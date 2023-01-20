As enrollment dips, UNC opens door to more out-of-state students at five campuses

Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi
·6 min read

The University of North Carolina Board of Governors has raised the out-of-state freshman enrollment cap at five universities, from 18% to 25%.

East Carolina University, the University of North Carolina at Asheville, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Western Carolina University all received permission to admit more students from outside North Carolina.

Enrollment caps were initially set at 18% in 1986 board policy as a way to promote in-state enrollment. When universities exceed caps for two consecutive years, they must pay a fine based on the total excess out-of-state freshmen enrolled.

In recent months, the board has loosened some limits on out-of-state students, signaling a focus on abating university enrollment decreases and associated funding shortfalls.

For the first time in nine years, the UNC system has experienced a decrease in overall student enrollment, according to the 2022 UNC Fall Enrollment Report.

A fall 2022 decline in enrollment among students from North Carolina, was offset by the increase in new out-of-state freshmen enrollment, according to the report. The UNC system also saw enrollment demand in excess of capacity from out-of-state first-time freshmen for fall 2022.

In April, the board raised North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and North Carolina Central University’s caps to 35% while Elizabeth City State University’s cap was raised to 50%.

Previously, the board raised the cap to 25% at all five of the system’s HBCUs, including Fayetteville State University, Winston-Salem State University and the three referenced above.

No leeway for busting limits

Despite the focus on abetting losses, universities do not get leeway when it comes to paying the penalties if they violate out-of-state student caps.

A statue of the four students who staged a civil rights sit-in at a Greensboro lunch counter in 1960 stands on the campus at N.C. A&amp;T University in Greensboro NC on Jan. 23, 2014. From left: David Richmond, Franklin McCain, Ezell Blair, Jr., and Joseph McNeil. For story on the state of historically black universities in North Carolina, of which A&amp;T is one.
A statue of the four students who staged a civil rights sit-in at a Greensboro lunch counter in 1960 stands on the campus at N.C. A&T University in Greensboro NC on Jan. 23, 2014. From left: David Richmond, Franklin McCain, Ezell Blair, Jr., and Joseph McNeil. For story on the state of historically black universities in North Carolina, of which A&T is one.

This November, the board approved a $1.97 million penalty for NC A&T in Greensboro. During the 2022-23 fiscal year, the historically Black research university exceeded its 35% cap by 171 students.

This was the heftiest fine any system university has had to pay in the past 20 years, according to data provided by The UNC System.

During the November meeting where NC A&T was fined, BOG board member Joel Ford voted against the penalty.

“Fundamentally speaking, we have campuses and in time, environments that are struggling with enrollment, and here we have one of our HMSI’s (historically minority-serving institution) that is experiencing historical seasonal growth,” he said.

“I cannot support a policy that’s going to take $2 million away from a university when in reality they can use every dime they can get to continue that mission,“ said Ford.

Out-of-state students can often pay double or even five times more than in-state students, making them an alluring financial prospect for universities.

In fiscal year 2021-2022, NC A&T had revenue of over $43 million, with 52% of its funds coming from state appropriations, over 28% from nonresident tuition and under 17% from resident tuition, according to data shared by the UNC System.

Between fiscal year 2017-2018 to 2021-2022, NC A&T’s out-of-state funds grew by 47% and in-state funds by 5%. Appropriations grew by 24%. By comparison, the UNC System saw appropriations grow by 17%, in-state-tuition funds by 3% and out-of-state tuition funds by 8%.

State fiscal years run from July 1 of one calendar year through June of the next year, meaning the 2023 fiscal year goes through June.

Following Ford’s comments, Jim Holmes, who is chairman of the Committee on Budget and Finance, said that this topic “requires conversation and deliberate thinking versus just a change at the board level,” he said.

He added that he had discussed the fine with A&T Chancellor Harold Martin and that he did not “know that he likes the penalty. But he certainly accepted the penalty,” Holmes said.

Performance matters

The board is fine-tuning details on the switch to a performance-weighted funding model, which would significantly affect the way universities are funded.

Under this model, approved in April, state funds will be allocated based on a university’s performance, student outcomes and system goals rather than total enrollment. Goals include “elements of increasing undergraduate success, affordability, and overall productivity,” according to October and November board meeting materials.

“Recognizing that each institution would start these goals at varying baselines and face their own unique challenges and have varying resources, the performance goals for the new funding model will be data-driven,” according to board meeting materials.

Board of Governors Member Lee Roberts, said in an October board meeting that based on the enrollment in 2022 under the old funding model system universities would lose a total of $62 million in state funding but under the new model, they would lose $36 million.

East Carolina University in Greenville.
East Carolina University in Greenville.

The $26 million in savings show that performance based model “is doing what it was intended to do, which was minimize the whipsaw created by the old enrollment-driven model,” Roberts said. He added that 13 schools do better under the new performance model but two schools do slightly worse. He did not specify which universities might be affected negatively.

The N&O requested documents, including any analysis and reports, that detail how the different universities will be impacted funding wise under the performance-based model.

The UNC System replied that “a responsive public record does not yet exist” and that a report will likely be discussed and made public at the Board of Governors’ February meeting.

Other penalties paid by campuses exceeding out-of-state caps:

  • For the 2004-05 fiscal year: UNC Asheville was assessed a penalty of $97,570 for exceeding the 18% cap by 13 students. In fall 2004, at UNCA there were 140 out-of-state freshmen enrolled and 567 in-state freshmen enrolled.

  • For the 2009-10 fiscal year: ECU was assessed a penalty of $260,220 for exceeding the cap by 26 students . In fall 2009, in ECU there were 738 out-of-state freshmen enrolled and 3,218 in-state freshmen enrolled.

  • For the 2010-11 fiscal year: UNC Chapel Hill was assessed a penalty of $158,225 for exceeding the cap by 13 students. In fall 2010, in UNC Chapel Hill there were 726 out-of-state freshmen enrolled and 3,234 in-state freshmen enrolled.

  • For the 2015-16 fiscal year: UNC Chapel Hill was assessed a penalty of $1,041,017 for exceeding the cap by 76 students. In fall 2015, in UNC Chapel Hill there were 796 out-of-state freshmen enrolled and 3,280 in-state freshmen enrolled.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.

  • Matthews scores twice, Samsonov makes 37 saves as Maple Leafs down Jets 4-1

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor

  • Unheralded pass rusher Charles Omenihu steps up for 49ers

    When the San Francisco 49ers needed a game-changing defensive play in their playoff opener it wasn't one of their three first-team All-Pros who delivered. Instead it was under-the-radar pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who seems to have a knack for rising up on the playoff stage. Omenihu's strip sack against Geno Smith helped San Francisco take control in the second half of a 41-23 wild-card victory last week over Seattle and it was just the latest big postseason play he's provided in his short time

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Hubbard's fumble return gives Bengals 24-17 win over Ravens

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Sam Hubbard returned Tyler Huntley’s fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday night. Facing third-and-goal at the 1 with about 12 minutes left, Huntley tried to go over the top of the line for the go-ahead score. But he was stood up by Germaine Pratt and stripped by fellow linebacker Logan Wilson. The ball went right to Hubbard at the 2, and

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • You Can Play defends Ivan Provorov in controversial statement

    The You Can Play Project, a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports, defended "those who do not wish to participate" as allies in hockey on Thursday.

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • William Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers 5-4 in overtime

    TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty

  • Binnington makes 31 saves, Blues hold off Senators 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. St. Louis broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings. Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Acciari pounced on a miscue by Senators goalie Cam Talbot to make it 2-0. Talbot partially fanned on a clearing attempt, giving Acciari an open net. Neighbours s

  • Why Malachi Flynn is still an intriguing prospect to NBA teams

    Amit Mann is joined by Yahoo Sports Sr. NBA Writer Jake Fischer to explain why Malachi Flynn, who's had a fairly inconsistent term in the NBA, is still viewed as an attractive prospect by other NBA teams. Listen to the full episode discussing the latest rumours around the team on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Bills hang on for 34-31 wild-card win over Dolphins

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing by throwing two touchdown passes 3:11 apart in the third quarter, and rallying the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the injury-depleted Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card matchup on Sunday. Cole Beasley scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 6-yard catch, and Gabe Davis extended the lead to 34-24 with a 23-yard TD reception in a game where Buffalo squandered an early 17-0 lead. The Bills defense, which forced six punts and

  • Martin Jones, Lucas Raymond, Nikita Kucherov named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke

  • Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday. Their mini-rut — losing seven of eight — is in the rearview mirror at the moment. T