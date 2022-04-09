Enock Mwepu ends Brighton’s winless streak as Arsenal stumble again in top-four race

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Kershaw
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Enock Mwepu celebrates with teammate Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister (Getty Images)
Enock Mwepu celebrates with teammate Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister (Getty Images)

From the moment the finish line in the top-four race came into close proximity, it felt almost inevitable that Arsenal’s grip on the final Champions League spot would be afflicted by a plague of arthritis. The first bout of that disposition was made plainly apparent earlier this week in a grim unravelling against Crystal Palace and, although this 2-1 defeat by Brighton was not quite so emphatic, its impact was no less devastating. A performance shorn of confidence has handed Tottenham the ascendancy and, in truth, Mikel Arteta can only field questions rather than complaints. The excuses of injuries to Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney were not responsible for a display that seemed to be weighed down by doubt and then bled into desperation after falling behind to Leandro Trossard’s well-taken goal in the first half.

Many an aggrieved supporter might point to Gabriel Martinelli’s equaliser that was ruled out on the brink of half-time. The Brazilian had bustled the ball in at the back post after a scramble from a corner only for a near-four-minute VAR intervention to belatedly disallow the goal for a barely visible offside. There was still plenty of time at that point for Arsenal to make amends, though, and instead it was Brighton who compounded the Gunners’ misery when Enock Mwepu’s brilliant volley from the edge of the box beat Aaron Ramsdale with almost half an hour still left to play.

To their credit, Arsenal did mount a determined late insurgence and after Martin Odegaard’s hopeful shot from distance looped into the top corner courtesy of a wicked deflection, bedlam broke loose in the Brighton box. Somehow though, thanks largely to the efforts of Robert Sanchez, Brighton were able to deflect the onslaught and cling on to their first win in eight league games. That stat alone should paint the picture of Arsenal’s dismal return from the international break that now leaves them level on points with Tottenham and with an inferior goal difference.

Arteta had attempted to avert another implosion by benching Nuno Tavares in favour of Granit Xhaka at left back. Really though Brighton’s bluntness in attack ought to have provoked few waves of fear. That appeared to be the case in a first half that began with a startling lack of pace or urgency and left both goalkeepers all but stationary objects as the action congealed in front of them.

Alas, when the first shot of adrenaline arrived, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka only managed to muddle into one another’s path as they hesitated over the ball inside the area. A few minutes later, when Saka whipped in a brilliant cross to the far post, the sedated crowd burst into life but promptly receded back into their stupor after it was confirmed that Gabriel Magalhaes’s header had only struck the side netting.

The next awakening was rather more jolting for an Emirates emptied by the Easter holidays. Mwepu was set free down the right flank by Lewis Dunk and his precise cut-back was met by Trossard on the edge of the box. The Belgian took the shot in his stride, fizzing the ball past Ramsdale and into the roof of the net. It was Brighton’s first goal in four matches and no less than a criminally hesitant Arsenal deserved. And when Mwepu’s error allowed Smith Rowe through on goal moments later, it was Dunk who made a terrific block to deflect the danger.

On the stroke of half-time, Arsenal thought they’d been afforded a lifeline. Saka’s corner was met by Gabriel at the back post and his header across the face of goal was turned in by Martinelli. The VAR wait was torturous, tallying three minutes and 40 seconds in total, the angle so tight that such a delay brought no conclusive revelation. On that basis, it may have been fairer to award the goal by way of benefit of the doubt and yet, there would be no such reprieve. To the dismay of Arsenal’s players, offside was awarded and the referee blew his whistle for half-time.

Mikel Arteta reacts during Arsenal&#x002019;s defeat (PA Wire)
Mikel Arteta reacts during Arsenal’s defeat (PA Wire)

Arsenal did at least return with a renewed sense of intent, but Cedric Soares somehow wormed his way to the front of the queue to take a free-kick from the edge of the box and promptly contrived to bullet the ball into the base of the wall. And although Arsenal’s pressure appeared to slowly be grinding Brighton down, it was the Seagulls who came closest when Lacazette unwittingly flicked a corner just past his own post.

The sucker punch arrived not long afterwards. As Arsenal committed men forwards, with Saka blazing a rebound over the bar from the edge of the box, Brighton put together the sort of slick and incisive team move that had eluded Arteta’s side. Marc Cucurella raced down the left wing and found Moises Caicedo just inside the box. The Ecuadorian collected the ball again by way of Trossard’s sumptuous backheel and his chipped cross was met on the volley by Mwepu. It was a divine finish, drilled low into the bottom corner, with Ramsdale’s view obscured by a maze of bodies, and Arsenal were once again left to study the ruins of their own efforts.

Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe came off the bench as Arteta threw caution to the wind. Sanchez put himself bravely in harm’s way to deal with a dangerous Saka cross and Albert Sambi Lokonga’s long-range shot soared venomously but then harmlessly over the crossbar. Odegaard came within inches of drawing blood when his free-kick was tipped onto the bar by Sanchez and Nketiah only manage to rattle the same piece of woodwork on the follow-up.

It seemed at that stage as though Arteta’s side were destined to draw a blank. But as they ransacked every well of opportunity, the goal duly arrived with a great deal of fortune. Odegaard’s speculative effort cannoned off Danny Welbeck and squirmed into the top corner, giving Arsenal a flare of hope and the promise of an improbable rescue.

It brought on a frantic flurry as Brighton wasted time to great effect and Arsenal poured all ten outfield players into every attack. They came agonisingly close to an equaliser, first when Sanchez tipped Nketiah’s header away and then seconds later when Gabriel’s effort was blocked by Cucurella. It wasn’t to be enough, though, and the futility of those last-ditch efforts might just provide the distance that sees Arsenal’s top-four bid fall short.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET), followed by Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide fr

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • 10 NHL insights and observations: Prime Ryan Getzlaf was built in a lab

    This week we look at some heated NHL award races, Ryan Getzlaf hanging them up, the Radko Gudas resurgence, Alex Killorn's career year and more.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.