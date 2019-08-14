Enter the 2019 Mock Draft World Championships

The 2019 Mock Draft World Championships challenges users to craft the best roster possible in FullTime Fantasy’s custom draft simulator. It’s perfect for first-time users and seasoned pros.

Players submit FREE teams, then watch each one climb the standings all year long. The fight is for the Grand Prize: $2,500 or the ultimate fantasy football experience. In lieu of taking the $2,500 Grand Prize, the winner can accept the following ultimate fantasy football experience:

• One (1) Entry into the 2019 Fantasy Football World Championship - Learn More (valued $1,795)

• Two (2) night stay at a Las Vegas hotel (to be determined - valued up to $500)

• Two (2) roundtrip tickets to Las Vegas from anywhere in the continental United States (valued up to $800)





Mock Draft World Championship Summary

Practice for draft day with FullTime Fantasy’s mock draft tool, and enter the drafted team into the contest to win cash and prizes.

• Use the mock draft tool, which has been preset for FullTime Fantasy’s scoring and lineup rules, to create a team of 16 players.

• Each mock draft will have a total of 12 teams; one team is drafted by you; all the other teams are drafted by the simulator. Only teams drafted and submitted by human participants are entered into the contest. No robots allowed!

• No need to enter a lineup each week. The system will pick your “best possible” lineup on Tuesday morning, following each week’s games.

• Weekly 10-man starting lineup: 1 QB, 2 RBs, 3 WRs, 1 TE, 1 PK, 1 DEF and 1 flex player (RB, WR or TE).

• The leaderboard’s overall standings are based on total starting lineup points scored during the entire 2019 NFL regular season (Week 1 through Week 17). Any official stat changes will be applied on Thursdays following each week’s NFL games.

• Draft until you're happy!











Eligibility

The Contest is open to persons who are: (a) Registered Users; (b) legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada (excluding Quebec) (for purposes of clarity, Puerto Rico is expressly excluded); and (c) at least eighteen (18) years old or age of majority, whichever is older in state of residence, at the date of registration in the Contest. Participants from the United States must agree to the Fulltime Fantasy Terms of Use prior to participation. Void where prohibited by law.

For purposes of these Official Rules, "Registered User" means a person who has successfully completed the registration form and has obtained a user Identification ("ID") and associated password ("Password") on the PlayFFWC website.

If you are not a Registered User, you may become a Registered User and obtain an ID and Password by completing the play.fulltimefantasy.com registration form. There is no fee or charge to become a Registered User.

Click here to view an in-depth breakdown of our scoring system!

Rules

Click here to view our week-to-week leaderboard!

An interview with the 2018 winner, Brian Nutt

FullTime Fantasy: What was your strategy in the 2018 World Championships?

Brian Nutt: I really went for running backs that were the triple threats–the ability to run, catch passes, and score touchdowns.



FF: Any players you were avoiding? Busts?

BN: I wanted to take my quarterbacks late and figured I could get quality in the later rounds, while adding another quality RB, WR or TE earlier in the draft. That worked to my favor, as I was able to snag Jared Goff, one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy this season, at an extremely discounted price.



FF: If you could do it over again, would you go 2 QB, 6 RB, 5 WR, 2 TE, 1 PK, 1 DEF?

BN: Yes, I like having the options, the only thing I might change would be if there was still a quality third TE, I might go with one less WR. Tight ends are so hit or miss and it’s good to have options for those up and down weeks.



Brian Nutt will be back in 2019 to defend his Mock Draft World Champion title. Keep your eyes glued to FullTime Fantasy because the next Mock Draft World Championship is officially LIVE!