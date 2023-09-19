How to ensure the Garrick stays men-only

Lunch at the Garrick is not an exclusively male affair - Julian Barrow

Alarm bells at the Garrick. In 2011, a leading barrister, Michael Beloff KC, concluded that the club was within its rights to grant membership to men only. Now, however, he’s reversed his opinion – and has reportedly suggested that the club was “likely to provoke an expensive lawsuit” if it continued to deny membership to women.

Presumably this news will give fresh hope to the feminist campaigners, such as Cherie Blair, who have long demanded that the Garrick let women join. As always when this issue is discussed, however, one question remains unanswered.

Why exactly do these feminists think women would want to join?

Clearly they believe that the club’s membership policy is sexist. Logically, therefore, they must also believe that the club’s members are sexist, for choosing to belong to a club that maintains such a policy. But in that case, why are they so eager for women to join? Why would they encourage women to spend their free time in the company of men they consider to be horrid, unreconstructed chauvinists? Surely they should urge them to stay as far away as possible.

In saying this, however, I may inadvertently have hit upon a solution to the Garrick’s problem. If the club wishes to remain gentlemen-only, it should simply release a statement like the following.

“The members of this club are, without exception, sexist, reactionary, stuffy, narrow-minded, chauvinist pigs. And that is the very reason why we must continue to deny membership to women. It’s to reduce the risk of their ever encountering these appallingly old-fashioned men.

“By maintaining an exclusively male membership, we can prevent women from being subjected to their shockingly unprogressive opinions and politically incorrect jokes. In the 21st century, no woman should be forced to endure such distress.

“And that is why, in the interests of women, we pledge to do everything in our power to stop them joining.”

Doubtless the Garrick’s existing members will feel somewhat put out at being traduced by their own club in this fashion. But if it’s the only way to guarantee that tradition is preserved, I’m sure they can put up with it.

When will the Left stop obsessing about Charlotte Owen?

Three whole months have now passed since Boris Johnson unexpectedly awarded a life peerage to Charlotte Owen, his 30-year-old former aide. Yet the Left, it seems, still haven’t got over it. In fact, judging from a thunderous new tirade by Alan Rusbridger, the former editor of The Guardian, they’re even more furious about it than ever.

In the latest issue of Prospect magazine – whose readers, incidentally, once voted Russell Brand the fourth most important thinker in the world – Mr Rusbridger declares that if you aren’t incensed by the elevation of Baroness Owen, you jolly well should be.

“There is almost nothing to know about Charlotte Owen,” he fumes. “She is a blank sheet of paper. She has done very little of note. She has no discernible views about anything. The sum total of her achievements would barely stretch to the full 280 characters of a tweet… And now she’s a Baroness!”

I’m not suggesting Mr Rusbridger is wrong. What he says is hard to dispute. Baroness Owen is the youngest ever life peer. Her career accomplishments are meagre, her experience minimal. I do understand, therefore, why so many people on the Left deplore Mr Johnson’s decision.

I can’t help innocently wondering, however, how they would have responded if it had been the other way round – that is, if a Labour government had awarded a life peerage to a 30-year-old female aide with minimal experience. Would the Left have been equally outraged?

Perhaps they would. But there is, I feel, an alternative possibility. Which is that they would have dismissed all criticism of their new peer as misogynist. Not to mention ageist.

“How typical of the Tories’ sickening contempt for young people!” they would have railed. “No wonder the young don’t vote for them, when they sneer so disdainfully at a woman who has made history by becoming the youngest ever life peer at the age of just 30. Why, they should be celebrating her incredible achievement, not belittling her in this repellently snobbish manner. And anyway, it’s high time the antiquated, fogeyish and out-of-touch House of Lords received an injection of youth. How shameful it is that, until now, our upper chamber has always been dominated overwhelmingly by old white men. We urgently need more 30-year-old peers. Twenty-something peers. Teenage peers. Peerages at 16…”

I’m only guessing, of course. We can’t know for sure how the Left would respond in such a scenario.

But I suspect that, in the not too distant future, we’ll find out.

Way of the World is a twice-weekly satirical look at the headlines aiming to mock the absurdities of the modern world. It is published at 7am every Tuesday and Saturday

