‘Enough talk.’ Boise State is out of excuses after ‘disappointing’ loss at UTEP

Rachel Roberts, Ron Counts
·5 min read

There are losses and bad losses, and then there’s Boise State’s 27-10 loss to UTEP on Friday night at Sun Bowl Stadium.

Does it qualify as one of the worst in program history?

It certainly has all the hallmarks of a mind-boggling defeat. Consider the following: The Broncos’ defense, which entered No. 14 in the nation against the run and No. 2 on third down, surrendered 199 rushing yards and eight third-down conversions to the Miners.

Boise State opponents were a combined 6-for-38 on third down before Friday’s game and averaging just 76.3 rushing yards. The Miners racked up nearly 200 despite losing their starting center and starting running back for a significant portion of the second half.

And this is a UTEP (2-3) squad that committed seven — yes, seven — turnovers in a 27-10 loss at New Mexico last week. Just two weeks ago, the Broncos beat that New Mexico team 31-14. The Miners, a 15-point underdog Friday night, are just 3-8 over their past 11 games and lost 54-13 to Boise State last season.

“We obviously were not our best tonight regardless of who we were missing,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. “We’re capable of being a lot better, and it starts with me.”

UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison looked nearly flawless, completing his first nine passes and finishing 10-of-11 — a 91 percent completion percentage — with one touchdown, for a QB rating of 214.8. Hardison would have had two touchdown passes, but a 61-yard scoring play was negated in the first half by an ineligible receiver downfield penalty.

Meanwhile, the Boise State offense continued to look anemic, as senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier went just 13-for-34 for 93 yards and a touchdown. The Broncos’ biggest play of the night was a 28-yard reception by Latrell Caples. And the running game proved to be even worse, with the Broncos gaining just 84 yards on 19 carries.

Latrell Caples celebrates after a 28-yard reception against UTEP on Friday night. It was one of the very few big plays the offense came up with in a lowly performance.
Latrell Caples celebrates after a 28-yard reception against UTEP on Friday night. It was one of the very few big plays the offense came up with in a lowly performance.

“We have to get going here really quick,” Avalos said of the offense. “There’s enough talk that’s been done about it.”

Friday’s loss was arguably Boise State’s worst since falling 42-23 to Virginia in 2017, a defeat that snapped a 32-game nonconference home winning streak. Virginia had won just two games the season before and had lost 20 of its previous 21 road games. The Broncos were a 12.5-point favorite going in to that one.

It also brought back memories of the Broncos’ 31-24 defeat at the hands of New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium in 2015 despite being a 30-point favorite.

“It’s disappointing. It’s frustrating. It’s not how we want to play for sure,” defensive tackle Scott Matlock said. “So just gotta learn from it.”

Boise State’s two losses this season have both come by 17 points. The Broncos were 7-5 last season but did not lose a game that badly. Their last loss by more than 17 points was a 51-17 drubbing by BYU during the 2020 COVID-shortened season, but the Cougars were ranked No. 9 in the Top 25 at the time.

Miners honor one of their own

There might have been some confusion for Boise State fans concerning who was playing quarterback for UTEP.

Redshirt junior Gavin Hardison wore a No. 2 jersey with the last name “Laufenberg” on the back to honor a fallen teammate.

Luke Laufenberg is a former UTEP tight end who died of leukemia in 2019 after a two-year battle. For the past three seasons, a UTEP player has worn his jersey every game. This year, it’s been Hardison turn.

Holani climbs career list

Redshirt junior running back George Holani moved up Boise State’s career rushing list against the Miners. He totaled 75 yards on 16 carries to increase his career total to 1,942 yards, which now ranks 15th in Boise State history.

Broncos without 7 players

Avalos alluded to the Broncos missing several guys, and they were.

Starting linebacker Ezekiel Noa was out Friday against UTEP. He exited last week’s game against UT Martin early in the second half and did not return. He was replaced by a combination of Brandon Hawkins, Andrew Simpson and DJ Schramm, all of whom have played middle and weakside linebacker. Schramm registered a career-high 16 tackles.

Boise State offensive linemen Ben Dooley and Mason Randolph missed their third straight games, and tight end Riley Smith was out for the second game in a row. Tight end Kurt Rafdal and defensive end Cortez Hogans Jr. were also out because of unspecified injuries.

True freshman Roger Carreon started at right guard, while Will Farrar stepped in at center in place of a healthy Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez.

Pass rusher Isaiah Bagnah was also out for unspecified reasons, but he did not miss the game because of an injury or a disciplinary issue, according to a spokesperson for Boise State.

Quick hits

The Broncos wore white jerseys, white pants and white helmets. ... Team captains Scott Matlock and John Ojukwu were joined by edge Demitri Washington and receiver Latrell Caples as game captains. ... Boise State won the coin toss and deferred. ... Boise State was led onto the field by running back Tyler Crowe, who carried the Dan Paul Hammer. ... Defensive lineman Herbert Gums carried the American flag and running back Ashton Jeanty carried the Bleed Blue flag. ... Redshirt freshman tight end Matt Lauter’s 2-yard reception during Boise State’s opening drive was the first of his career.

Latest Stories

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Woodbine Mile victory earns Modern Games spot in NTRA thoroughbred poll

    TORONTO — An impressive victory in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile has earned Modern Games a spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top three-year-old thoroughbred poll. On Saturday, the Irish-bred 3/5 favourite, ridden by William Buick, became the first three year-old to win Woodbine Mile turf event at Woodbine Racetrack, finishing first by 5 1/4 lengths. With the victory, Modern Games secured the No. 10 spot in the NTRA poll with 47 points. The poll represents horses competi

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • Legacy and loss at forefront of 42nd Terry Fox Run in London, Ont.

    Heidi Kokott may be missing from the crowd at London, Ont.'s Terry Fox Run for the first time in more than 20 years — but her spirit and legacy were there. A team of friends, family and former colleagues joined the walk to honour her life after the devoted Terry Fox fundraiser died of cancer, the disease she dedicated her life to fighting against, in May. "I can picture her looking down and being proud," said Kokott's sister Martha Berze. "From about March of every year all we heard Heidi talk a