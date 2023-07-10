How do I enroll my child in Pre-K? Here’s a how-to guide for Georgia parents

If your child is 4 years old or turning 4 by Sept. 1, this guide is for you.

Get your tissues ready and break out the baby book, because your child is about to embark on their first year of school. Or pre-K, that is.

Of course, before they pick out a first day outfit and you prep your camera, you’ll need to handle some business first, so let’s go all the way to the beginning.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to enrolling your child in pre-K in Georgia.

Make sure your child is eligible

To enroll in Pre-K in the Peach State, your child must be a resident of Georgia and at least 4 years of age on Sept. 1 of the school year.

Gather documents

You must provide proof of eligibility, such as age and residency.

Proof of age includes a birth certificate, passport, hospital record of live birth, legal document, or an official document from another country.

Proof of residency includes a current lease, property tax notice, homeowner’s insurance bill, mortgage statement, current vehicle registration form, any utility bill listing your residence as the service address, a letter from a shelter, or a letter from your employer, if your employer provides housing.

Additional information about eligibility requirements can be found online.

Fill out Application

You will then need to fill out an application. Many programs accept applications online.

If your child is accepted after the initial application process, you’ll need to formalize your child’s enrollment by providing specific information about hearing, vision, dental and nutrition examination certificates as well as immunization records.

If you need to print these forms, they are also available online.

Find a program & apply

Pre-K programs in Georgia are offered by local school systems and child care learning centers. To find one for your child, you can use a search tool online.

If you are enrolling your child in a local school system pre-K, here are some things to remember:

School system pre-K programs require you to be a resident of the school system’s district.

They generally accept registration applications between January and mid-March.

These programs may limit how many schools your child may be considered for when you apply to the system’s Pre-K program.

If you are enrolling your child in a child care pre-K program, here are some things to remember:

These programs are not part of the local school system.

They have no state limit. Apply to as many centers as you please.

They may offer programs besides the state-funded Georgia Pre-K program, so make sure you’re applying to the no-cost program.

These programs do not have county residency requirements.

They generally accept registration applications around the same time as the local school system.

Please note:

Each provider/program may have different application and acceptance criteria. Contact the school system or child care program directly for requirements.

Complete and submit the application before the deadline. Check with each program directly for deadlines.

Unfortunately, applying does not guarantee that your child will be accepted.

Next steps

If your child is accepted and ready to be admitted into the program, you will be notified by mail, email or phone. You will then receive instructions to fully register your child.

If your child isn’t selected, they will be placed on a waiting list for when another child drops out or declines.

If you have any questions about enrolling your child in Georgia pre-K programs, contact the Department of Early Care and Learning by calling (404) 656-5957.