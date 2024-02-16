Is it enough for the Chicago Bulls to simply be competitive? With one of the largest and most loyal fan bases in sports irked at the storied ball club’s front office for doing nothing to improve the team for the third NBA trade deadline in a row, that loyalty has been put to the test in recent days.

In the wake of the team’s front office electing to stand pat at the 2024 trade deadline, Arturas Karnisovas and Co. made a bet (again) on continuity an dinternal growth peppered with a bit of buyout and incoming rookie improvements between now and the end of the 2024 draft.

The growth of Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu may be a sight to behold compared to the funk the organization has been in.

But it won’t hang banners in Chicago, which fans are getting hungrier for by the day. What’s going to give first — the fans, or the front office? The hosts of the NBC Sports Chicago “Bulls Talk” podcast weighed in on a recent episode embedded above.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire