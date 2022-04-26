Enterprise asset management (EAM) market size to expand substantially over 2021-2027

·8 min read
The research report on ‘Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market’ entails an extensive evaluation of the business landscape and forecasts the growth trajectory over 2021-2027.

Pune, India, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, enterprise asset management (EAM) market size is expected to witness unprecedented growth over 2021-2027, driven by surging demand across several end use sectors.


The market is classified on the basis of component type, organization site, deployment model, application ambit, and regional scope to provide better clarity to stakeholders about segmentations and individual contributions. Moreover, an analysis that covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of each of these segments facilitates better decision making in terms of investable areas in this sphere.

The study also defines the competitive backdrop of the industry, in consort with a detailed analysis of product and service offerings of major players to ensure in-depth understanding of the overall market dynamics.

For the unversed, enterprise asset management is a combination of services, systems, and software that are used to maintain & control assets and operational equipment. EAM boosts the usage and quality of assets during their lifespan, bolsters productive uptime, and lowers operational costs.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4357591/

The transition towards modern asset management from the previously used traditional methods, and integration of technologies like IoT, AI, and analytics are likely to drive industry development in the upcoming years.

Factors such as high mobility usage among end users, and rising preference for IoT devices to manage enterprise assets are also positively swaying the industry outlook.

On the downside, strict regulatory policies, and concerns regarding privacy & data security may impede market remuneration over the next six years.

Market segmentation review:

Based on component type fragmentation of enterprise asset management (EAM) market, the work order management solution segment captured 9.2% revenue share in 2020 and is poised to grow at a notable rate over 2021-2027, triggered by the surging demand for business operations management.

The managed services segment accounted for 30% market share in 2020, driven by growing demand for deployment, consultation, integration, and maintenance services.

On the application front, non-linear assets segment is anticipated to surge at 10% CAGR during the analysis period, owing to high product use in management of asset locations, workflow, historical information, and approvals.

Considering the end user scope, IT & telecom segment is poised to deliver a CAGR of 10% over 2021-2027, on the back of growing product demand for managing and tracking connected & virtual servers, network equipment, and plotters.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/enterprise-asset-management-eam-market

Regional outlook:

From the regional perspective, Latin America enterprise asset management (EAM) industry is on track to record 5% y-o-y growth rate to amass a sizable valuation by the end of the analysis period, fostered by the region’s expanding trade sector.

Meanwhile, Middle East & Africa captured 5% of the market revenue share in 2020 and is likely to follow similar trends over the next six years. This can be attributed to increasing number of start-ups across the region.

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market, by Component Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

  • Solution

    • Asset Lifecycle Management

    • Predictive Maintenance

    • Work Order Management

    • Labor Management

    • Facility Management

    • Inventory Management

  • Service

    • Professional Service

    • Managed Service

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market, by Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

  • Public Cloud

  • Private Cloud

  • Hybrid Cloud

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market, by Enterprise Size (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

  • Large Enterprises

  • SMEs

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market, by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

  • Linear Assets

  • Asset MRO

  • Non-Linear Assets

  • Field Service Management

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market, by End User Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

  • Energy & Utilities

  • Manufacturing

  • IT & Telecom

  • Healthcare

  • Oil & Gas

  • Transportation & Logistics

  • Government & Public Sector

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market, by Regional Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Netherlands

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia & New Zealand (ANZ)

  • Singapore

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Columbia

Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Israel

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market, by Regional Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

  • EZmaintain.com (Techgate LLC)

  • eMaint Enterprises LLC

  • CHEQROOM NV

  • CGI Inc.

  • AVEVA Group plc

  • AssetWorks LLC

  • Asset Panda LLC

  • AssetInfinity (PcsInfinity Pvt Ltd.)

  • Aptean

  • ABB Ltd.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Scope & definitions

1.2 Methodology & forecast parameters

1.3 Region-wise COVID-19 impact analysis

1.3.1 North America

1.3.2 Europe

1.3.3 Asia Pacific

1.3.4 Latin America

1.3.5 Middle East & Africa

1.4 Data Sources

1.4.1 Secondary

1.4.2 Primary

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Enterprise asset management industry 360 degree synopsis, 2016 - 2027

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Component trends

2.5 Deployment model trends

2.6 Enterprise size trends

2.7 Application trends

Chapter 3 Enterprise Asset Management Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.4 Evolution of EAM

3.5 EAM industry ecosystem analysis

3.5.1 EAM software providers

3.5.2 EAM service providers

3.5.3 Asset tracking hardware providers

3.5.4 System integrators

3.5.5 End users

3.5.6 Distribution channel

3.5.7 Profit margin analysis

3.5.8 Vendor matrix

3.6 Patent analysis

3.7 Investment portfolio

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market share analysis, 2020

4.3 Chart key

4.4 Competitive analysis of key market players, 2020

4.4.1 ABB Ltd

4.4.2 CGI Group Inc.

4.4.3 IBM Corporation

4.4.4 IFS AB

4.4.5 Infor

4.4.6 Oracle Corporation

4.4.7 SAP SE

4.5 Competitive analysis of market innovators, 2020

4.5.1 Aptean

4.5.2 AssetWorks, LLC

4.5.3 AVEVA Group Plc

4.5.4 Intelligent Process Solutions (IPS)

4.5.5 Ramco Systems Ltd.

4.6 Vendor adoption matrix

Chapter 5 Enterprise Asset Management Market, By Component

5.1 Enterprise asset management market share, by component, 2020 & 2027

5.2 Solution


5.3 Service

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027

5.3.2 Professional service

5.3.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027

5.3.3 Managed service

5.3.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027

Chapter 6 Enterprise Asset Management Market, By Deployment Model

6.1 Enterprise asset management market share, by deployment model, 2020 & 2027

6.2 Public cloud

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027

6.3 Private cloud

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027

6.4 Hybrid cloud

6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027

Chapter 7 Enterprise asset management Market, By Enterprise Size

7.1 Enterprise asset management market share, by enterprise size, 2020 & 2027

7.2 Large enterprises

7.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027

7.3 SME

7.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027

Chapter 8 Enterprise Asset Management Market, By Application

8.1 Enterprise asset management market share, by application, 2020 & 2027

8.2 Asset Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO)

8.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027

8.3 Linear assets

8.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027

8.4 Non-linear assets

8.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027

8.5 Field service management

8.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027

Chapter 9 Enterprise Asset Management Market, By End-user

9.1 Enterprise asset management market share, by end-user, 2020 & 2027

9.2 Energy & utilities

9.3 Manufacturing

9.4 IT & telecom

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Oil & gas

9.7 Transportation and logistics

Chapter 10 Enterprise Asset Management Market, By Region


