Do Enphase Energy's (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

See our latest analysis for Enphase Energy

How Fast Is Enphase Energy Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Enphase Energy has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Enphase Energy's EPS shot from US$1.26 to US$2.18, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 73% year-on-year growth like that. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Enphase Energy achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 64% to US$2.0b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Enphase Energy's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Enphase Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$30b company like Enphase Energy. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$765m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Enphase Energy Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Enphase Energy's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Enphase Energy very closely. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Enphase Energy that you should be aware of.

Although Enphase Energy certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Is role definition the cure to the Raptors' woes?

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd explain the importance of role definition in the NBA and why it could be influencing the Raptors' season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Martin Jones, Lucas Raymond, Nikita Kucherov named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Dadonov helps Canadiens shoot down Jets 4-1

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens had to deal with a depleted lineup on Tuesday night but still rose to the occasion. Juraj Slafkovsky, Joel Armia, Jake Evans and Jonathan Drouin all missed the game while Rem Pitlick and Rafael Harvey-Pinard were emergency call-ups. Trailing 1-0, Montreal scored four unanswered goals to earn a 4-1 win over the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets. “You’re always stronger collectively than you are individually,” said Habs coach Martin St. Louis. “We’re trying a

  • Binnington makes 31 saves, Blues hold off Senators 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. St. Louis broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings. Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Acciari pounced on a miscue by Senators goalie Cam Talbot to make it 2-0. Talbot partially fanned on a clearing attempt, giving Acciari an open net. Neighbours s

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Cards GM Ossenfort on rebuild: 'Ego will not be tolerated'

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Monti Ossenfort watched in dismay two years ago as Arizona's Kyler Murray ripped apart the Tennessee Titans defense, accounting for five touchdowns in Arizona's 38-13 victory. He's much more excited to see the quarterback again now that they're part of the same team. The 44-year-old Ossenfort was introduced on Tuesday as the Cardinals new general manager, coming to the organization following three years with the Titans and 15 years with the New England Patriots. He helped the

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin