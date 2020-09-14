Enosi Life Sciences Appoints Biotech, Pharma and Venture Capital Veteran Dr. James N. Woody as Executive Chairman

Dr. James Woody’s leadership qualities and experience leading innovative pharmaceutical ventures and raising funds will power Enosi’s development of second-generation anti-TNF therapeutics for inflammatory autoimmune diseases and cancer.



SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enosi Life Sciences , a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for inflammatory autoimmune diseases and cancer, announced today its appointment of antibody therapeutics pioneer Dr. James N. Woody as Executive Chairman.

Dr. Woody brings to Enosi more than 25 years of leadership experience in the biotech, pharmaceutical and venture capital sectors after reaching the top of Navy Medical research. He possesses medical and research expertise in a wide range of disciplines, including oncology and antibody therapeutics. Dr. Woody led the Centocor team that developed Remicade, the first tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor biologic, working with Sir Ravinder Maini and Sir Marc Feldmann. He will apply his broad ranging experience in biomedical research, drug development and management to lead Enosi’s development of anti-TNF therapeutics for inflammation, autoimmune diseases and cancer.

“Creating new and better therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases alike requires creativity and a wealth of knowledge in multiple schools of thought, and hence appointing Dr. James N. Woody as our Executive Director adds a great deal of relevant experience to Enosi Life Sciences,” said Dr. H. Michael Shepard, President and CSO of Enosi Life Sciences. “Dr. Woody is a proven leader in the development of antibody therapeutics, and his expertise in multiple areas of medicine, along with his deep roots and networking connections in the biotech, pharmaceutical and venture capital spaces, will help Enosi successfully develop and deliver more effective and targeted therapeutics to the patients whose lives they could transform.”

“We believe that specifically inhibiting TNF receptors has huge potential in addressing autoimmune diseases and cancer, so anti-TNF pioneer and collaborator Dr. Woody joining the Enosi team will enhance our capacity to develop these improved therapeutics,” said Sir Marc Feldmann, Co-founder and Board Member of Enosi Life Sciences. “Dr. Woody has also led multiple biotech companies through acquisition, so in addition to his scientific track record, he has created significant value for investors and other key stakeholders. I have worked with him since the 1970s, including the pleasure of working together developing Remicade. We are delighted to have him join the Enosi team.”

Dr. Woody has also served as the Chief Executive Officer of MaraBio Systems, Chairman of the Board of Viracta Therapeutics, General Partner of Latterell Venture Partners, Founding President and CEO of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, President and General Manager of Roche Biosciences (formerly Syntex Pharmaceuticals), Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Centocor, and Commanding Officer and Director of the U.S. Naval Medical Research and Development Command, where he and his colleagues founded the National Marrow Donor Program, which provides matched bone marrow for recipients without matched donors. He holds a Doctor of Medicine from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Immunology from University College London.

About Enosi Life Sciences

Enosi Life Sciences is a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned scientists Professor Sir Marc Feldmann, who discovered anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) therapy as an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases (Lasker Award, 2003); and Dr. H. Michael Shepard, whose research in humanized antibodies created the first monoclonal antibody therapy targeting cancer oncogene encoded-proteins (Lasker award, 2019). Enosi Life Sciences combines Feldmann and Shepard’s expertise in cancer and autoimmune diseases with Executive Chairman Dr. James N. Woody’s unique combination of medical, scientific and management expertise to expand therapeutic options. To learn more about Enosi Life Sciences, visit www.enosi-life.com .

