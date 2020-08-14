Enservco Reports 2020 Second Quarter and Six-Month Financial Results

Company Updates Investors on Progress Toward Refinancing Debt, Including Recent East West Bank Grant of 45 Day Extension to Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility



Chairman Rich Murphy’s Investment Fund Plans to Convert Approximately $1.5 Million of Subordinated Debt into Enservco Common Stock

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today reported financial results for its second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2020.

“As expected, second quarter results reflected reduced customer activity due to lower commodity prices and the economic slowdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have taken decisive steps to bring our cost structure in line with lower revenue levels and year to date have taken more than $4.0 million in annualized costs out of the business,” said Rich Murphy, chairman and acting CEO. “The slowdown has continued into the third quarter, but we are now preparing for an expected increase in customer activity in our upcoming heating season and have taken advantage of the downturn to redeploy assets to stronger markets. Consequently, we are well positioned to meet demand from our customer base.

“We continue our efforts to refinance our bank debt in seeking to strengthen our balance sheet,” Murphy added. “We have been working diligently with East West Bank and potential new funding sources to secure a debt refinancing package that would include a combination of debt and equity with the goal of substantially reducing our overall debt and increasing shareholders’ equity,” Murphy continued. “This refinancing process is ongoing and there is no assurance of a successful outcome. However, we are encouraged by our progress and the effort being invested by all involved parties, including East West Bank, which, in order to support negotiations, on August 10, 2020, granted Enservco a 45-day extension on the maturity date of our senior secured revolving credit facility.

“In addition, in order to increase shareholders’ equity and reduce debt, my investment firm, Cross River Partners, has agreed to convert approximately $1.5 million in subordinated debt and accrued interest into unregistered Enservco common stock at a 50% premium to the August 13, 2020, closing price as agreed with our independent directors.”

Second Quarter Results

Total revenue in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $2.1 million versus $6.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Production services revenue declined to $1.4 million from $3.8 million year over year and generated a segment loss of $431,000 compared to a segment profit of $492,000.

Completion services revenue declined to $758,000 from $2.5 million year over year and generated a segment loss of $758,000 versus a segment loss of $594,000.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter declined to $6.0 million from $9.3 million due to lower costs of providing production and completion services and to the Company’s across the board cost reduction efforts, partially offset by severance costs and fees incurred with the Company’s debt refinancing efforts. In total, the Company has taken approximately $4.0 million in annualized costs out of the business since the first of the year. Sales, general and administrative expense declined to $1.2 million from $1.5 million year over year. Depreciation and amortization expense decreased to $1.3 million from $1.4 million.

Net loss in the second quarter was $4.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.



Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was a negative $2.1 million compared to a negative $1.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Six Month Results

Total revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, was $11.5 million versus $31.2 million in the same period a year ago.

Production services revenue declined to $4.6 million from $8.0 million year over year and had a segment loss of $723,000 compared to a segment profit of $1.3 million in the prior year.

Completion services revenue declined to $6.9 million from $23.2 million in the same period last year and generated a segment profit of $455,000, down from a segment profit $8.1 million year over year.

