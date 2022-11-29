Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ensign Energy Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0036 = CA$10m ÷ (CA$3.2b - CA$283m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Ensign Energy Services has an ROCE of 0.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 8.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ensign Energy Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Ensign Energy Services.

So How Is Ensign Energy Services' ROCE Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that Ensign Energy Services has broken into profitability. The company now earns 0.4% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

What We Can Learn From Ensign Energy Services' ROCE

To bring it all together, Ensign Energy Services has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

