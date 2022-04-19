Entelar Signs Reseller Agreement with Radware

Radware Ltd.

Entelar to offer Radware’s application and network security solutions

AUCKLAND, New Zealand and MAHWAH, N.J., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Entelar announced today that they have signed a reseller agreement. As part of the agreement, Entelar is expanding its vendor offerings to include Radware’s application and network security solutions. Entelar, a New Zealand-owned IT distributor and subsidiary of Spark NZ Trading Limited, has its roots in aftermarket services and reverse logistics in the information and communications technology (ICT) space.



Entelar’s chief executive officer, Victoria Mahan said, “We are really excited to announce this partnership with Radware, which enhances our portfolio and helps to support our customers in providing cyber security solutions to their clients. Partnering with Radware is another example of our investment in New Zealand and our ambitions for growth.”

For application security, Radware delivers web application firewall (WAF), bot manager, API security, and DDoS protection solutions. The security solutions are built on patented behavioural-based algorithms that learn behaviour traffic patterns and then separate malicious and legitimate traffic to deliver a higher level of security with lower false positives. For network security, Radware’s DefensePro® DDoS protection automatically defends against burst, DNS, and TLS/SSL attacks, as well as ransom DDoS campaigns, IoT botnets, and other types of cyber-threats.

Josh Bahlman, Spark Group CISO, general manager of Telco Cloud, and Entelar board director said, “Spark has long been working with Radware. By establishing this new partnership with Entelar, it allows us to provide the next evolution of products and services to the market. Given the evolution of attacks saturating networks as well as attacking web applications, Radware has always provided extremely advanced and innovative solutions. I’m looking forward to seeing how we can take this partnership to help New Zealand businesses and network operators, large and small, further increase the maturity of New Zealand’s cyber security posture.”

“We look forward to working with Entelar to deliver state-of-the-art cyber protection for its customers,” said Mathew Gomizel, Radware’s regional director for Australia and New Zealand. “In today’s threat landscape, companies can no longer afford to sacrifice protection for innovation. The risks are too high. Radware offers them frictionless security, which delivers maximum protection while keeping their business agile and competitive.”

Radware has built technology alliances with industry leaders, including Cisco and Nokia, to develop and deliver world-class technology solutions. These alliances create integrated and enhanced business solutions to enable joint customers to secure their business futures.



About Entelar

Entelar is a Spark-owned and operated subsidiary that specialises in distribution and services within the ICT/IT industry in New Zealand. Over the last 16 years, Entelar has been the leader in the after sales and service experience for mobile customers and the brands they know and love. Core to the company’s success and growth are its partnerships with industry-leading vendors, and its current portfolio includes Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia, Samsung, ACCO Brands, and Ekahau. In 2017, Entelar was appointed as a full distributor of all of Cisco Systems’ products and solutions.

About Spark NZ Trading Limited

Spark NZ Trading Limited is a supplier of telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. The company provides a range of telecommunications, information technology, media and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet television (TV); cloud, security and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

