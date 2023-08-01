Enough, barely: U.S. women tie Portugal 0-0 to stay alive in World Cup -- but doubts grow | Opinion

An alarm inexplicably was going off for several minutes early in the second half inside Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday. Turned out it was a false alarm. Also, a metaphor.

A figurative alarm was going off for the United States women’s soccer team, and still is. This one is not a false alarm.

The U.S. and Portugal tied 0-0, and it was unimpressive but enough. The draw meant the Americans advance from the World Cup group stage to the 16-team knockout round, but they do so anxiously, with little indication shown yet that this is a team capable of winning the crown for a third straight time.

The first elimination game for the U.S. will be next Saturday, likely vs. Sweden (No. 3 in the FIFA Women’s World Ranking), and, based, on current form, the Americans may well be the underdogs and probably should be.

Portugal hit the right post in the 91st minute Tuesday as extra time began, a scant inch or two from scoring a goal, inches from eliminating the two-time champions in what would have been the biggest upset in Women’s World Cup history.

The Americans needed a win or tie to stay alive; a loss would have ended it.

Portugal was playing in its first WWC, and no first-time participant has advanced out of group stage since 2005 -- let alone done so by beating the world’s No. 1-ranked powerhouse.

The U.S. had won all 10 previous meetings with Portugal and by a combined 39-0 score, although the previous four meetings all had been decided by one goal.

The match was played at 3 a.m. Eastern time, with Auckland 14 hours ahead. That meant fans in much of the Eastern U.S. set a wakeup call.

Team USA cold use one of those. Maybe Tuesday was it?

The U.S. advances on its heels, second in Group E behind Netherlands. Off a draw that came inches from being a stunning defeat, it feels as if the U.S. has back in, and done so luckily.

The scoreless first half was an especially dispiriting, concerning one for the States, with Portugal looking quick and owning possession, and the Americans on their heels defending. And the yellow card to Rose Lavelle -- albeit a weak call that should merely have been a foul -- will keep her out of the next game as they all are must-win now.

Story continues

The second half was a bit better, with substitutes including Megan Rapinoe and Tiffany Rodman lending a spark. But the U.S. still struggled to create offensive chances. Rising star Sophia Smith, after two goals vs. Vietnam, has had minimal impact, and veteran striker Alex Morgan has not stood out.

“It’s tough to be second,” Morgan said afterward. “We just didn’t put the ball in the back of the net.”

Plainly, through three games, a win over weak Vietnam and two draws, the two-time defending champs have not looked like a side capable of winning again.

No team -- men or women -- ever has won three straight World Cups.

The United States entered this tournament favored and expected to do just that.

Now, against building doubts, they must show they still can.

A different, unaccustomed new role is now cast for the Americans:

The champions are the underdogs. The dynasty must prove itself.