Enos to Lashlee to Gattis: Miami Hurricanes say current coordinator’s playbook just fine

Last year, when University of Miami tight end Will Mallory was asked to estimate how thick the playbook was that former offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee used, Mallory’s thumb-to-forefinger gesture indicated it wasn’t large.

The Hurricanes, who ran a no-huddle, extremely up-tempo spread, finished 19th nationally in total offense (448.8 yards a game), 10th in passing offense (321.2), 97th in rushing (127.7) and 23rd in scoring (34.1 points a game), with a 7-5 final record.

Lashlee is now the head coach of the American Athletic Conference’s SMU Mustangs (5-4), whose 77-63 win against Houston on Saturday set a new FBS record for total points in an NCAA regulation game.

Dan Enos’ more traditional, pro-style offense in 2019 was considered too complicated and expansive for the players to fully grasp. That year the Canes finished 98th in total offense (367.2), 52nd in passing (249.2), 120th in rushing (118.1) and 90th in scoring (25.7), with a 6-7 record.

Enos is now the offensive coordinator at offensively middle-of-the-pack Maryland (6-3).

On Tuesday, both receiver Xavier Restrepo and tight end Will Mallory were asked about current offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ playbook for coach Mario Cristobal’s more traditional power spread, and if perhaps it was too diversified and not simple enough for players to pick up their responsibilities — or if it were not creative enough.

Canes’ NCAA rankings

The Canes, 4-5 and 2-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference as they prepare to meet Georgia Tech (4-5, 3-3) in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, are 66th of 131 FBS teams in total offense (396.6), 39th in passing (265), 94th in rushing (131.6) and 92nd in scoring (24.7).

“It’s a different offense for sure, but they do a great job of simplifying it and making it as easy to understand for players,’’ said Mallory, UM’s leading receiver with 28 catches for 371 yards and one touchdown. “It is different. It’s not a thin playbook, there are a lot of options, which is great. I love the offense. What Coach Gattis does is great. It is different than what we’ve done before. But I think coaches do a great job of making it easy for us understand. I don’t think it’s anything difficult at all.”

Restrepo, who returned to the field Oct. 29 at Virginia after missing five games with a foot injury, has 14 catches for 208 yards and one touchdown. He was asked if the playbook was creative enough, a critiscism from many UM followers?

“I think that Coach Gattis has an amazing game plan every single week,’’ Restrepo said. “We just gotta do better as players executing small details. Sometimes it comes down to one guy just not doing the right technique. It’s not even about him missing like his whole entire job. But one small technique can throw off the entire play. You need all 11 guys on offense to execute at a high level.”

Restrepo added that last year, not only was UM executing better, but that it was the second year in Lashlee’s offense. “It just comes down to executing,’’ he reiterated. “That’s all I got to say.’’

The Yellow Jackets are 96th in total defense (allowing 409.7 yards a game), 67th in passing yards allowed (229.8), 106th in rushing defense (179.9) and 83rd in scoring defense (28).

Miami Hurricanes assistant head coach and offensive line coach, Alex Mirabal speaks with offensive team players during game against the Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Offensive line

Fifth-year senior left tackle John Campbell Jr., part of an injury-plagued offensive line that is 95th in sacks allowed (24), said Tuesday that he “doesn’t think anybody is living up to their potential because we can get better and better each week. Our thing is just to improve. We’re not worried about the stats. We’re just worried about opening up, protecting and doing our job.’’

For now, the offensive line is, left to right, Campbell, redshirt freshman guard Laurance Seymore (with starter Jalen Rivers injured), center Jakai Clark, true freshman guard Anez Cooper (with Justice Oluwaseun injured) and tackle DJ Scaife.

Left tackle Zion Nelson, the highest-rated lineman before the season, has only played in one game (Texas A&M) this season after arthroscopic knee surgery in July, followed by a “setback,’’ Cristobal said, that has kept him out since.

“We’ve been handling it well,’’ Campbell said. “We’re doing the next-man-up mentality. You seen Justice went down earlier in the year. We had guys step in — Anez Cooper, and he’s shining right now. So I mean we got guys that can play on the three deep.

“I played next to a ton of different guys throughout the season, practice, camp, so I’m familiar with all the people next to me and I’m comfortable with anybody. It’s really bad we lost Jalen in a game, but it’s next man up, so whoever I’m mixed with we’re going to ride.”