company, on a consolidated basis, was 14.62% at December 31, 2020 compared to 11.88% at December 31, 2019. The increase resulted primarily from the Company’s July 7, 2020 issuance of $60.0 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes (the “notes”) due 2030 and redeemable on or after July 15, 2025. The notes are classified as Tier 2 regulatory capital for the Company.

  • Total Regulatory and Tier 1 capital to risk weighted asset ratios for Enterprise Bank were 14.54% and 13.29%, respectively, at December 31, 2020 compared to 14.17% and 12.92%, respectively, at September 30, 2020 and 11.87% and 10.65%, respectively, at December 31, 2019. The increase in the Bank’s capital ratios was due primarily to the Company investing $53.0 million into the Bank from the Company’s issuance of the notes.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 125 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, and commercial insurance services, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company’s headquarters and Enterprise Bank’s main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company’s primary market area is the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire (Southern Hillsborough and Rockingham counties). Enterprise Bank has 26 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham. On January 4, 2021, the Company opened its full-service branch office in North Andover, Massachusetts and is also in the process of establishing a branch office in Londonderry, New Hampshire and anticipates that this location will open in late 2021 or early 2022.

This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” and other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, competition and market expansion opportunities, changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, changes in tax laws, and current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of our participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. For more information about these factors, please see our reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty, and specifically disclaim any duty, to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.




ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and due from banks

$

40,636

$

39,927

Interest-earning deposits

213,146

23,867

Total cash and cash equivalents

253,782

63,794

Investments:

Debt securities at fair value

582,303

504,788

Equity securities at fair value

746

467

Total investment securities at fair value

583,049

505,255

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,905

4,484

Loans held for sale

371

601

Loans:

Total loans

3,073,860

2,565,459

Allowance for loan losses

(44,565

)

(33,614

)

Net Loans

3,029,295

2,531,845

Premises and equipment, net

46,708

45,419

Lease right-of-use asset

18,439

19,048

Accrued interest receivable

16,079

12,295

Deferred income taxes, net

11,290

8,732

Bank-owned life insurance

31,363

30,776

Prepaid income taxes

2,449

572

Prepaid expenses and other assets

13,938

6,572

Goodwill

5,656

5,656

Total assets

$

4,014,324

$

3,235,049

Liabilities and Stockholders Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Customer deposits

$

3,476,268

$

2,786,730

Brokered deposits

74,995

Total deposits

3,551,263

2,786,730

Borrowed funds

4,774

96,173

Subordinated debt

73,744

14,872

Lease liability

17,539

18,104

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

30,638

21,683

Accrued interest payable

1,940

846

Total liabilities

3,679,898

2,938,408

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders Equity

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized;
11,937,795 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020; and
11,825,331 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019

119

118

Additional paid-in capital

97,137

94,170

Retained earnings

214,977

191,843

Accumulated other comprehensive income

22,193

10,510

Total stockholders’ equity

334,426

296,641

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

4,014,324

$

3,235,049




ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest and dividend income:

Loans and loans held for sale

$

33,619

$

31,109

$

131,091

$

122,082

Investment securities

3,254

3,350

13,347

13,135

Other interest-earning assets

87

203

402

1,891

Total interest and dividend income

36,960

34,662

144,840

137,108

Interest expense:

Deposits

1,743

4,785

11,599

19,941

Borrowed funds

3

70

606

385

Subordinated debt

1,033

233

2,501

925

Total interest expense

2,779

5,088

14,706

21,251

Net interest income

34,181

29,574

130,134

115,857

Provision for loan losses

2,102

(400

)

12,499

1,180

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

32,079

29,974

117,635

114,677

Non-interest income:

Wealth management fees

1,560

1,417

5,815

5,494

Deposit and interchange fees

1,622

1,829

6,426

6,870

Income on bank-owned life insurance, net

141

156

587

638

Net gains on sales of debt securities

227

146

Net gains on sales of loans

595

225

1,409

469

Other income

797

667

2,783

2,702

Total non-interest income

4,715

4,294

17,247

16,319

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

15,313

14,077

61,580

56,059

Occupancy and equipment expenses

2,189

2,075

8,546

8,417

Technology and telecommunications expenses

2,382

2,300

9,197

7,590

Advertising and public relations expenses

645

1,035

2,151

2,962

Audit, legal and other professional fees

558

650

2,273

2,039

Deposit insurance premiums

434

143

2,124

876

Supplies and postage expenses

223

253

898

971

Other operating expenses

1,733

2,181

6,485

7,501

Total non-interest expense

23,477

22,714

93,254

86,415

Income before income taxes

13,317

11,554

41,628

44,581

Provision for income taxes

3,460

2,815

10,172

10,381

Net income

$

9,857

$

8,739

$

31,456

$

34,200

Basic earnings per share

$

0.83

$

0.74

$

2.64

$

2.90

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.82

$

0.74

$

2.64

$

2.89

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

11,930,578

11,819,070

11,897,813

11,789,570

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

11,951,882

11,857,771

11,919,508

11,829,818




ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios
(unaudited)

At or for the
year ended

At or for the
year ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

BALANCE SHEET DATA

Total assets

$

4,014,324

$

3,235,049

Loans serviced for others

78,991

95,905

Investment assets under management

1,003,841

916,623

Total assets under management

$

5,097,156

$

4,247,577

INCOME STATEMENT RATIOS

Return on average total assets

0.82

%

1.10

%

Return on average stockholders’ equity

9.95

%

12.31

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(1)

3.59

%

3.95

%

STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY RATIOS

Book value per share

$

28.01

$

25.09

Dividends paid per common share

$

0.70

$

0.64

CAPITAL RATIOS

Total capital to risk weighted assets

14.62

%

11.88

%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

10.77

%

10.13

%

Tier 1 capital to average assets

7.52

%

8.86

%

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

10.77

%

10.13

%

CREDIT QUALITY DATA

Non-performing assets

$

38,050

$

14,771

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.95

%

0.46

%

Non-performing assets to total core assets

1.07

%

0.46

%

Non-performing loans to total loans

1.24

%

0.58

%

Non-performing loans to total core loans

1.45

%

0.58

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.45

%

1.31

%

Allowance for loan losses to total core loans

1.69

%

1.31

%

(1) Tax equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax equivalent effect associated with tax exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

Enterprise Bank’s capital ratios as of the periods indicated:

December 31,
2020(2)

December 31,
2019

Total capital to risk weighted assets

14.54

%

11.87

%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

13.29

%

10.65

%

Tier 1 capital to average assets

9.27

%

9.31

%

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

13.29

%

10.65

%

(2) Increased capital ratios reflect the investment of $53.0 million from the Company to the Bank resulting from the Company’s issuance on July 7, 2020 of $60.0 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 and redeemable on or after July 15, 2025.




ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios (continued)
(unaudited)

NON-GAAP MEASURES

The accompanying unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, certain financial measures and ratios we present, including PPP-adjusted metrics are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies.

Certain non-GAAP measures provided in this press release exclude the outstanding balance of PPP loans that the Company began originating in April 2020, and which are expected to be short-term in nature. We refer to any balance, ratio or measure that excludes PPP loans as “core.” The Company normalized for this activity by excluding PPP loans from the calculations below in order to provide a more meaningful comparison to prior periods.

The following tables summarize the reconciliation of GAAP items to non-GAAP items (1):

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2020

TOTAL CORE LOANS

Total loans (GAAP)

$

3,073,860

Adjustment: PPP loans

(453,084

)

Adjustment: Unearned PPP fees

10,014

Total core loans (non-GAAP)

$

2,630,790

TOTAL CORE ASSETS

Total assets (GAAP)

$

4,014,324

Adjustment: PPP loans

(453,084

)

Adjustment: Unearned PPP fees

10,014

Total core assets (non-GAAP)

$

3,571,254


Three months ended

Year ended

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

TOTAL AVERAGE CORE LOANS

Total average loans (GAAP)(2)

$

3,117,779

$

2,986,001

Adjustment: Average PPP loans

(493,040

)

(345,373

)

Adjustment: Average unearned PPP fees

12,028

8,880

Total average core loans (non-GAAP)(2)

$

2,636,767

$

2,649,508

CORE NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (GAAP)

3.49

%

3.59

%

Adjustment: PPP effect

(0.05

)

%

0.05

%

Core net interest margin (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)

3.44

%

3.64

%

(1) PPP loan adjustments include an elimination of PPP loans, net of unearned SBA fees, as well as interest income on PPP loans and related SBA fee accretion, included in interest income. Month end and average balances were adjusted as applicable.

(2) Total average loans include loans held for sale.


Contact Info:
Joseph R. Lussier
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
(978) 656-5578


Latest Stories

  • Source: Deshaun Watson requests trade from Texans

    Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

  • Masahiro Tanaka returning to original Japanese team after 7 seasons with Yankees

    Masahiro Tanaka is headed back to Japan to play for his original NPB team, the Rakuten Eagles.

  • How Nick Nurse makes mental health a priority for Raptors

    On #BellLetsTalk Day, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses how he’s kept himself motivated and sharp over the past nine months and discloses what songs he’s learning on the guitar.

  • Naomi Osaka becomes part-owner of NWSL's North Carolina Courage

    Naomi Osaka is broadening her interest in women's sports, investing in a professional women's soccer team.

  • Spurs coach Gregg Popovich receives COVID-19 vaccine as part of NBA's awareness campaign

    Video of a masked Popovich receiving the vaccine is featured in a public-service announcement scheduled to air during the league’s Thursday night doubleheader on TNT.

  • Stafford vs. Watson: Who's the better option?

    Star quarterbacks Matt Stafford and Deshaun Watson are both on the trading block but they carry different price tags. Here's why some teams might opt for Stafford.

  • Calgary-born Tomori eyeing title after frantic start to loan at AC Milan

    MILAN — Calgary-born Fikayo Tomori was thrown right into the fray at AC Milan. The defender made his debut as an early substitute in the Italian Cup quarterfinals against rival Inter Milan only four days after joining Milan on loan from Chelsea. "I want to help the team as much as I can and the best way to do that is on the pitch ... it was nice for me to play my first game,” the 23-year-old Tomori said Thursday. “The game was a derby. When it’s a derby it’s very intense and very emotional, which is good. “In England, there’s a lot of games like this. Here it’s a bit different but the spirit and the intensity was much the same and I like these kind of situations.” Milan lost 2-1 on Tuesday after forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off, but Tomori had an impressive debut after replacing the injured Simon Kjær. Milan is also battling Inter for the Serie A title, which it last won 10 years ago. The team is two points ahead of second-place Inter. “I’m very happy to be here, to be playing again, to come to this club in a good moment,” Tomori said. “The history of Milan is trophies. To be in this position that we’re in now and to not think about winning the scudetto is something that we shouldn’t be doing. “We should be thinking about winning the scudetto. We can’t be afraid of saying we want to win it and we can win it. We have to have this kind of motivation and goal to win it.” Eligible to play for Canada, England and Nigeria, he represented both Canada and England at the youth level but set his sights on the Three Lions. He made his England senior debut in November 2019, coming off the bench in a 4-0 win over Kosovo in Euro 2020 qualifying. While born in Calgary to Nigerian parents, Tomori was less than a year old when his family left for London, England. He joined Chelsea as an under-eight player. Tomori turned heads when he attended Canadian youth camps in 2015 and '16 in Mexico and England, respectively. In March 2016, the 18-year-old Tomori captained a Canadian under-20 team that included a 15-year old Alphonso Davies and 16-year-old Ballou Tabla in a memorable 2-1 win over an England under-20 side that featured Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford. Tomori went on to play for England at the under-20 and -21 levels. He has had loan spells at Brighton, Hull and Derby. This time, he not only has to contend with a change of club but a change of country, too. “Obviously I’ve come to Italy and I don’t really know much Italian,” Tomori said. “When the manager speaks I’m trying to piece together what he’s saying. But everyone since I’ve been here has been helpful, helping me translate and helping me understand what the manager wants and what everyone is saying. So the transition hasn’t really been too hard. “And I’ve always wanted to try something new. I know there’s more to life than the Premier League and England and everything like that. I was always ready to go abroad and to try something different and to improve myself and develop myself not only as a footballer but as a person. I know I’m in the right place to do that and probably one of the best places in the world to do so.” Tomori was signed the same week that Milan acquired forward Mario Mandžukic. He said having to defend against him and Ibrahimovic in training — as well as playing with them — can only help him develop. “Playing with players like Ibrahimovic and Mandžukic, players that have played at the highest highest level in football, is great,” Tomori said. “The way that you see them not only on the pitch but off the pitch, you see how they act and the things they say in the changing room to motivate the team. "It’s important to watch that and to try and learn from them. Playing against them of course you learn new things and you see what it’s like to defend against the top, top players. It’s definitely something I’m looking forward to doing more, to help me improve myself. I’m happy they’re on my team during the games though.” ___ With files from The Canadian Press More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Daniella Matar, The Associated Press

  • Bet $1 on any NBA game tonight and win $100 in free bets to use toward the big game next Sunday

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion to make sure you're ready sato bet the big game next Sunday.

  • Canadian women to open against Asian qualifier at 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    The Canadian women will open the 2021 Rugby World Cup on Sept. 17 in Whangarei, New Zealand, against an Asian qualifier before taking on the U.S. and a European qualifier. World Rugby unveiled the tournament schedule on Thursday. The draw, grouping the 12 competing teams, was made in November. The ninth edition of the World Cup is scheduled for Sept. 17 to Oct. 16, 2021, across three match venues in New Zealand. The third-ranked Canadians will play out of Pool B with the sixth-ranked Americans, Europe 1 and Asia 1. The European entry will be decided by a tournament featuring No. 7 Italy, No. 8 Ireland and No. 11 Scotland plus the winner of the Rugby Europe Women's Championship 2020 (No. 10 Spain, No 14 Russia or the 17th-ranked Netherlands). That tournament was scheduled to take place in December, but was postponed due to pandemic-related challenges. The Asian team will be the winner of the Asia Rugby Women's Championship involving No. 12 Japan, No. 15 Kazakhstan and No. 18 Hong Kong. The tournament has been pushed back to May in Hong Kong. After Whangarei, Canada will play its next two games in Auckland — Sept. 22 against the Americans and Sept. 27 against Europe 1. The pool matches are actually to be played Sept. 8, 23 and 28 but Canada's matches will start the day before on Canadian time. Second-ranked New Zealand, whose Black Ferns have won five of the last six World Cups, is on Pool A with No. 5 Australia, No. 9 Wales and the final qualification tournament winner. Top-ranked England is in Pool C with No. 4 France, No. 13 South Africa and No. 21 Fiji. New Zealand will open against Australia at 44,00-capacity Eden Park on Sept. 18. The Canadians have not been together since beating the Americans 19-0 and 52-27 at the Can-Am Series in November 2019 in California. The U.S. won when they met in the summer of 2019. Many of the Canadians have moved abroad to keep playing during the pandemic, playing in England, France or New Zealand. The rest are in Canada, often fitting their training in around day jobs. Seven teams qualified directly for the World Cup by virtue of finishing in the top seven at the 2017 tournament in Ireland: champion New Zealand, runner-up England, bronze medallist France, the U.S., Canada, Australia and Wales. Fiji and South Africa booked their ticket last year through the Rugby Africa Women's Cup and Oceania Rugby Women's Championship, respectively. In addition to the Asia and Europe qualifiers, a final team will come from a world repechage, a final qualification competition that is being held for the first time for the women. That field will feature the runners-up in European and Asian qualifying, Oceania playoff winner No. 16 Samoa and the winner of the Africa/South America playoff between No. 24 Kenya and No. 28 Colombia. The World Cup quarterfinals will feature the top two teams from each pool and the two best third-placed teams. The 2021 tournament marks the first World Cup for the women in the Southern Hemisphere. Canada's best World Cup finish was runner-up in 2014 when it was beaten 21-9 by England. The Canadian women finished fourth in 1998, 2002 and 2006 (when Canada hosted). Drawn in a pool with New Zealand in 2017, Canada finished fifth. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Raptors guard VanVleet says it's a big honour to be among U.S. Olympic player pool

    Fred VanVleet didn't grow up among basketball's young stars. He was an underdog on the outside looking in, developing himself into an NBA star through sheer will and hard work. So the Toronto Raptors guard said to see his name among USA Basketball's pool of players for the Tokyo Olympics was a "big honour." "It's a nod of respect to be thought about for that pool of players to represent your country," VanVleet said Thursday. "It's going to take some time to wrap my head around that one. I've never been a part of that type of environment. Growing up I didn't do much AAU top-100, those types of things, where it's the same guys you see all the time and end up being a lottery pick." USA Basketball, which has captured gold at the last three Olympics, reportedly sent out 60 invitations, casting a wider net than usual because of potential scheduling conflicts. The NBA playoffs run right into the Olympics — the two teams in the NBA Finals could play right up to a day before the Games open on July 23. VanVleet, who's averaging 18.9 points and 6.6 assists a night this season, joins Raptors teammate and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Kyle Lowry in the player pool. The 26-year-old VanVleet, from Rockford, Ill., cherishes the chance to be around the best in the game. “There are a million and one ways you can learn in a situation like that, being around some of the best players in the league, great coaches (San Antonio's Gregg Popovich is the team's head coach) and what USA Basketball has been for my lifetime — the standard of excellence all-around, on the court, off the court," VanVleet said. "It’ll be great if nothing else just to go and be next to guys and learn their strengths and weaknesses. Obviously I’m a huge learner. I like to watch and observe." The Raptors fell to 7-11 with their 115-108 loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday. While they're only four games back of third place in the Eastern Conference, the 11th-place Raptors find themselves lower down the standings than they've been in years. VanVleet said everything going on in the world — mainly the COVID-19 pandemic — has put a strain on people's mental health, including his. The losing this season hasn't helped. "The losing has worn on me more than I ever expected because I’ve never been on a team like this," he said. "I take losses very hard." How does one adapt to being on a losing team? "For me, it’s been tough, it’s been tough. Just taking it day by day. For the most part, just understanding there’s a lot of basketball left to turn it around. We’re not that far. "Start looking at the standings, look at the teams in front of you, look at the records across the league. There are good teams that aren’t playing their best right now all over. Just understand the situation and the scenario and keep perspective on things and understand we still have a chance to make things right. I’m very confident that we will." The Raptors host the Sacramento Kings on Friday at their temporary home at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. OG Anunoby, who has a left calf strain, remains questionable for Friday. "He's day-to-day right now," coach Nick Nurse said after Thursday's practice. "I think he feels a little bit better today than he did yesterday, but whether . . . a little improvement today and a little improvement tomorrow will be in time, we'll have to see. He's day-to-day." Nurse suggested that Patrick McCaw could be back playing in the near future, saying he participated in the non-contact portion of Thursday's practice. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Roughriders sign former Clemson Tigers wide receiver Artavis Scott

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Artavis Scott. The 26-year-old from Oldsmar, Fla., was an all-ACC receiver in all three of his seasons with the Clemson Tigers. He finished his college career with 245 receptions — the most in program history — for 2,458 yards and 19 touchdowns over 43 games and helped the Tigers to a U.S. college national championship in 2017. Scott signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL draft. He spent the better part of three seasons with the Chargers, primarily on the practice roster before moving joining the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. Most recently, Scott was on the Houston Texans’ practice roster. REDBLACKS SIGN THREE OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have signed 2020 draft pick Treshaun Abrahams-Webster, as well as offensive lineman Brandon Hitner and linebacker Frankie Griffin. Abrahams-Webster was selected by the Redblacks in the fifth round, 38th overall, of the 2020 CFL draft. The five-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back from Pickering, Ont., had 49.5 tackles in 28 games over his U Sports career with the Calgary Dinos. Hitner was signed by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He then spent time on the practice squads of the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts. Griffin signed as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State with the Green Bay Packers in 2020. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Tom Brady had no idea where New England was after getting drafted by Patriots

    Tom Brady was even more confused after his plane landed in Rhode Island, not Massachusetts.

  • Huntington Beach City Council trying to oust Tito Ortiz as mayor pro tem

    After less than two months, the Huntington Beach City Council wants to remove Tito Ortiz as mayor pro tem.

  • Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Pickups to make for Week 3

    Looking for some pickups to boost your fantasy hockey lineups? We've got you covered.

  • Young field hockey coach takes over Canada after helping Spain rise up the ranks

    While just 33, Andrew Wilson paid his dues en route to becoming Canadian women's field hockey coach. Originally from Kent in southeast England, Wilson went to university in Exeter and Canterbury before moving to Spain in 2008 to teach English during a year abroad. "I was very lucky to be posted close to the city of Terrassa which is the heart of hockey in Spain," he said. Terrassa is about a 30-minute drive northwest of Barcelona. Wilson, who had been working on his coaching qualifications in England, wrote to the nearby Club Egara, one of Spain's elite field hockey outfits, to ask if he could help. He began as assistant coach on the under-12 girls' B team, working his way up the club ladder as he juggled coaching with his teaching job. It wasn't easy — at times he would get up for work at 6 a.m. and not getting home until 10 or 11 p.m. "I wasn't having a very good time," he said of his initial time in Spain. But the coaching jobs got better. And it was at Egara that he eventually got to work with countryman Adrian Lock, who took over the Spanish women's team in January 2013. Wilson offered to help for no charge, knowing the national team was cash-strapped. He went from watching to setting up cones but gradually was given more responsibilities. In 2014, he served as team analyst for the Spanish women at the Champions Challenge in Glasgow, filling in for an unavailable coach. At his suggestion, they started one-on-one briefs with players after every game. He became the under-21 assistant coach, "and it just snowballed from there." Wilson went on to become co-ordinator for Egara's senior women's sides and an assistant coach under Lock with the national team. Together they helped Spain, known as the Red Sticks, rise up the ranks and win bronze in a 3-1 win over Australia at the 2018 Women's World Cup in London. It was a turning point for the program. "Without a doubt," Wilson said. "And it was a result that we knew we were capable of getting. But we knew that very easily we could have not got that result and we could have gone into obscurity again: Spain, currently ranked seventh in the world, showed it was no flash in the pan when it also won bronze at the 2019 Women's EuroHockey Championship in Belgium. Then Wilson struck out on his own, leaving his comfort zone in Spain. "For a long time I've wanted to be a head coach of a program," he said in an interview. "I was very comfortable in Spain with Adrian. Very comfortable. And I knew that if something were to fall through in me becoming the Canadian coach, I would still be very happy in Spain. "I think very happy would be an understatement because I've working with some of these girls since they were 16 years old and we've come through the program together. We've shared a lot of experiences as a team and we were going to the Olympics. We had a home World Cup as well in 2022 (the tournament is being held in Terrassa, Spain, and Amstelveen, Netherlands), so were already qualified for the next major world event. "The next generation of Spain is going to be a very good generation as well." Wilson arrived in Canada in mid-December, serving out his quarantine before starting daily training sessions in West Vancouver. He is currently working with 18 senior and junior players, with others spread across the country and a few in Europe during the pandemic. "The girls are working very very hard," he said. "They're extremely well trained. The coaches in the past have done a very good job with them. It just makes it so much easier to implement new concepts." "The seniors are confirming what I had seen when I competed against them … And the juniors are showing some promising individual talent but need to be trained in a high-performance environment consistently to make any improvements," he added. Wilson's experience with Spain should serve him well in Canada. Field hockey is down the sports' pecking order in both countries and funding is hard to come by. But there is a pool of talented, committed women willing to do what it takes. "Football is king and basketball is the prince," Wilson said of sport in Spain. "Beyond that everyone really shares out the rest of the support from people." The 14th-ranked Canadian women have had to make sacrifices in recent years. Having lost their Own The Podium funding, they turned to family, friends and supporters to fund their Tokyo Olympic qualifying journey. On then-coach Giles Bonnet's suggestion, the women moved to Belgium in September 2018 to join club teams. It gave them access to elite coaches and trainers while allowing the Amsterdam-based Bonnet to work with them regularly. The move worked and the Canadians rose up the world rankings. But Field Hockey Canada gave notice to Bonnet, saying it could not afford to pay the South African's salary. Once again, supporters stepped up to pay his wages through Olympic qualifying, Under Bonnet, the Canadians made it to a two-legged Olympic qualifying showdown — only to suffer a heart-breaking 4-3 penalty shootout loss to Ireland in Dublin in November 2019. The women have sat out the last six Olympics, last competing in 1992 when they finished seventh in Barcelona. The Canadian men booked their ticket to Tokyo, dispatching Ireland in West Vancouver in October 2019. Wilson believes the players' move to Europe was a good one. The team jumped from No. 21 rankings to the mid-teens and "every single nation saw Canada as a threat." But he plans to keep the team in Canada for the moment. "I think right now that's not the road we need to go down with the team, because the negative side to that was they weren't able to be with family. They weren't able to work They weren't able to study whilst they were there." There have been critics of Field Hockey Canada. Former Vancouver Canucks GM Mike Gillis, whose daughter Kate Wright Gillis has won more than 200 caps for Canada, has called for a forensic audit of the organization. Susan Ahrens, CEO of Field Hockey Canada, says the governing body has made changes in the wake of an independent review of its operations. With Spain, Wilson looked to make the most of the available resources, working with the players to ensure training would fit in their schedule. He wants to do the same in Canada. "I want to respect and reward senior players," he said. A nutritionist and psychologist, who work with the FC Barcelona soccer club, are now part of the Spanish field hockey setup. In Canada, Wilson is already working with high-performance director Adam Janssen and newly hired men's coach Andre Henning of Germany so their teams can pool resources. They are also combining on funding presentations. The women's focus will be making the 2022 World Cup. The regional qualifying tournament has been pushed back from November 2021 to January 2022 in Santiago, Chile. Wilson plans a carding camp in March with the hope of getting some games in during the summer. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • NHL postpones Blues-VGK game over COVID-19 concerns

    Positive tests around the Vegas Golden Knights' camp have resulted in the postponement of Thursday's game versus the St. Louis Blues.

  • O'Neal hosting SHAQ Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday

    Fans looking for pregame entertainment before the Super Bowl will have another option this year. Shaquille O'Neal will be holding the virtual SHAQ Bowl on Feb. 7. It's one of the few events taking place in Tampa, Florida, since many parties that traditionally take place during Super Bowl week have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The SHAQ Bowl takes the place of Shaq's Fun House, which had been held the past two years in Atlanta and Miami. The three-hour special begins at 3 p.m. ET and will be available on Facebook and SHAQBowl.com. It will also be on LiveXLive across 20-plus platforms including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter. “I’ve been watching football for a long time and the pregame stuff has always been boring. So we’re going to change it, especially with everyone at home this year,” O'Neal said. “We’re going do something that’s fun and entertaining.” The show will be hosted by Terrell Owens and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. It will feature stars such as Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, actor Anthony Anderson, musicians Nelly, Quavo and Diplo, and WWE superstars Drew McIntyre and The Miz competing in different events. Some of the events include a sports obstacle course, dodgeball, tug-of-war and a dance challenge. The SHAQ Bowl also has its own halftime show with Migos and DJ Diesel performing. The show will take place from a custom-built studio in Tampa, which is about an hour from O'Neal's home in Orlando. No fans will be allowed and all participants will undergo COVID-19 testing. “Everyone will come in and be tested by a professional staff. We will keep everybody socially distant and safe,” O'Neal said. O'Neal said he reached out to Kobe Bryant's parents and sister on Wednesday, which was the first anniversary since Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash. “It was very tough. But when I woke up, I was more concerned about his parents,” he said. “A lot of people are feeling the effects of what happened but nobody’s feeling the same effects as Vanessa and the girls and his mom and dad and his sister.” Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

  • Stanley Johnson is writing his own story as an indispensable role player for Raptors

    All the hard work Stanley Johnson put in during the offseason is paying off.

  • Penguins warily carry on after GM Rutherford's abrupt exit

    PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby is used to change. More than 15 years in the NHL has taught the Pittsburgh Penguins longtime captain that it's simply part of the business. Not all change, however, is created equal. Having a teammate traded, sign with another club or incur a long-term injury is one thing. Having the architect who put together a roster that led the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cups resign without warning is another. So, yes, it was weird for Crosby and the rest of the Penguins to learn after practice Wednesday that general manager Jim Rutherford decided to step down. Rutherford cited personal reasons and declined to get into specifics with anyone, including Crosby. “I think everyone was surprised,” Crosby said Thursday. Still, Crosby believes the contribution Rutherford made to one of the NHL's premier franchises and the state he left it in leaves the Penguins in decent shape, at least after the initial shock wears off. “I think there’s some great people here that will continue to do good work,” Crosby said. Patrik Allvin gets the first crack at picking up where Rutherford left off. A longtime member of the scouting department before becoming assistant general manager in the fall, the 46-year-old becomes the first Swedish-born NHL general manager. Not that he's had time to let the significance sink in. “It’s definitely been a roller-coaster here for sure,” Allvin said. “A lot of emotions. A lot of mixed feelings.” Allvin takes over a team that's survived a series of injuries — particularly on defence — to work its way into the middle of the pack of what will be a crowded and competitive East Division. The Penguins are 4-2-1 heading into Thursday night's game against Boston despite losing defencemen Marcus Pettersson, Brian Dumoulin and Juuso Riikola for an extended period in a truncated 56-game season. While team president David Morehouse is plunging head-first into finding Rutherford's full-time successor, there's no telling how long that might take. There are still more than 10 weeks until the trade deadline, but Rutherford developed a reputation for not waiting when he saw a need to be addressed. Even in the hours before he left, Rutherford signed veteran defenceman Yannick Weber to give Pittsburgh a boost at the blue line. Allvin believes the tone set by coach Mike Sullivan and the fact he can bounce ideas off of co-owner and Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux means Rutherford's departure should not signal a shift in approach. “I think the work that Sully has done over the last five years, the culture we have and the mindset and the identity of our team, I think it’s set up for success,” Allvin said. “We’re getting tested here and we’ve always had the next man up mentality and that’s where we’re going to test the depth of our organization and the character of our players.” Sullivan, hired by Rutherford in December 2015 to provide an underachieving club a jolt, stressed that his job remains the same even with Rutherford no longer part of day-to-day operations. That doesn't mean it's particularly easy moving on, not after the two oversaw an overhaul that led the Penguins to Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. “We’re all human and we build relationships over time. ... Jim and I have developed a great friendship through our working experiences here with the Penguins and I can’t say enough about how much respect I have for him as a professional," Sullivan said. "But he’s a good friend. It’s just, it’s hard.” Though Crosby and Allvin began working in the organization around the same time. Crosby arrived with the top pick in the 2005 draft, and Allvin joined the Penguins as a scout in 2006. Yet their interactions have been limited at best. “I’ve met him at different points,” Crosby said. "Haven’t spent a lot of time with him over the years, but definitely familiar with him, but that’s about the extent of it though.” That relationship figures to evolve now with Allvin overseeing a roster that still has two of the NHL's biggest stars in Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Morehouse said Allvin is a candidate to land the job full time. The next few weeks could go a long way toward determining how serious a candidate he becomes. “I don’t anticipate anything other than me being in Pittsburgh and being prepared,” Allvin said. "That’s my message to the staff. Obviously, I’ll spend some more time with Sully here and see what’s needed or not. "But I think we have a lot of good pieces in place here. Basically, I’m going to do my part, my job here and we’ll see how far that takes me.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Will Graves, The Associated Press

  • Caleb Plant focused on Caleb Truax as possible Canelo Alvarez bout looms

    The fight with Alvarez is the one all of the contenders are shooting for because it brings by far the most money and the most recognition.