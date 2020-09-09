Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to significant investment in affordable housing in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The government of Canada, along with the City of Ottawa will be making an announcement related to housing in Ottawa.

Media are invited to join The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, Jim Watson, Mayor of Ottawa, and Mathieu Fleury, Councillor and Chair of Ottawa Community Housing Corporation, for the announcement.

Date:

Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

Time:

9:00 a.m.

Location:

280 Rochester Street

Ottawa, ON

Note: Attendees will be asked to complete a contact tracing form and maintain physical distancing at this announcement. Masks and/or face-coverings are required.

