Enos to Lashlee to Gattis: Miami Hurricanes say current coordinator’s playbook just fine

Susan Miller Degnan
·4 min read

Last year, when University of Miami tight end Will Mallory was asked to estimate how thick the playbook was that former offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee used, Mallory’s thumb-to-forefinger gesture indicated it wasn’t large.

The Hurricanes, who ran a no-huddle, extremely up-tempo spread, finished 19th nationally in total offense (448.8 yards a game), 10th in passing offense (321.2), 97th in rushing (127.7) and 23rd in scoring (34.1 points a game), with a 7-5 final record.

Lashlee is now the head coach of the American Athletic Conference’s SMU Mustangs (5-4), whose 77-63 win against Houston on Saturday set a new FBS record for total points in an NCAA regulation game.

Dan Enos’ more traditional, pro-style offense in 2019 was considered too complicated and expansive for the players to fully grasp. That year the Canes finished 98th in total offense (367.2), 52nd in passing (249.2), 120th in rushing (118.1) and 90th in scoring (25.7), with a 6-7 record.

Enos is now the offensive coordinator at offensively middle-of-the-pack Maryland (6-3).

On Tuesday, both receiver Xavier Restrepo and tight end Will Mallory were asked about current offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ playbook for coach Mario Cristobal’s more traditional power spread, and if perhaps it was too diversified and not simple enough for players to pick up their responsibilities — or if it were not creative enough.

Canes’ NCAA rankings

The Canes, 4-5 and 2-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference as they prepare to meet Georgia Tech (4-5, 3-3) in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, are 66th of 131 FBS teams in total offense (396.6), 39th in passing (265), 94th in rushing (131.6) and 92nd in scoring (24.7).

“It’s a different offense for sure, but they do a great job of simplifying it and making it as easy to understand for players,’’ said Mallory, UM’s leading receiver with 28 catches for 371 yards and one touchdown. “It is different. It’s not a thin playbook, there are a lot of options, which is great. I love the offense. What Coach Gattis does is great. It is different than what we’ve done before. But I think coaches do a great job of making it easy for us understand. I don’t think it’s anything difficult at all.”

Restrepo, who returned to the field Oct. 29 at Virginia after missing five games with a foot injury, has 14 catches for 208 yards and one touchdown. He was asked if the playbook was creative enough, a critiscism from many UM followers?

“I think that Coach Gattis has an amazing game plan every single week,’’ Restrepo said. “We just gotta do better as players executing small details. Sometimes it comes down to one guy just not doing the right technique. It’s not even about him missing like his whole entire job. But one small technique can throw off the entire play. You need all 11 guys on offense to execute at a high level.”

Restrepo added that last year, not only was UM executing better, but that it was the second year in Lashlee’s offense. “It just comes down to executing,’’ he reiterated. “That’s all I got to say.’’

The Yellow Jackets are 96th in total defense (allowing 409.7 yards a game), 67th in passing yards allowed (229.8), 106th in rushing defense (179.9) and 83rd in scoring defense (28).

Miami Hurricanes assistant head coach and offensive line coach, Alex Mirabal speaks with offensive team players during game against the Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Miami Hurricanes assistant head coach and offensive line coach, Alex Mirabal speaks with offensive team players during game against the Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Offensive line

Fifth-year senior left tackle John Campbell Jr., part of an injury-plagued offensive line that is 95th in sacks allowed (24), said Tuesday that he “doesn’t think anybody is living up to their potential because we can get better and better each week. Our thing is just to improve. We’re not worried about the stats. We’re just worried about opening up, protecting and doing our job.’’

For now, the offensive line is, left to right, Campbell, redshirt freshman guard Laurance Seymore (with starter Jalen Rivers injured), center Jakai Clark, true freshman guard Anez Cooper (with Justice Oluwaseun injured) and tackle DJ Scaife.

Left tackle Zion Nelson, the highest-rated lineman before the season, has only played in one game (Texas A&M) this season after arthroscopic knee surgery in July, followed by a “setback,’’ Cristobal said, that has kept him out since.

“We’ve been handling it well,’’ Campbell said. “We’re doing the next-man-up mentality. You seen Justice went down earlier in the year. We had guys step in — Anez Cooper, and he’s shining right now. So I mean we got guys that can play on the three deep.

“I played next to a ton of different guys throughout the season, practice, camp, so I’m familiar with all the people next to me and I’m comfortable with anybody. It’s really bad we lost Jalen in a game, but it’s next man up, so whoever I’m mixed with we’re going to ride.”

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Predicting the Raptors' record without Pascal Siakam

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi predict how the Raptors will cope without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks and what their record will be at the end of November.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Police investigating sex allegations against ex-Spur Primo

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police have begun investigating allegations that former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo exposed himself on multiple occasions to a former team therapist during counseling sessions. Dr. Hillary Cauthen filed a lawsuit against the Spurs and Primo, claiming the 19-year-old exposed his genitals to her nine times during multiple sessions. In addition to the civil complaint that was filed Thursday in Bexar County, which includes San Antonio, Cauthen filed a criminal complaint a