Enter the superfund: Jeremy Hunt’s ‘risky’ plan to revive the stock market

Jeremy Hunt Pension Schemes

When it comes to pensions, Jeremy Hunt believes big is beautiful.

The Chancellor wants to consolidate Britain’s broad universe of pension schemes into fewer, larger pots that have the financial firepower to invest in high growth assets. The idea is to maximise returns for retirees and boost the British economy at the same time.

But with more than 30,000 individual pension schemes currently operating in the UK, Hunt has his work cut out.

Not only will he have to overcome reluctance from trustees who are happier to get on with business as usual, he must overpower an insurance lobby that has sought to paint the idea of “superfunds” as a risky move that could short-change pensioners.

The idea of rolling up pension schemes was first floated several years ago in a paper published by the Department for Work and Pensions.

It said: “It is clear that there could be economies of scale, with potentially lower costs per member, and scale could also deliver benefits through enabling more effective investment performance.”

That was six years ago and little has changed since then.

Baroness Altmann, who served as pensions minister in the run up to the report being released, says there were two reasons it failed to get off the ground.

“Firstly, it’s fiendishly complicated,” she says. “When you merge two schemes, you can’t just standardise the benefits. Every scheme has to retain all the little nuances and wrinkles.”

Vested interests also played a role.

“Each of our DB [defined benefit pensions that promise retirees a set level of income] schemes has to have its own actuary, its own lawyer, its own auditors and its own professional advisers. If you currently have 5,000 schemes and you cut that down to 100, that’s 4,900 professional firms that are losing business.”

Then there is also the structure itself.

Sweeping regulatory changes following the death of British media mogul Robert Maxwell, who stole hundreds of millions of pounds from his companies’ pensions, pushed pension funds away from stocks and towards bonds, which offer more predictable but lower returns.

Story continues

As a result, many pension funds found themselves with huge deficits in the era of low interest rates. Merging could leave funds with simply more unfunded liabilities.

For those in a stronger position, the favoured endgame is now what’s known as a buyout.

In this scenario, rather than rely on returns from investments for pension payouts, schemes pay an insurance company to take on the liability of paying members their pensions through retirement.

These types of deals are known as “bulk annuity” sales and the market was worth roughly £25bn in the first six months of this year alone.

While it is a neat way of de-risking individual pension schemes, it does little to encourage investment into growth assets.

Nasib Ahmed at UBS says: “The insurance companies want gilts and bonds as payment [during the buyout process]. Some will take infrastructure assets as well, but eventually even these are remodelled when they get them on the books. So it’s mostly bonds, gilts, and corporate bonds.”

Official data shows pension schemes with assets of above £1bn currently have less than 5pc invested in UK equities. Schemes with assets of up to £10m, by contrast, have around a third of their assets in stocks.

While higher interest rates have helped most schemes to improve their funding positions, thousands are still far from buyout.

Enter the commercial superfund. Modelled around systems in Australia and Canada, these mega pension pots can roll-up smaller funds and invest their assets into high-growth opportunities.

Clara Pensions became the first and only so-called super consolidator to be authorised by the Pensions Regulator in 2021. Clara’s chief executive Simon True, who used to work as chief actuary at insurance giant Phoenix, oversaw its first deal last month, taking on the £600m Sears pension scheme.

UBS says superfunds can offer pension de-risking at a price that’s “at least 10pc” lower than insurers, in part because regulation is less onerous.

Hunt is keen to see more Clara-style schemes. Yet not everyone shares his enthusiasm.

The insurance industry has been a vocal opponent of superfunds since the idea was first floated. Tracy Blackwell, chief executive of the Pensions Insurance Corporation (PIC), famously described the rise of superfunds as “terrifying” in 2019.

She questions whether superfunds actually make it more likely that retirees are able to enjoy their “full benefits” and claims the structures present “moral hazard”, whereby trustees sell to superfunds simply because they are cheaper.

Blackwell adds: “The final one is the issue of how to prevent these underregulated entities, riven with conflicts of interest, becoming systemic risks. We saw what happened in the LDI crisis and this risk needs to be very carefully managed.”

True, at Clara, believes the regulation is much more robust than insurers suggest.

He said: “There was an appropriate challenge from the insurance industry… so it seemed like it was a vacuum. Now that vacuum has since been filled and TPR [The Pensions Regulator] has absolutely stepped up.”

Clara believes it can beef up its assets to at least £2bn in the next few years and hopes superfunds will eventually control £200bn of a £1.5 trillion market. Scale is the key to success.

“We do get benefits of scale because we’re able to invest our time and effort in investigating niche assets [and] we can invest in bigger, more ambitious infrastructure projects. We’re already seeing the benefits of that.”

Hunt is also keen to beef up the role of the Pension Protection Fund, the state-backed industry lifeboat that rescues schemes that fall into difficulty.

Its market-beating returns, averaging more than 9pc since 2011, and top-notch in-house investment team have caught the eye of politicians.

Handsome returns have allowed it to build up £12.1bn in rainy day funds, as well as invest in a range of diverse assets from forests in Tasmania to office buildings in Bristol. A fifth of its assets are invested in UK productive finance.

The Treasury will launch a consultation this winter on how the PPF “can act as a consolidator for schemes unattractive to commercial providers” that are “unserved by the market”.

Barry Kenneth, chief investment officer at the PPF and a former banker at Morgan Stanley, says it is ready to take on a wider role: “A new vehicle could help DB schemes achieve their ultimate goal of securing their members’ benefits as well as delivering greater investment in assets which support the UK economy.”

Insurers are already voicing their disquiet.

Kunal Sood, a managing director at Standard Life, part of FTSE 100 insurer Phoenix, says: “Any changes will need to be carefully designed in order to ensure strong protection for scheme members and ultimately taxpayers who may have to foot the bill if losses are realised.”

Senior Treasury sources say they are determined to push through change.

“I think it’s reasonable and right that we give small pension funds choices, so that there’s not just the insurance route, there’s the PPF route, there’s the superfunds route. I think the market should decide.

“What’s not going to happen is that they just carry on doing business the way they’ve always done it, because that leads to lower returns for pensioners, and less capitalisation of our high growth businesses than we actually need.”

Be that as it may, Clara’s business model is still based on securing a full buyout deal with an insurer within five to 10 years, limiting its investment options.

TPR rules are also geared towards getting DB schemes fit for buyout, limiting the amount of money that is likely to be pooled into a superfund.

At the moment, consolidation can “only be considered if the scheme cannot access buyout now” and “has no realistic prospect of buyout in the foreseeable future”.

John Kay, a leading economist who led a government review of the UK equity market a decade ago, believes TPR’s rules need to be reformed.

Speaking more broadly about the impact of regulation on investment, he says: “We’ve seen how damaging regulation can be when you have people who don’t have much clue what they’re doing who proliferate regulation that isn’t needed.”

He adds: “What has actually happened in terms of buyouts is we’ve imposed this purportedly risk-reducing regulation on funds, which just makes them pretty expensive.”

Lady Altmann says: “The whole idea of capitalism is based on the idea that you take risk and over the long run on average, you’ll be rewarded for it.

“There’s no guarantee some people won’t fail, but if you don’t take the risk, everything you do will cost a lot more money.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.