Enter a New Era of Disruption With Ksubi's SS23 Collection "SuperNet"

Australian cult-loved label KSUBI explores the liminal space between physical and digital with its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Dubbed "SuperNet," the range explores a new era of disruption in which creativity and technology grant infinite possibilities for self-expression.

The collection alludes to a new version of the creative outsider and explores the collision of nostalgia and futurism. KSUBI acknowledges its label as a zeitgeist advocate and embraces early web nostalgia through digitized patterns, pixelated florals, inverted nature, retro sports, NFT-style artworks and Metaverse references.

Highlights include custom dye treatments across denim and cargo pants to deliver a multi-layered color effect along with contrasting textures of leather, lurex and drill cotton that inject a sense of femininity unfastened. Meanwhile, hints of orchid and cobalt hues bring a sense of vibrancy to the collection. Elsewhere, versatile outerwear such as the "Emblem Boxy Biker Jacket" and the "Incognito Trench" capture the trend for the season.

Peep the unique campaign in the gallery above. KSUBI's SuperNet SS23 collection is now available to purchase from its website, in-store and select retailers.