Ensemble Health Partners Announces Expanded Strategic Revenue Cycle Collaboration with Nicklaus Children’s

Ensemble Health Partners
Cincinnati, Ohio, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”), the industry leader in revenue cycle management, announced today that is expanding its strategic revenue cycle management collaboration with Nicklaus Children’s Health System. Since 2020, Ensemble has worked closely with Nicklaus Children’s to implement best practices in support of revenue cycle, health information management and patient access areas that have led to improvements in financial outcomes and patient experiences. With continued success in mind, Nicklaus Children’s is now fully transitioning all areas under revenue cycle management to Ensemble.

“An innovative, technology-enabled approach to revenue cycle paired with our people is a proven model that has consistently delivered significant financial improvement for the health systems we serve,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with a world-renowned name in healthcare that shares in our mission of redefining the possible and our vision of creating excellence and innovation in patient care.”

“We are pleased to expand our work with Ensemble and continue to leverage their expertise and technological innovation in the revenue cycle industry,” said Dawn Javersack, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Nicklaus Children’s Health System. “Our strategic collaboration supports our mission of inspiring hope and promoting lifelong health by providing the best care to every child.”

Ensemble partners with more than 280 hospitals across the United States to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences. Ensemble works with its partners to create a hands-on approach to help health systems forge a healthier path forward to improve financial performance, the billing process and customer service, enabling providers to focus on improving outcomes and reinvesting into patient care and the patient experience.

“At Ensemble, we believe in fostering an environment of innovation. The great work that our revenue cycle operators perform connects directly to the positive outcomes for patients and communities,” said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer of Ensemble. “Nicklaus Children’s, along with the Ensemble team, shares a strong commitment to creating excellent patient experiences. It is a privilege to serve as their trusted strategic partner.”

To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com. To learn more about Nicklaus Children’s, visit NicklausChildrens.org.

About Ensemble Health Partners
Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. The company offers end-to-end revenue cycle solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to clients across the country. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.

About Nicklaus Children’s Health System
Nicklaus Children's Health System (NCHS) is the parent organization of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. The 309-bed nonprofit hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, was founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International and is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report. The health system also includes Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, the organization's 501c3 fundraising arm; a network of nonprofit outpatient centers and urgent care centers situated in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties; Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists, a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary; and an ambulatory surgery center. NCHS is the region's only healthcare system exclusively for children.

CONTACT: Kendall Herold Ensemble Health Partners 704-765-3715 Kendall.Herold@ensemblehp.com


