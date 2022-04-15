Enteric Disease Testing Market Size to Reach USD 5.05 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

·6 min read
The growth of the enteric disease testing market is influenced by the rising consumer preferences for convenience foods & established food safety programmes.

Newark, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global enteric disease testing market is expected to grow from USD 3.76 billion in 2020 to USD 5.05 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Infections and microorganisms that enter the body by the mouth or intestinal framework create enteric illnesses. This is caused by tainted regurgitation or defecation, as well as ingesting or drinking infected food. The most common causes of mortality and morbidity are enteric diseases. The market is being driven by a growing senior population, a growing number of migrants, and rising patient awareness levels mixed with considerably increasing medical services utilisation. Additional factors propelling the industry are diagnoses and supportive government initiatives.

Farmers, food producers, and suppliers have been forced to raise the quantity and enhance the quality of agricultural produce and food items in response to rising food demand. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, global food production must increase by 70% by 2050 to meet rising food demand (FAO). The growth of the enteric disease testing market is influenced by the increase in global food production, with an increasing number of enteric disease controls in each step—from raw material procurement to product delivery to consumers, who look for accredited certification when purchasing food products to ensure food safety. In addition, an enteric disease outbreak is predicted to increase demand for enteric disease testing. In August 2020, for example, a salmonella outbreak was recorded in 47 states across the United States. In the third week of August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the number of recorded cases of salmonella newport infections had risen to 869, with 116 hospitalizations in 47 states. A lack of knowledge about enteric disease is projected to impede the global enteric disease testing market, particularly in emerging nations. In addition, most patients infected with enteric infections are asymptomatic or have relatively minimal symptoms. Due to the mild character of diseases, people can reject their diagnoses. The asymptomatic or mild character of enteric infections is advantageous to humans, but it is also one of the primary restraints on the global enteric disease testing market's growth. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, customers are expected to be more concerned about the security and safety of food goods, which could lead to a high adoption rate for testing technologies and laboratories around the world. As a result, in the next years, the demand for enteric disease testing will rise. Furthermore, pandemic situations resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak will increase the demand for rapid tests from food manufacturers and growers to test enough samples in a shorter amount of time, thereby increasing supply chain activities and enhancing testing technology adoption.

Key players operating in the global enteric disease testing market include 3M, ALS Limited, AsureQuality, Becton Dickinson, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bureau Veritas, Certified Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, Hardy Diagnostics, Intertek, Merck KGaA, Mérieux NutriSciences, Neogen Corporation, Nova Biologicals, PerkinElmer, Inc., Romer Labs, SGS SA, Symbio Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and TÜV SÜD among others. To enhance their market position in the global Enteric Disease Testing market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

• Mesa Biotech (US), which aims to enhance the benefits of molecular diagnostics at hospitals, was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. in February 2021.

The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period.

The test type segment is divided into immunoassay testing, molecular diagnostic testing, conventional testing. The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period.

The parasitic disease testing is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The disease type segment is divided into bacterial enteric disease, parasitic enteric disease, viral enteric disease. Because of the increased prevalence of parasitic infections and the advent of new parasitic strains, parasitic disease testing is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. Cholera is predicted to affect 1,72,454 individuals worldwide each year, resulting in a higher fatality rate, according to the WHO. According to the WHO, the number of nations reporting cholera cases has decreased dramatically across Asian and Latin American countries since 2011.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Enteric Disease Testing Market

• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region emerged as the largest market for the global enteric disease testing market with a market share of 32.2% and a market value of around 1.21 billion in 2020. North America dominates the market due to high product costs and a high level of customer awareness.

About the report:

The global enteric disease testing market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

