Enovix to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022

FREMONT, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2022, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, after the close of the market. Enovix will hold a conference call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on the same day to discuss the company’s business and financial results. To join the call, participants must first register here, where a dial-in number will be provided.



Enovix will issue a press release shortly after 1:00 PM PT on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, announcing that it has posted its Letter to Shareholders with financial results and management commentary on its investor relations website at https://ir.enovix.com.

A simultaneous live webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of Enovix’s website at https://ir.enovix.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enovix investor website for one year at https://ir.enovix.com.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company’s proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Charles Anderson

Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729

Email: canderson@enovix.com

The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

Phone: (323) 240-5796

Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kristin Atkins

Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934

Email: katkins@enovix.com



