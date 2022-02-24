ENSU - Key information relating to reverse share split and change of ISIN

Ensurge Micropower ASA

Reference is made to the reverse share split that was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the “Company”) today, 24 February 2022.

Please note the following key information for the reverse share split:

Date on which the corporate action was made public: 3 February 2022

Reverse split ratio: 9 old shares give 1 new share

Last day including right: 9 March 2022

Ex-date: 10 March 2022

Record date: 11 March 2022

Date of approval: 24 February 2022

In connection with the reverse share split, the Company's shares will be transferred to a new ISIN.

Please note the following information for the change of ISIN:

Issuer: Ensurge Micropower ASA

Previous ISIN: NO0010299068

New ISIN: NO0012450008

Date of ISIN change: 10 March 2022

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of Continuing Obligations in the Euronext Oslo Børs Rule Book II.



