The Ensign Group Adds Two Skilled Nursing Facilities in California

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of the following skilled nursing facilities in California:



Arrowhead Springs Healthcare, a 119-bed skilled nursing facility located in San Bernardino, California; and

Desert Mountain Care Center, a 99-bed skilled nursing facility located in Indio, California.

The acquisitions were effective February 1, 2022. The acquisition of Arrowhead Springs Healthcare includes the real estate and operations at the facility. Desert Mountain Care Center will be subject to a long-term, triple net lease.

“We are very excited to add these facilities to our California operations, which will strengthen our local clusters and further our ability to provide top-notch care to the patients we serve,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “We are also thrilled to continue to add to our ever-growing real estate portfolio,” he added.

"We are excited to work with the caregivers at each of these facilities and the local healthcare communities to meet and exceed the clinical, emotional and social needs of each patient and their family," added Adam Willits, President of Flagstone Healthcare Central LLC, Ensign’s California-based portfolio subsidiary.

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 248 healthcare operations, 22 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign owns 101 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 248 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

