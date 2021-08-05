Ensysce Biosciences Announces Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Patent Entitled “Compositions Comprising Enzyme-Cleavable Amphetamine Prodrugs and Inhibitors Thereof”

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Notice of Allowance for a patent entitled Compositions Comprising Enzyme-Cleavable Amphetamine Prodrugs and Inhibitors Thereof.



The invention comprises a method for controlled release of amphetamine to a patient using the Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform of Ensysce, which has been applied previously to the company’s opioid products, to reduce abuse. The allowed claims also cover administering these amphetamine prodrugs with a GI enzyme inhibitor, in accordance with Ensysce’s Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platform, providing overdose protection to this class of agents.

“We are pleased to be growing our patent portfolio,” said Ensysce CEO Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick. “This issuance provides the company with another possibility to build our pipeline of products for ADHD indications. We believe that our TAAP and MPAR™ platforms applied to this category of prescription drugs are unique in the industry.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication. Such factors can be found in Ensysce’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and also in the Form S-4 and Ensysce’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed on June 16, 2021. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Ensysce undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise.

About Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover, Alex Thompson

(949) 574-3860

Ensysce@gatewayir.com



