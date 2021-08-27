Ensurge Micropower ASA - Financial Report - First Half 2021

Oslo, 27 August 2021

Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") today released its interim report for the first half of 2021 and the condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 June 2021 for the Ensurge Micropower ASA group.

Report highlights include:

Recent achievements

- On track for initial roll-based customer samples in Q4

- Validated battery cell performance with roll-to-roll depositions on ultrathin 10-micron steel rolls to enable unmatched energy densities while validating path to production scale with roll-based manufacturing

- Received and validated key cell-stacking equipment to efficiently enable energy capacities required for hearables, wearables, and connected sensors markets

- Signed customer agreement with global leader in medical hearables market, in addition to previously announced Fortune Global 500 wearables customer, with further customer agreements in pipeline

- Appointed globally recognized, award-winning energy storage innovator Dr. Shirley Meng to the Company’s Technical Advisory Board

- Hired electronics industry veteran Vijay Parmar as VP Sales & Marketing to lead go-to-market activities





CEO Kevin Barber will discuss the Company's progress via web conference on Friday, 27 August 2021 at 8:00am Central European Summer Time. At the time of the event, the conference can be accessed at https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210827_5/ . Following the event, a recording will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ensurge.com/investor-relations/presentations-webcasts/





About Ensurge

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation™ with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

