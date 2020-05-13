Enriched Life Home Care Services is Helping Michigan Citizens with High-Quality Caregiving Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Renowned homecare provider, Enriched Life Home Care Services, is helping the citizens of Michigan to cope with the COVID pandemic, by providing 24/7 customized home-care services. It will soon launch its health-care-oriented web-show to educate people about long-term health issues.

LIVONIA, MI / ACCESSWIRE / MAY 13, 2020 / The relevance of homecare and healthcare has never been brighter in the last few decades. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has crippled healthcare infrastructure across the world, as hundreds of thousands are stuck in hospitals fighting the ideas, while many more are confined desperately to their homes. Times are even tougher for the aged dependents and those with chronic illnesses. However, Enriched Life Home Care Services is doing its bit to provide quality home care amid the ongoing crisis and help people fight this unfortunate scenario.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

About Enriched Life Home Care Services

Enriched Life Home Care Services (ELHCS) is a full-service home care firm serving families and communities throughout Southeastern Michigan.

ELHCS was originally founded in 2013 and since then the company has been providing customized homecare services in Wayne, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Monroe counties. Owing to its top-class services, Enriched Life Home Care Services has received numerous awards over the last seven years - the most recent ones being the Top-Rated Local's Best State Award for the Home Care and Home Health Care Industry - 2019 and 2020.

One can argue that there are a number of options to choose from when it comes to homecare services. However, safety is one of the primary concerns when one thinks of letting in a stranger. All caregivers at ELHCS are background checked and verified strictly through rigorous screenings and their select interview stages. Affordability is yet another issue in regard to hiring personalized homecare. After having received hundreds of positive testimonials from numerous clients, it is fair to say that Enriched Life Home Care Services is a perfect balance of affordability, trust, and quality.

Story continues

Here is a soothing explanation of what ELHCS is all about: https://youtu.be/ZWcgn5aujCY

Launching a web-show about healthcare and long term care issues

In relevance to the existing global health scenario, Enriched Life Home Care Services is launching a new show called ‘All Home Care Matters'. The show sponsored by ELHCS itself will revolve around various health-related topics, with an aim to help families and communities learn about long-term care issues. "All Home Care Matters' will also feature a number of prominent names from the health-care industry. The show is scheduled to be aired this month on https://allhomecarematters.com/ as well as all major streaming stations and platforms.

Helping people cope amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc across the United States of America - making it the worst affected country in the world at the moment. The State of Michigan alone accounts for more than 4000 deaths. The situation has caused immense panic, especially among those elderly citizens living alone or suffering from chronic diseases like Alzheimer's, Dementia, etc.

Enriched Life Home Care Services is helping them cope up with the existing crisis, by deploying trustworthy, verified, and trained caregivers for customized home care. It is fair to say that ELHCS' homecare services have definitely comforted young people who have aged parents living all by themselves in these tough times.

In a scenario where people are literally confined to their homes for such a long period of time without interacting with others, it is not unusual to slip into mental instabilities involving depression, loneliness, etc. - especially for those living alone. ELHCS' home care services provided by compassionate caregivers is instilling a sense of companionship and care among such people, and helping them stay healthy - both mentally and physically, in these difficult times right in the comforts of their own homes.

ELHCS Services include - respite care, dementia & Alzheimer's care, auto accident care, dedicated senior care, companion care, special disability care, and home safety evaluation.

Media Details

Company: Enriched Life Home Care Services

Email: Care@elhcs.com

Website: https://www.elhcs.com/

Phone No: 734.744.6477

SOURCE: Enriched Life Home Care Services





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/589655/Enriched-Life-Home-Care-Services-is-Helping-Michigan-Citizens-with-High-Quality-Caregiving-Amid-the-COVID-19-Pandemic



