‘Enola Holmes 2′ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Returns as Sherlock Holmes’ Little Sister in Mystery Comedy

Get a clue: Millie Bobby Brown is back as the sleuthing younger sister of Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) in “Enola Holmes 2.”

The sequel to the 2020 Netflix whodunnit finds Enola (Brown) once again solving mysteries in 19th century London while trying to launch her own detective agency. Based on Nancy Springer’s book series, the “Enola Holmes” franchise also stars Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, and “Dune” breakout Sharon Duncan-Brewster. The film will be streaming November 4.

“Stranger Things” star Brown serves as a producer for the film, directed by Harry Bradbeer and written by Jack Thorne, both returning for the sequel. The franchise “may be the most important moment in my career so far because it’s something that I developed,” Brown told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s rewarding,” she added. “My age and gender has never defined [my job], so everyone on set really respected me and heard me. It was such a nice environment to be able to experience.”

Director Bradbeer hinted that Enola’s next adventure is a “grittier” story focused on “working-class girls in a working-class world” putting Enola “more out of her depth” as both a detective and a young adult. Bradbeer also praised Brown’s “tremendous instinct” for the character, giving input on each script draft.

Brown previously revealed that she was once told she was “too mature” to make it as a child star before booking “Stranger Things.”

“Even as a young person, I always felt like I didn’t quite belong in every room I was in,” Brown shared earlier this year. “I also struggle with loneliness a bit. I always felt quite alone in a crowded room, like I was just one of a kind, like nobody ever really understood me. So I liked [playing] characters that people understood [and] people could relate to because I felt like no one could relate to Millie.”

Those traits, however, have only added depth to the role of Enola. IndieWire’s Kate Erbland wrote in the review for the first film that “‘Enola Holmes’ doesn’t just use its heroine as a cute way to nod at progressive thinking; it fully embraces a story that is, at its heart, deeply feminist.”

Erbland concluded, “Along the way, it establishes Enola and her evolving world as one both entertaining and instructive, a glimpse at a people and place on the cusp of something better and bigger, and willing to follow every clue to get there.”

“Enola Holmes 2” premieres November 4 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below:

