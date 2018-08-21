Enter the Camping World Geared Up for the Championship now! Four elite NASCAR drivers will be competing for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship, and four fans will be there for the VIP experience of a lifetime and the chance of winning a brand-new RV. Weekly prizes from Camping World, including camping gear and race memorabilia, will also be part of the NASCAR Camping …

Weekly prizes from Camping World®, including camping gear and race memorabilia, will also be part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Ultimate Championship Experience. Enter now once per day from August 21 to October 2 for chances at the weekly prizes, Grand Prize and Ultimate Grand Prize by visiting here.

Keep entering for a chance at these prizes as eight NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers battle for the 2018 crown.:

Weekly Prizes

• Cooler

• Portable grill

• $250 Camping World Gift Card

• Hat autographed by select 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs drivers

• (2) Zero gravity recliners

• (2) VIP passes to a 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series™ race

Grand Prize

• Four (4) grand-prize trips for a winner and one guest to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday, November 16, including the following:

• Air/hotel accommodations

• $400 spending money

• VIP NASCAR Camping World Truck Series access (attend the driver/crew chief meeting, driver meet and greets, garage tours, etc.)

Ultimate Grand Prize

• Each Grand Prize winner will be randomly paired with an eligible NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship 4 driver. The one (1) Grand Prize winner whose paired driver wins the Championship will receive a brand-new Coleman RV.

NO PURCHASE OR MOBILE DEVICE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Ends 10/2/18. Must be a permanent legal resident of the contiguous U.S. or DC, legal age of majority (& at least 18) as of 8/21/18. Void in AK, HI, & where prohibited. Click here for Official Rules, which govern, & complete details.