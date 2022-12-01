Enrollment down at Edgewood Elementary

School District 10 is looking at all options to keep Edgewood Elementary open as the school has only two students this year, and both are set to go to Burton Elementary next year.

The school has one class – for K-3 students – and the two remaining pupils are in grade 3.

No kindergarten students are yet enrolled for the 2023-24 school year, but parents have until February to register.

“There is no intent to close the school,” SD 10 Superintendent Peter Dubinsky said. “We will look to every possible option to not only keep the school open, but to grow enrollment and provide educational service to the Edgewood community and surrounding area.”

Until the 2019-2020 school year, Edgewood Elementary had a K-3 class and a grades 4-7 class. The older students were moved to Burton as Edgewood struggled to fill that class at the time. As Edgewood’s younger students have grown, the class size at Burton has ballooned while Edgewood hasn’t seen new kindergarten students to refresh the rolls.

Plans for the school could include the reintroduction of a grades 4-7 class or more support for online learning students. Dubinsky said they may allow students to move back to Edgewood for grades 4-7 instruction, though no student would be forced to move. It is currently about a half hour bus ride for those living in Edgewood to attend Burton.

“We feel very confident that – through the efforts of the school and staff and community – that we can ensure that there are students at the school next year,” Dubinsky said. “There’s no intention in closing the school at all.”

Dubinsky did acknowledge that if there were no new students and an alternative solution could not be found, closure is possible. He said he is not ready to entertain that idea as they won’t really know where they stand until the February registration deadline.

“I don’t want to doomsday this because we simply don’t know,” he said.

The Edgewood School also hosts the Inonoaklin Valley Reading Centre, which functions as the town library. They have a longstanding agreement with the district to use the facility two days per week and are currently reviewing the terms of this agreement. If the school were forced to close, this would put the future of the Reading Centre in doubt.

According to Dubinsky, the district has no intention of closing off access to Reading Centre users, but did say the district is revisiting all of its joint use agreements to modernize them and take into account rising costs.

“The Reading Centre has had a joint use agreement with School District 10 for over 40 years,” said Nina Ewings, secretary of the Reading Centre. “We are finding it a bit difficult that we have been asked to revamp our user agreement.”

During the COVID pandemic, Reading Centre use was restricted to time outside of school hours. This has meant more time with the lights on and additional cleaning by a custodian employed by the district. That additional cost is not factored in to the current agreement.

“Traditionally we haven’t been asked to pay anything,” Ewings said.

Dubinsky said he is certain they will be able to come to an agreement that is equitable and fair to both sides but that “we do have to look at the cost of keeping our schools open beyond the instructional day.”

“There is no intention to shift the general intent of that user agreement,” Dubinsky said. “There will be no substantial change.”

The district also plans to continue the general maintenance schedule of the school despite enrollment, including moving forward with any planned projects.

“We have an obligation to make sure all of our facilities are up to date and maintained,” Dubinsky said. “When it’s time to update, whether it’s windows or doors or flooring, we do that.”

He added that extra funding is provided by the Province for geographically unique schools like Edgewood. This means the district won’t have to pull funding away from other schools for one with just two students.

In terms of Edgewood’s future prospects, Dubinsky is seeking to hear from any community members who may be enrolling their kids in school next year. Parents have until February to register for kindergarten, but Dubinsky wants to get a sense of what the need is going to be as soon as possible.

“We want to make sure if there are students in the community, the school is there,” he said.

Mark Page, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice