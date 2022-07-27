Ensysce Biosciences Announces Positive Bioequivalence (BE) Study Data of Novel "TAAP" Opioid PF614 and Provides Timing of Corporate Update Call

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.
·7 min read
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.

~ BE Study of PF614 Represents Critical Progress Toward FDA Approval ~
~ Supports the 505(b)(2) Regulatory Path for Clinical Development of PF614 ~

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety to reduce abuse and overdose, announced today the data from the Part B, Bioequivalence (BE) arm of the PF614-102 study examining the Company's novel Trypsin-Activated Abuse-Protected (TAAP) Opioid, PF614.

The BE study follows the successful completion of the multi-ascending twice-daily dosing study of PF614 and compared the release of oxycodone from PF614 versus OxyContin® administered to subjects in both fasted and fed states. This data is critical to understand future prescribing criteria for PF614 as an agent bioequivalent to OxyContin and therefore may be developed through the 505(b)(2) regulatory path as defined by the FDA.

Dr. Nily Osman, Chief Medical Officer of Ensysce, commented, "We continue to be highly encouraged by our progress towards bringing to market this important therapeutic option for pain management, especially the finding that the fed or fasting state has little effect on oxycodone absorption from PF614 in contrast to other commercial products. This may prove important for those ill patients lacking appetite when requiring pain medication. The completion of this study is a critical milestone for Ensysce and we believe a major step toward providing physicians a safer option to alleviate the suffering of patients."

Commenting on the Company's progress, Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO of Ensysce, stated, "We have made strong advances across our clinical development of PF614 and are extremely pleased with the positive data from this BE study as we believe it positions PF614 to be a safer alternative to OxyContin. We are building the foundation of clinical data to support PF614 in a New Drug Application to realize our mission of bringing a unique pipeline of safer products onto the market and helping the millions who experience severe pain."

In the BE study arm conducted in healthy volunteers (n=57), pharmacokinetics of oxycodone released from PF614 100 mg capsule was determined when taken with high-fat high-calorie (HFHC) meal, as well as in the fasted state, compared with OxyContin 40 mg dosed with an HFHC meal and in the fasted state.

PF614 100 mg capsule administration produced oxycodone peak plasma concentrations (Cmax: mean 49.56 and 59.72 ng/mL;) under fasted or fed conditions respectively after a median 6.0 hours (Tmax: Range 2 - 8h). Mean area under the concentration versus time curve (AUCinf) under each condition was 571 h*ng/mL (fasted) and 652 h*ng/mL (fed). Variability in Cmax and AUC0-inf of oxycodone under fasting versus fed were 20% and 14% respectively.

Following OxyContin 40 mg tablet administration under fasting conditions, peak plasma concentrations and AUC of oxycodone (Cmax: mean 47.90 ng/mL; AUCinf: mean 510 h*ng/mL) were noted after a median 4.4 hours (T max: Range 2 - 6 h). Under fed conditions, the oxycodone mean Cmax was 67.55 ng/mL and the AUCinf was 584 h*ng/mL. Variability in Cmax and AUCinf of oxycodone following OxyContin administration under fasting versus fed condition were 41% and 14%, respectively.

It was found that PF614 conformed to the FDA bioequivalence acceptance criteria for the area under the curve (AUC) and maximal blood concentration (Cmax) when compared to OxyContin under both fasted and fed conditions.

The Company believes that the BE data from this study will support the 505(b)(2) regulatory path for clinical development of PF614, an abbreviated pathway to FDA approval. This pathway allows reference to available safety and clinical data from an approved product, and the BE data established by this study will move PF614 closer to registration. This positive BE data should allow the company to move to discussing Phase 3 plans with the agency at an end-of-Phase 2 meeting in 2023.

PF614 is designed as an abuse-protective agent with trypsin-activated abuse protection (TAAP). TAAP chemical modification inactivates the active ingredient in Ensysce's opioid products including PF614 and provides abuse protection and resistance to manipulation and other forms of recreational drug abuse. This study builds on the safety and pharmacokinetic results of the initial PF614 Phase 1 and 1b (Part A) studies and is designed to improve the understanding of how PF614 compares to currently available commercial products.

As previously announced, the clinical study PF614-102 entitled "A Phase 1b, Randomized, 2-Part Single-Center Study to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetics (PK) and Safety of Multiple-Ascending Oral Doses (MAD) of PF614 and the Food Effect and Bioavailability/BE of Single Oral Doses of PF614 Relative to OxyContin in Healthy Adult Subjects" was conducted by Matthew Johnston, MD, PRA Health Sciences, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Corporate Update Call

Management will host a corporate update conference call on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 11:00am ET to provide a corporate update and review the recently discussed results from the BE study of PF614. The call will conclude with Q&A from participants. An accompanying presentation will be posted prior to the call to the Company's investor relations website.

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Time: 11:00am ET
U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792
International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8263
Conference ID: 13731880
Webcast: ENSC Corporate Update Call

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing a unique, tamper-proof treatment option for pain that minimizes the risk of both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse, reducing the human and economic cost. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as "may," "intends," "can," "might," "will," "expect," "plan," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The product candidates discussed are in clinic and not approved and there can be no assurance that the clinical programs will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that Ensysce will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that any product candidate will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Ensysce's management that, although Ensysce believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Ensysce expected. In addition, Ensysce's business is subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including among others, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials; expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; potential safety concerns related to, or efficacy of, Ensysce's product candidates; the availability or commercial potential of product candidates; the ability of Ensysce to fund its continued operations, including its planned clinical trials; the dilutive effect of stock issuances from our fundraising; and Ensysce's and its partners' ability to perform under their license, collaboration and manufacturing arrangements. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Ensysce's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Ensysce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact
Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:
MZ Group North America
Shannon Devine
203-741-8811
ENSC@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709913/Ensysce-Biosciences-Announces-Positive-Bioequivalence-BE-Study-Data-of-Novel-TAAP-Opioid-PF614-and-Provides-Timing-of-Corporate-Update-Call

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be h

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m