EnsembleIQ Celebrates Top Women Awards, Honoring Women Leading the Retail, Technology, Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Hospitality Industries, Empowering Them to Share Insights and Connections That Grow Businesses and Careers

EnsembleIQ

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, is championing the careers of women in these industries. Through awards programs designed specifically for and to celebrate women leaders, EnsembleIQ has created nine communities of top women, which enable the sharing of insights and connections to grow their businesses and careers. Six of these annual awards ceremonies take place in October and November.



“At EnsembleIQ, we believe it’s vital to further the careers of women in the industries we serve. We are committed to recognizing excellence and helping women leaders build their knowledge and personal networks,” said Jennifer Litterick, CEO, EnsembleIQ. “In addition, we have created a strong diversity, equity and inclusion program at EnsembleIQ. It not only advances women within the workplace, but it also creates an environment where all team members are seen, embraced and given a platform to express who they are as individuals as well as what that brings to the company.”

EnsembleIQ top women awards ceremonies taking place in October and November include:

Story continues

EnsembleIQ top women awards ceremonies next taking place in 2023 include:

To learn more about any of EnsembleIQ’s annual awards programs honoring women leading the retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality industries, contact EnsembleIQ here .

To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com . Stay connected with EnsembleIQ on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .

Media Contact

Joe Territo

Executive Vice President, Content and Communications

EnsembleIQ

jterrito@ensembleiq.com



