Ensemble Health Partners Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CINCINNATI, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners, Inc. (“Ensemble”), an industry leader in healthcare revenue cycle management, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Ensemble intends to list its Class A common stock under the ticker symbol “ENSB” on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, SVB Leerink, Baird, and William Blair are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering. Academy Securities and Loop Capital Markets are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

About Ensemble

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. We offer end-to-end revenue cycle solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to clients across the country.

