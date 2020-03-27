Is Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

Badri Kothandaraman became the CEO of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in 2017. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Badri Kothandaraman's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Enphase Energy, Inc. is worth US$4.5b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.7m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$450k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We examined companies with market caps from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$5.4m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Enphase Energy stands. On an industry level, roughly 16% of total compensation represents salary and 84% is other remuneration. So it seems like there isn't a significant difference between Enphase Energy and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Enphase Energy has changed from year to year.

NasdaqGM:ENPH CEO Compensation March 27th 2020

Is Enphase Energy, Inc. Growing?

Enphase Energy, Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 121% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 97%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Enphase Energy, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 2541% over three years, Enphase Energy, Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It appears that Enphase Energy, Inc. remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. And given most shareholders are probably very happy with recent returns, you might even think that Badri Kothandaraman deserves a raise! It is relatively rare to see a modestly paid CEO when performance is so impressive. But it is even better if company insiders are also buying shares with their own money. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Enphase Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

